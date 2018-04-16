Evening Update: Alleged killer Bruce McArthur charged with eighth murder

Good evening,

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur accused of killing eighth victim

An eighth victim has been named in the Bruce McArthur investigation. Mr. McArthur is accused of the first-degree murder of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam some time between Sept. 3 and Dec. 14 of 2015. Mr. Kanagaratnam was identified Thursday after Toronto police took the exceptional step of releasing a photo believed to have been taken after his death. Sources say that investigators have found pictures of what they believe to be several of the victims on a memory key.

The victims named in the charges are men linked to Toronto’s Gay Village who disappeared between 2010 and 2017. The 66-year-old landscaper was arrested in January.

Quebec mosque shooter obsessed about mass shooters, Islam, feminism

The contents of Alexandre Bissonnette’s laptop were presented by the Crown as part of a sentencing hearing today and showed the 28-year-old who killed six people and injured scores others when he attacked the Grand Mosque in suburban Quebec City obsessed over mass shooters, weapons, Islam and feminism. The computer contained pictures of the interior and exterior of the Grand Mosque, and in the days leading up to the shooting Mr. Bissonnette’s browser history showed he visited the mosque’s website numerous times, as well as its Facebook page.

Mr. Bissonnette has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. His sentencing hearing will determine when, if ever, he could get parole.

Mr. Bissonnette told police during his interrogation that it was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban that prompted him to finally “do something.”

“I was watching TV and I learned that the Canadian government was going to take more refugees, you know, who couldn’t go to the United States, and they were coming here,” Mr. Bissonnette said. “I saw that and I, like, lost my mind. I don’t want us to become like Europe. I don’t want them to kill my parents, my family. I had to do something. I couldn’t do nothing. It was something that tortured me.”

Also on the mosque shooting, human-rights advocate and writer Amira Elghawaby argues: Mr. Bissonnette’s anti-immigrant views are clearly political, and his conflation of Muslims and terrorism is based on irrational fear and hatred. The puzzling fact that he wasn’t charged with terrorism doesn’t negate the need to better understand how he could justify his actions.

France’s Macron pushes West to rally around a Syria strategy

During a press conference today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron defended Friday’s missile strike on Syria by France, the U.K. and U.S., saying it was a legitimate action against the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons. He said the West will continue to fight IS in the country until that battle is won, but added the West must do more to help rebuild Syria and ensure that the Syrian people have the freedom to choose their own government. For a full update on what happens now in Syria, read our What we know so far.

Meanwhile, the United States is accusing Russia of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground. Moscow has denied the charge and blamed delays on the U.S.-led missile strikes on the weekend.

The Trump administration is also expected to roll out sanctions against firms connected with Syria’s chemical-weapons program on Monday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was defiant after this weekend’s air strikes, but also tried to portray things as business as usual: On Saturday, a Twitter video posted by his office showed him calmly walking to work hours after the air strikes ended. Contrasting his regime’s military success in the eastern Ghouta region with the limited Western air strikes could strengthen him politically, The Globe and Mail’s Mark MacKinnon explains.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reveals Fox News’ Sean Hannity was one of his clients

A federal judge ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen to cough up the name of a client he had hoped to keep secret at a Monday court hearing: Sean Hannity. Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s lawyer, was in court to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized as part of a criminal investigation. Mr. Cohen has argued that some of the documents and data seized in last week’s raids are protected by attorney-client privilege or otherwise unconnected to the investigation. But Judge Kimba Wood rejected his efforts to mask the identity of Mr. Hannity, a client Mr. Cohen had said wanted to avoid publicity.

Meanwhile, Former FBI director James Comey says he thinks it’s possible the Russians have compromising information on Mr. Trump and that there is “some evidence of obstruction of justice” in the President’s actions. Mr. Comey is conducting a week of interviews timed to the release of his memoir, which offers his version of the events surrounding his firing as FBI director by Mr. Trump and the investigations into Russian election meddling and Hillary Clinton’s e-mail practices.

Ontario recovers from a spring ice storm

By Monday afternoon, more than 120,000 customers across much of the province remained without power thanks to the ice storm that raged across southern and central Ontario over the weekend that resulted in power outages, cancelled flights and road collisions. Hydro crews are still dealing with power lines and poles downed by high winds or ice-coated trees that snapped during the storm and provincial police reported more than 1,600 non-fatal crashes over the weekend.

Also, chunks of ice falling from the CN Tower prompted the temporary closure of the tourist attraction and the Blue Jays have cancelled tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to roof damage to the Rogers Centre. The team says Tuesday’s game will be a 3:07 p.m. ET traditional doubleheader.

