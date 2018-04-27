Evening Update: A historic summit and a promise of peace

Good evening,

Korean leaders promise peace in historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea met face to face late last night and into today for a historic summit that established new firsts and concluded with the promise of “lasting peace” on the peninsula. The day began with a handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in across the demarcation line that separates the two countries. Then Mr. Kim stepped across.

It was a momentous occasion for a few reasons:

This is the first time since the armistice ending the Korean War 65 years ago that a North Korean leader has visited the South.

They agreed to work on removing nuclear arms from the peninsula.

And they vowed to pursue talks with the United States to declare an official end to the Korean War.

But as Globe and Mail Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports from the summit, the joint statement the countries released failed to yield specific agreements on dismantling or otherwise limiting Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal. North Korea’s formal assent to denuclearization marks an important shift for a country that has tested ever-larger nuclear devices in recent years. But that broad commitment does little to resolve the issues that have made North Korea a target of global concern and economic sanctions.

The meeting paves the way for the next summit, between Mr. Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, expected in May or June. Mr. Trump, who has exchanged nuclear threats and insults with Mr. Kim, welcomed the Korean talks. In Twitter messages Friday morning, he wrote: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

International-affairs columnist Doug Saunders evaluates the summit and finds that behind the progress on peace, you’ll find the careful strategies of South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

All 10 van attack victims identified

Ontario’s chief coroner, Dirk Huyer, formally identified all 10 of the victims of Monday’s deadly van attack in a televised news conference this afternoon. They include eight women and two men.

We’ve been able to profile most of the 10 victims so far. Here is what we know about who they were.

Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto

Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge

Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto

So He Chung, 22, a student from Korea

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto

Ji Hun Kim, 22, of Toronto

Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto

Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting from Jordan

We’ll continue to update our primer on how the attack happened and what we know so far as we learn more information. The link also includes information on how you can help with donations or the investigation.

We also have several opinion columns related to aspects of the van attack. Margaret Wente asks: Is misogyny to blame for the mayhem in Toronto? Elizabeth Renzetti visited one of the memorials to the victims this week and “was moved by the number of people who stood silently in the rain,” but asks, is silence what we need right now. And guest contributor David Futrelle, who studies the online male supremacist movement on his blog, has been been watching the “incel” subculture for years and finds its rise to be nearly as disturbing as the recent rebirth of the neo-Nazi right.

RBC hikes mortgage rates, joining TD

Royal Bank of Canada is raising the posted rates on some of its fixed-rate mortgages, becoming the second big bank this week to make adjustments after sharp increases in government bond yields. RBC confirmed that it is raising rates on its one- to four-year mortgages by 15 basis points. It is also raising rates on its five- to 10-year mortgages by 20 basis points. Based on the bank’s current posted fixed five-year mortgage rate of 5.14 per cent, the new rate will rise to 5.34 per cent. However, the bank said the rate on its variable closed mortgage will decline by 15 basis points. (There are 100 basis points in a percentage point.) The changes will take effect Monday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank announced earlier this week that it will raise its posted rate for five-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points, taking it to 5.59 per cent. TD raised rates on other mortgages too.

Probe clears TVO’s Steve Paikin after allegations of sexual harassment

Steve Paikin, host of TVO’s The Agenda, has been cleared by an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Former mayoral candidate Sarah Thomson accused the long-time broadcast journalist of demanding she have sex with him in order to appear on his show. But an 11-week investigation conducted by lawyer Rachel Turnpenney of Turnpenney Milne LLP has concluded that Ms. Thomson’s allegation was not supported by the “available evidence.” In a statement, TVOntario chief executive Lisa de Wilde said Mr. Paikin did not violate any TVO policies.

Republican-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

The Republican-led House intelligence committee released a report today concluding it found no evidence that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. The House committee is one of several investigating Russia’s influence on the election and is unconnected to the probe being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

While the President quickly claimed vindication this morning on Twitter, the report didn't let him off without criticism. “While the committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, co-ordinated, or conspired with the Russian government, the investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” the committee wrote.

The report’s conclusion is fiercely opposed by committee Democrats. “Committee Republicans chose not to seriously investigate – or even see, when in plain sight – evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia,” said Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the committee, in a statement.

Canadian stock markets were shut down on Friday after the exchange operator TMX Group Ltd said it was experiencing issues with trading on all its exchange platforms.

The U.S.-listed shares of several Canada-based firms were still trading even as their Toronto-listed securities were idled by the outage.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index , the main Canadian index, was up 0.2 per cent at 15,688.93 points before the issues began. The market operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. EDT.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Friday as inflation worries and some struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon .

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.15 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,119.80.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name baby Louis Arthur Charles

The palace said the baby’s full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. William and Kate’s third child was born Monday, a brother to four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is almost 3. Louis – pronounced LOO-ee – is fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father and his older siblings. The name pays tribute twice over to Prince Charles, as Arthur is one of his middle names.

Don’t let Facebook fool you – all is not well in tech land

The unicorn craze seems to be fading. Clearly, the private valuations of some of these companies were wildly overdone. Don’t let the juggernaut performance of the biggies like Amazon fool you. All is not well in tech land. The mid-level tech selloff may just be starting. — Eric Reguly

The Bill Cosby verdict is a big moment in the #MeToo movement

Behaviour that was once shrugged off – or even bragged about – as A-list boys being boys is now, finally, the kind of behaviour that can catapult powerful celebrities from their pedestals and land them in prison. — Marsha Lederman

Is Apu offensive? Hank Azaria says yes, his Simpsons bosses say no

Some critics have called for Apu to retire, which is fair enough after three decades, but it’s not the only option. Maybe one of his kids wants to work alongside him – which would be true to life, since young people across North America are writing the next chapter of immigrant businesses. — Denise Balkissoon

Sports supplements can be useful but should be approached with caution

New guidelines from the International Olympic Committee look at the three main goals of supplementation but point out that even seemingly benign supplements seem to interfere with training-induced fitness gains.

Why hasn’t the gardening industry been disrupted yet?

Uber transformed public transportation. Airbnb altered the way we vacation. But as Wency Leung reports, gardening remains unchanged. She digs in to find out why the pursuit is rooted in the past.

Top 1000 market outlook: Is this the year the correction hits?

Last year, most analysts warned we were in for a slowdown that never came. The markets are even more overvalued this year, and some say cracks are starting to show.

Bad books: How Ontario’s new hydro accounting could cost taxpayers billions

As Ontarians head to the polls in June, voters have to make sense of two competing versions of their province’s bottom line: the Auditor-General’s and the Wynne government’s. Matthew McClearn investigates how creative accounting in hydro revenue made their math so different.

The Toronto Raptors may be back in charge of their Eastern Conference quarter-final, up 3-2 versus the Washington Wizards, but that doesn't mean there’s much wiggle room in tonight’s Game 6 (7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.). The winner of the series will take on the winner of the Pacers-Cavaliers series, which also has Game 6 tonight.

In prep, Cathal Kelly shines a light on Jonas Valanciunas, the Raptors’ middleman, and asks whether the Lithuanian giant, who has become a key factor of the team’s success, will ever be a superstar?

On the ice, the Winnipeg Jets, the sole remaining Canadian team, face off against P.K. Subban’s Nashville Predators. This is the first time in almost 50 years that the top two regular-season teams have met prior to Round 3. The Preds finished the season with 117 points in first place of the Western Conference’s Central Division, and the Jets closed the regular season with 114 in second. Game time is 8 p.m. ET in Nashville.

Evening Update was compiled by Michael Snider.