Evacuation alert issued for parts of Old Crow as Yukon’s Porcupine River floods

Emergency officials have issued an evacuation alert for parts of Old Crow, Yukon as waters continue to rise on the Porcupine River due to seasonal breakup.

The territory’s emergency measures organization and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation say the alert covers zones 1, 2 and 3 in the northern Yukon village, with a possibility it could expand.

The alert, issued Friday, says while no one is being asked to leave their homes at this time, they should be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

The evacuations will begin if the water rises quickly and crosses Dump Road.

Officials say residents should pack an emergency kit, make an evacuation plan and provide the plan to the Vuntut Gwitchin administration office.

They ask everyone to avoid the banks of the Porcupine and Crow rivers, beware of road washouts and keep friends and family posted on their whereabouts when on the land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.