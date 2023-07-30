An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.

Authorities say impacted residents should leave the area immediately.

The order covers more than 700 properties in an area with boundaries west of Highway 97, south of Highway 3, east of Nighthawk Road, and north of the U.S. border.

Wildfire maps 2023: Tracking fires and air quality across Canada

B.C. firefighter killed while battling Donnie Creek wildfire

After previously calling it the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, the B.C. Wildfire Service is now referring to the fire as the Eagle Bluff wildfire to align with the U.S. Forest Service.

The service says the fire is currently estimated to cover roughly 20 square kilometres on the U.S. side of the border, and two square kilometres on the Canadian side.

There have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.