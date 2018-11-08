Evening Update: 13 dead after California bar shooting; Bombardier sells non-core assets, slashes 5,000 jobs

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

‘Horrific scene’ as former Marine kills 12 at California bar

Story continues below advertisement

Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded former Marine opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities say. The motive is under investigation.

The killer was identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former machine-gunner and veteran of the war in Afghanistan who was interviewed by police at his home last spring after an episode of agitated behaviour that they were told might be post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Fla., high school nine months ago.

The Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, was a popular hangout with students from nearby California Lutheran University. The dead included 11 people inside the bar and a sheriff’s sergeant who was the first officer inside the door, the county sheriff said.

Bombardier sells $900-million in non-core assets, slashes 5,000 jobs

Bombardier is selling its Q400 turboprop business to plane maker Viking Air, Nicolas Van Praet writes, as Canada’s biggest aerospace manufacturer unloads non-core assets. (for subscribers) The company is also cutting 5,000 jobs over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bombardier is also selling off its private aircraft flight training activities to CAE. Net proceeds from the two transactions are expected to be about US$900-million, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the job cuts will come in its aerospace business, it said. Approximately 2,500 jobs will be lost in Quebec and 500 in Ontario. The rest of the cuts will come in other operations worldwide.

Terri-Lynne McClintic is back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic, a convicted child killer who became the subject of national outrage when it was learned she’d been transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge, is back in prison, says the father of her young victim, Tori Stafford.

After posting a short message on Facebook, Rodney Stafford told a media outlet that McClintic, who pleaded guilty in the brutal 2009 death of his eight-year-old daughter, had been relocated to a prison in Edmonton overnight.

Under new rules announced yesterday, federal prisoners won’t be eligible for transfers to healing lodges without secured perimeters until they’re into the “preparation for release” phases of their sentences.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with three broken ribs

Story continues below advertisement

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a prominent liberal who at age 85 is the oldest U.S. Supreme Court justice, was hospitalized today after fracturing three ribs in a fall the night before at her office, a court spokeswoman said.

Ms. Ginsburg is one of four liberals on the nine-person court. If she were unable to continue serving, President Donald Trump likely would move swiftly to replace her with a conservative, further shifting the court to the right.

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

MP Tony Clement said the blackmail attempt he admitted to earlier this week was actually the second extortion attempt he had faced this year in relation to his sexual indiscretions, Daniel Leblanc writes.

Mr. Clement said in a letter to his constituents: “During a period of personal difficulty and weakness I engaged in inappropriate exchanges that crossed lines that should never have been crossed. These exchanges led to acts of infidelity.” The letter said he referred the first blackmail attempt to the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Tuesday, Mr. Clement resigned from his parliamentary committee and critic roles after stating that he had faced an extortion attempt in relation to his sending sexually explicit images and video of himself to a person who he thought was a consenting woman. Yesterday, he was pushed out of the Conservative caucus after a number of women complained on social media about his persistent online interactions with them.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or received it from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? We’re trying out some new features to improve your experience - let us know what you think.

MARKET WATCH

World equity markets declined today, snapping a seven-session winning streak, with U.S. stocks on the defensive and the dollar strengthening after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.92 points to 26,191.22, the S&P 500 lost 7.06 points to end at 2,806.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.87 points to 7,530.88.

Canada’s main stock index dipped slightly as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index finished down 11.96 points at 15,357.47.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

POPULAR WITH READERS

Billions in aid to Afghanistan wasted, including money from Canada, U.S. agency finds

Billions of dollars in Western foreign aid to Afghanistan, including from Canada, has been lost to widespread waste, lax oversight and endemic corruption, according to a U.S. watchdog, Robert Fife and Michelle Zilio write.

The U.S. Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a report to Congress aid money has gone to build medical clinics without electricity or water, schools without children and buildings that literally melted away in the rain.

