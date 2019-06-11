 Skip to main content

Canada Evacuees begin returning to Pikangikum First Nation as nearby wildfire held at bay

PIKANGIKUM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Residents evacuated from a northwestern Ontario First Nation have begun to return home as a nearby wildfire is held at bay.

Pikangikum First Nation Chief Amanda Sainnawap has told residents the fire no longer poses an imminent threat to the fly-in community.

She says in a Facebook post that those who left on their own have begun to return and others who were taken to Manitoba have begun flying home.

The fire began in late May and triggered the evacuation of the First Nation that is home to about 2,000 people.

The Ministy of the Solicitor General says it is working with the federal government and the First Nation to help return residents.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire stands at 38 square kilometres and is not expected to grow.

