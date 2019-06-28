European leaders support Trudeau and detention of Canadians in China at G20 summit

Open this photo in gallery Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the official welcome ceremony at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says Canada received “broad support” from European leaders at the G20 on the issue of two detained Canadians in China.

The prime minister, who met with European partners this morning in Osaka, has been eyeing additional support from world leaders on the issue at the summit of major economies.

The arrests of the Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — are largely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Chinese high tech executive Meng Wanzhou.

Story continues below advertisement

Meng remains under house arrest in Vancouver, where she awaits extradition to the U.S. to face allegations of fraud in violating Iran sanctions.

Trudeau also is relying on U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 after he committed last week in Washington to raising the issue with the Chinese at the prime minister’s request.

Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday at the summit but Trudeau does not have his own meeting with him.