The close: TSX rises as industrials climb, Mideast fears ebb

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, led by industrial and financial shares, as fears waned of an escalating conflict in Syria following the weekend’s U.S.-led air strikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 26.41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,300.38. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher, while the energy group fell 1.7 per cent.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the biggest boosts from technology and healthcare sectors as investors were optimistic about earnings season and appeared less worried about U.S.-led missile attacks in Syria.

North America faces first outbreak of rabbit disease in B.C.

It’s been referred to as bunny Ebola and animal shelters in B.C. are undertaking measures to try and stop the spread of the deadly virus. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease attacks the organs and blood vessels of rabbits, prompting a lack of co-ordination and bleeding through the nose. It first showed up in Nanaimo in mid-February but has now spread to the Lower Mainland. It’s the first North American outbreak of the virus, which is used intentionally in New Zealand and Australia to cull populations of feral, European breeds of rabbits.

We need to set aside tanker politics and move forward with the pipeline

There’s a lot of rhetoric about oil tankers on Canada’s West Coast. To cut through that and get to the facts, I worked with an independent team of researchers and authors to evaluate the real risks and our ability to deal with spills. To make sure we got it right, we asked the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport North America’s Pacific chapter to review our work. Friday, we published our findings in the Citizen’s Guide to Tanker Safety & Spill Response on British Columbia’s South Coast, the first time all the facts have been brought together in one comprehensive, accessible document. Our research finds oil tankers present legitimate risks. — Stewart Muir

Discrimination in the name of campus diversity is not acceptable

If academic institutions were truly interested in helping underrepresented groups, they would want to understand what is driving gaps in academic achievement, beyond the false notion that all differences in society are due to oppression.

If universities are concerned with fighting intolerance, the last thing they should want to do is offer preferential treatment to students based on qualities unrelated to merit. In fact, a 2011 study in Psychological Science showed how prejudice-reduction policies can actually produce greater bias in individuals, particularly if they feel they are being pressed into changing their attitudes. These strategies produced worse outcomes than if no interventions had been implemented at all. — Debra Soh

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford’s attack on Hydro One is amateur hour

Mr. Ford’s diatribe was politically calculated. That’s understandable, because Ontario voters are angry about sky-high hydro rates. But the promise was so far-fetched, it was actually sad.

Ever since Hydro One’s IPO was unveiled, Ontario Conservatives have been obsessed with the deal, spreading misinformation about the company. Somehow they’ve forgotten that they were the first party to try to privatize it, under former premier Ernie Eves. — Tim Kiladze

A little sympathy please, parenting a kid with ADHD isn’t easy

As a parent to a child with ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder, I feel very alone. I am envious of those who slide through parenting, those who are not afraid to take their child into public. I make light of the frequent e-mails from the teachers who use words such as angry, defiant, depressed, anxious and oppositional. I laugh in hysteria as I am called into the school once again, as I make countless appointments with pediatricians and therapists. I read the books on parenting, try to limit the screen time, watch his sugar intake. He is on medication No. 2 and we are waiting to see if that is the mythical magic cure that I have been looking for. I have listened in stunned silence as he casually mentions suicide in conversation.

My pact to him is that no matter how worn out I feel, I will never stop trying to be his voice until he learns how to manage his own.

Hello, spring? Are you there? Where to find some heat and sun right now

Spring seems to be skipping 2018 in Canada. A bit disappointing for those who’d been looking forward to doing anything outdoors during March and April. And while it might feel like the entire world is sitting under a shroud of overcast, believe it or not, there are places where the sun is actually shining right now. Many of which are just a short plane ride away. Here are five spots where you can get a quick weekend escape to sunshine, and still be back to bone-chilling temperatures and grey skies by Monday morning.

Healing in Humboldt: A look at small-town Saskatchewan spirit in action

One week after the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, a rural community is reeling from the loss of 16 of its loved ones. But acts of kindness, big and small, are helping residents to cope. Marty Klinkenberg reports

The crossing: Tima Kurdi on her family’s voyage through tragedy and hope

For a Syrian family, a global refugee crisis became a personal tragedy when two-year-old Alan Kurdi, his mother and brother drowned off a Turkish beach in 2015. Now, the boy’s aunt in Canada, Tima Kurdi, reflects on the struggle to remember their deaths and find new life

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to turn their fortunes around tonight (7 p.m. ET) when they welcome the Boston Bruins to the Air Canada Centre. The Leafs are down 2-0 in the series after suffering defeats by scores of 5-1 and 7-3 in games 1 and 2, respectively.

