 Skip to main content

Canada Evacuations continue as wildfire threat to Pikangikum First Nation grows

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Evacuations continue as wildfire threat to Pikangikum First Nation grows

PIKANGIKUM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says a wildfire threatening a remote Indigenous community in the province’s northwest has grown several times larger.

The ministry says the fire near the eastern edge of Pikangikum First Nation grew on Thursday to more than 3,000 hectares – up from 400 hectares earlier in the day.

Two airtankers and up to 12 fire crews have been battling the blaze, which is out of control about 2.5 kilometres from the fly-in community’s airport.

Story continues below advertisement

Pikangikum, about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay with a population of about 2,300, has declared a state of emergency and ordered mass evacuations.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said two Hercules transport planes were moving 250 high-priority residents to safety.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a tweet Friday morning that a third plane was on the way.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter