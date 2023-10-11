Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly arrives for a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Sept. 26, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada will begin airlifting citizens out of Tel Aviv by the end of the week, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will ferry Canadians, Canadian permanent residents and their children and spouses to Athens, Greece. From there, Ottawa has arranged for an Air Canada aircraft to take passengers back to Canada.

The Canadian military is dispatching two CC-150 Polaris aircraft to pick up Canadians in Tel Aviv, General Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, said.

It remains unclear how Ottawa intends to help Canadians in the West Bank or Gaza, which is under siege by Israel after the Islamist group Hamas attacked the Mideast country on Saturday. Hamas is designated a terrorist group by Canada. About 500 Canadians have registered their presence in those areas with the Department of Global Affairs.

Ms. Joly said she’s looking at options for Canadians in the West Bank to head to Jordan, where they could board commercial flights. As for Gaza, she said, there are no plans at the moment.

“Should the United Nations work on an evacuation, we would be working with them,” she said of Gaza. “But at this point, there has been no information coming from the UN regarding evacuation as we speak, but we keep our options open.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister acknowledged Canada’s decision to airlift out Canadians and permanent residents is unusual given that commercial flights are still operating out of Israel. “This is quite rare,” she said.

Ms. Joly said the unreliability of commercial flights prompted Ottawa to act.

“As people were seeing their flights going to Canada cancelled or indefinitely delayed, we had to step up and take a decision,” she said. “Also, I think it’s important that Canadians know that when they’re in parts of the world where conflict happens, well, we’re there to help.”

Also on Wednesday, the federal government said there are now likely three Canadians who were killed in Saturday’s attack. Julie Sunday, Assistant Deputy Minister for Consular, Security and Emergency Management at Global Affairs Canada, told reporters there are two confirmed Canadian deaths and now also a third who is presumed dead. She said more details would be released later Wednesday.

