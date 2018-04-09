Evening Update: A horrible mix-up in the wake of the Humboldt crash

Good evening,

Coroner misidentified one Humboldt bus crash victim

The Saskatchewan coroner’s office explained today how it misidentified two of the hockey players involved in Friday’s horrific bus crash. The province’s coroner had identified Xavier Labelle, 18, as one of the deceased in a news release issued Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, it issued a correction stating Mr. Labelle was alive, but that 18-year-old Parker Tobin – previously believed to be alive – was in fact dead.

Drew Wilby, a spokesman for the ministries of Justice and Corrections and Policing, apologized to the families for the mistake, which he said came to light late Sunday.



Meanwhile, the tragedy that provoked shock and grief across Canada and in the world of professional hockey continues to move Canadians, some of whom shared pictures of hockey sticks with candles on their doorsteps.

A fundraising campaign for the survivors and victims’ families has become GoFundMe’s most successful Canadian fundraiser ever, raising more than $5.8-million by Monday afternoon.



Cast of hawks may be on collision course after Syria gas attack

U.S. President Donald Trump declared today he would be making “some major decisions” about how to respond to the apparent chemical attack in Syria. Expectations are now high that Mr. Trump will seek to punish the Syrian military via some kind of military strike like the one he ordered in the wake of another chemical attack almost a year ago.

However, circumstances have grown much more complicated since then. Israel, Turkey, Russia and Iran have all rattled sabres in the wake of the attack; Israeli jets carried out a Sunday-night air strike on a Syrian airfield used by Iran, killing 14 people and Russia has signalled that it would not stand by and watch another attack on its ally this time.

It is difficult to predict what happens next, Mark MacKinnon writes. Most analysts expect Mr. Trump and his national security adviser John Bolton – who started his new job on Monday – to deliver on Mr. Trump’s Twitter threat to punish Mr. Assad’s forces. Harder to answer is what Moscow will do in response.

Kinder Morgan raises the bar, says it wants a clear path if Trans Mountain is to proceed

Kinder Morgan is demanding protection for its shareholders and clear approvals in British Columbia in order to save the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The company would be open to Alberta government investment in the project but that would not be enough to put it back on track, Kinder Morgan’s chief executive officer Steven Kean said on a conference call Monday. Instead, the Houston-based firm has set a much higher bar in order to proceed: certainty that British Columbia will not be able to block or delay construction, and assurances that its shareholders will not be hurt financially if there is further disruption.

Kinder Morgan has suspended all “non-essential” spending on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion due to opposition from the British Columbia government, and established a May 31 deadline for governments to meet its conditions.

Michael Harris kicked out of Ontario PC caucus over sexual-harassment allegations

An Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from caucus and disqualified from running for re-election under the Tory banner after facing sexual harassment allegations from a former intern.

In a statement issued today, the Tories said the decision to oust Michael Harris followed evidence the party received on Friday that included a written complaint from a former intern dating back to 2013.

The party said they also obtained a series of text messages “of a sexual nature” between the intern and Mr. Harris, which included a request for her to send him photos, an invitation for her to meet with him late at night and a reference to something that may have taken place in his office at Queen’s Park.

Mr. Harris could not immediately be reached for comment Monday, but said over the weekend he had chosen not to run in the spring election for medical reasons.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg says company did not do enough to prevent misuse

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the U.S. Congress on Monday that the social media network should have done more to prevent itself and its members’ data being misused and offered a broad apology to lawmakers. His conciliatory tone precedes two days of congressional hearings where Mr. Zuckerberg is set to answer questions about Facebook user data being improperly appropriated by a political consultancy and the role the network played in the U.S. 2016 election.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” he said in remarks released by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Monday. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

The close: Financials boost TSX as Kinder Morgan falls

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as gains for financials offset a steep decline in the shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. after the company halted most work on a disputed pipeline expansion. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 20.29 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,227.70. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by U.S. policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week’s sell-off, though stocks pared gains in the final minutes of the trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.41 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 23,979.17, the S&P 500 gained 8.69 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,613.16, and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 6,950.34.

Intersection where Humbolt Broncos’ bus crashed has claimed lives before

What caused the bus and the semi to collide in the intersection on late Friday afternoon is not yet clear, and will be the subject of extensive investigation in the days, weeks and perhaps months to come. Saskatchewan RCMP said it was too early to comment on the cause of the collision, or know if any charges could be considered.

Kim Calfas, a retired police officer and collision reconstructionist in Regina, said investigators have a huge and complex task before them as they work to determine what happened.

He said investigators will examine all of the factors and circumstances leading up to the crash, considering everything from the weight and speed of the vehicles, to the surface of the roadway, the position of the sun, and the vitally important “human factor,” which could be anything from a moment of inattention to a medical or impairment issue, or a simple mistake.

“It’s a huge process,” he said. “Everything you can possibly imagine, the question has to be answered.”

After chemical horror, we can no longer claim Syria’s war is ending

“After having committed the most onerous and forbidden humanitarian crimes against his own people, Mr. Assad and his regime will not be able to hold legitimate power, even in the Damascus area, without constant terror – and he will not be able to function as a member of the international community with these atrocities on his record. If nothing else, this latest chemical attack has stripped any illusions of victory from the world’s view of Syria.” — Doug Saunders

Humboldt team bus crash is a tragic reminder that we need safer roads

“The cause of the headline-making tragedy near Armley, Sask., has still not been determined by police. But, from the violence of the crash, it is clear that one of two vehicles failed to yield at an intersection where fatal crashes have occurred before. Making a single intersection safer is not the solution. The discussion we need to have is how to make driving safer.” — André Picard

Trans Mountain dispute wraps Meech Lake, Oka and FLQ into one complex crisis

“The Trudeau government is confronting a dilemma that wraps the Meech Lake Accord, the standoff at Oka and the FLQ kidnapping into one impossibly complex crisis. And from this vantage point, there appears to be no way out. “— John Ibbitson

Be kind to your cashier, please: We deserve it

I have spent hours scanning groceries. I have seen thousands of different characters and personalities come into the store. As my shift would progress, the number of insults and bad attitude would grow exponentially. Some days, a thought would nag at the back of my head as I packed up and punched out at the time clock.

How can you be so inconsiderate?

‘Consider flour as flavour’: Bakers turn to whole grains to give their baked goods a boost

Many bakers are hoping to challenge the idea that whole-grain products don’t taste as good as ones made with white, refined flour. What started as a simple and ecologically sound idea – to produce crackers and baked goods made from locally grown and milled whole flours – has become a point of gustatory pride for Dawn Woodward .