Also, corrupt local officials who were in charge of paying workers with some of the funds created what the audits called “ghost workers,” civilian bureaucrats, police and soldiers who did not exist, then kept or diverted money recorded as being paid to them.

TALKING POINTS

As Trump and a Democratic House face off, the USMCA may be caught in the middle

“There is a lot at stake for both Canada and Mexico, whose economies have suffered because of the uncertainty that has hung over the North American free-trade agreement since Mr. Trump’s election in 2016. ... The big question now is what House Democrats, who have traditionally been less supportive of free trade, might try to ‘extract’ from the White House and Republicans in return for supporting the new trade deal.” - Barrie McKenna

A quiet rule change will make it tougher for Canadians with a HELOC to get a second mortgage

“For an average affected borrower with a $200,000 HELOC, suddenly they’ll have to prove they can afford a $1,202 HELOC payment (based on today’s rates). That could drive a typical borrower’s debt ratio above the typical lender’s maximum limits. Fortunately for many would-be borrowers, very few lenders have applied this policy – yet. By next year, however, I’d bet that all major banks will, as will scores of other lenders that get their funding from big banks.” - Robert McLister

LIVING BETTER

Give yourself a head start on your next business trip or travel adventure by always keeping a few must-haves in your suitcase. (for subscribers) Have a bathing suit packed – you may not be going to a tropical destination, but you may have use of a pool at your hotel or a spa. With airlines getting stricter about baggage sizes and weight limits, avoid getting dinged with extra fees by keeping a small measuring tape and luggage scale on hand. Consider a small first aid kit with bandages, a few pain-reliever tablets, antacids and anti-nausea/diarrhea pills.

LISTEN AND LEARN

Mai Mavinkurve knows all about how artificial intelligence can make businesses more efficient. In the latest episode of The Globe’s I’ll Go First podcast, the founder and COO of Sightline Innovation talks about the misconceptions of AI, robots taking our jobs and how she juggles motherhood with entrepreneurship.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

My family owes a debt to one Canadian hero

"According to the article in the Port Perry Star, another fellow in the group was Jack Webb, a retired Canadian pilot. He had flown in Burma during the war. He spoke about a memorable mission – a late arrival at a jungle field hospital, fading light, enemy fire and a soft-spoken young Dorset lad who was dying from a leg injury complicated by gangrene. The Japanese forces were closing from one end of the runway and the British were fighting back as best as they could.

"Jack told his audience how his conscience wouldn’t allow him to leave the boy where he would most certainly die. He talked about convincing the medics to give the lad a chance and strap the stretcher to the centre strut of the aircraft, above the other wounded soldiers, and to hurry because there wasn’t much light left.

"He said, ‘I told the boy to hang on and promised him clean sheets and pretty nurses,’ and he told of how they had to fly into enemy fire to leave that wretched place. He talked of how the dark embraced them as they flew back to safe haven, ‘and I always wondered if that boy made it home,’ he finished.

“‘He did,’ said my Dad, tears in his eyes, hand raised." - Alison M. Beal

Airline secretary Carlene Roberts Lawrence became the industry’s first female executive

Carlene Roberts Lawrence, who worked her way up from a US$150-a-month secretarial job to become, by wide acknowledgement, the first woman to break into the airline industry’s executive ranks, died at home in Manhattan on Oct. 29, age 105. (for subscribers)

A corporate office had scarcely been her dream destination when she graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1934. She always said if she had not needed a job during the Depression, she would have pursued her ambition to become an actor. Instead, she learned shorthand and typing and went to work as a secretary.

When American Airlines decided to move its offices from Chicago to New York, Ms. Roberts was named director of a newly established housing department, with a mission to relocate 700 employees and their families to New York. As part of the effort, she surveyed housing in 66 Long Island communities considered convenient to the newly opened LaGuardia Airport.

She recalled in an interview in 1997 that when she was finally given a few minutes to meet C.R. Smith, the president of American Airlines, he told her that although he had agreed to her promotion, he did not generally approve of women in executive positions.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.