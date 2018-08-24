Evacuation alert issued as wildfire threatens Alberta national park

Parks Canada has issued an evacuation alert for all of Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.
A department release says a wildfire that started south of Waterton in the Boundary Creek valley is burning out of control and poses potential danger to life and health.
It says residents and visitors will be given as much advance notice as possible if an evacuation becomes necessary, but points out that the notice may be limited because of changing conditions.
If an evacuation is ordered, people must leave the park within one hour.
Waterton was devastated by a forest fire last fall that consumed more than 190 square kilometres, including about 80 per cent of the park’s popular hiking trails.
The evacuation alert comes as firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires across British Columbia.
