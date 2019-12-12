Evening Update: Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative Leader; Quebec Court of Appeal rejects request to suspend secularism law

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative Leader
Andrew Scheer is resigning as leader of the federal Conservative Party after a disappointing election loss and facing internal divisions over his ability to lead.
He made the announcement in the House of Commons today, and has asked the party’s governing council to immediately begin the process to elect a new leader.
Scheer told the House he intends to stay on as an MP for Regina, but his future positions in the party “are discussions for another day.”
Context: Andrew Scheer is quitting. What happens to the Conservatives now? What we know so far
This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please forward the Evening Update newsletter to your friends.
Quebec Court of Appeal rejects request to suspend secularism law
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected a request to suspend the central elements of the province’s secularism law. A national Muslim organization, a civil liberties group and a university student who wears the hijab were seeking to have the law suspended while their full legal challenge is heard.
Bill 21, adopted last June, prohibits some public sector workers, including teachers, police officers and prison guards, from wearing religious symbols on the job.
The ruling comes as Quebec Premier François Legault was on defence today over comments he made to the governor of California in which he declared all French Canadians are Catholic.
Negotiations to launch a global carbon market go down to the wire in Madrid
Tensions are building at the climate summit in Madrid as negotiators scramble to find agreement among almost 200 countries for the launch of a global trading market that would put a price on emissions and accelerate the shift to a low-carbon economy.
Various reports and leaks say progress was halting, and there’s was open talk that the effort might have to be bumped into the next summit, to be held next November in Glasgow.
But an agreement by Friday night, when the summit is to end officially, or Saturday morning cannot be ruled out.
Analysis: Canada’s new climate minister makes global debut, and faces momentous decision on oil sands.
Separately today, U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.”
Low global interest rates ‘likely to persist’, but Canadian economy is ‘thriving’, BoC’s Poloz says
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said historically low interest rates will likely be the norm for some time as several factors conspire to keep the global economy in a period of slow growth.
He listed slowing population growth, subdued productivity gains, trade conflicts and the emergence of nationalist policies around the world as factors holding back global growth.
In his speech in Toronto today, he said his comments are focused on the longer-term view and should not be interpreted as a signal of the bank’s next moves on interest rates. Earlier this month, Poloz said he would step down as governor when his term is up in June, 2020.
He ended his remarks by describing the Canadian economy as “thriving” and operating close to capacity.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
U.S., China reach ‘deal in principle’, source says: The White House has reached a “deal in principle” with Beijing to resolve the 17-month U.S.-China trade war, according to a source briefed on the trade talks. The White House is expected to make an announcement later today, the source said.
Britain goes to the polls: Today’s election in Britain has turned into a showdown between the Conservatives and Labour over which party will end the Brexit uncertainty. Check back at tgam.ca later tonight for the results.
Ontario teachers challenge Bill 124: Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions say they are launching Charter challenges to a law capping public sector wage increases, arguing that Bill 124 violates their collective bargaining rights.
High-risk recovery mission in New Zealand: A New Zealand military team undertaking a high-risk operation to recover bodies of eight people killed in an eruption this week has landed on the volcanic White Island, the police say.
Internationals stun U.S. team at Presidents Cup: The Internationals stormed to a 4-1 lead at the Presidents Cup in Australia today by routing Tiger Woods’ United States in the fourballs matches. Canadian Adam Hadwin and partner Im Sung-jae of South Korea won their match.
MARKET WATCH
North American stocks rose today after President Donald Trump said the United States was “very close” to reaching a trade deal with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.62 points to 28,131.92, the S&P 500 gained 26.90 points to 3,168.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.27 points to end at 8,717.32.
Canada’s main stock index also rose slightly, led by a jump in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 7.29 points at 16,946.90.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
TALKING POINTS
Vancouver’s proposed property-tax hike is huge – and necessary
“The hike is said to be necessary to fill a pressing need for more firefighters and police officers. But one of the most expensive and contentious line items the tax increase is set to cover relates to climate mitigation.” - Gary Mason
The war in Afghanistan was doomed from the start. What should have happened instead?
“If the UN and its members were today serious about peace in Afghanistan, their next Security Council resolution would be: ‘On the Situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’ – and it would give the existing Taliban sanctions regime the bite it needs.” - Chris Alexander, former ambassador to Afghanistan
LIVING BETTER
A growing body of research suggests poor sleep is tied to impaired thinking and dementia in older adults. A new study may shed light on why. Researchers at the University of Toronto have found disrupted sleep may contribute to changes in a type of immune cell in the brain called microglia, which in turn appear to be related to poorer cognitive functions, such as memory and the ability to reason. Microglia normally help fight infections and clear debris from the brain.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
I thought I knew how to speak English, and then I moved to Canada
"After a while, I felt confident enough to ask for a ‘sheeeet’ instead of ‘a piece of paper’ without being worried that somebody would show me where the toilets were located. More time passed before I decided to apply for a job talking to the public. When I got it, it took all my courage to stop myself from hiding in the washroom during my lunch break, crying, completely overwhelmed and scared.
"It hurt. That’s the truth. Learning English, speaking, listening – it hurt me. Not the language. Not the unkind people, it hurt because I wasn’t good. Despite my efforts, I wasn’t the best.
“I’ve been bullied, I’ve been called stupid on the phone and I’ve been at the end of condescending looks while some intolerant person spells a word out that, for a second, I didn’t understand. Those reactions made me shy, which I wasn’t before. They made me afraid of public speaking, which I used to do on a daily basis. I forgot that once I was a fighter.” Read Johanna Montilla’s full essay here.
Editor’s note: Yesterday’s Evening Update newsletter incorrectly named the IMC (Innovative Medicines Canada) as the IMF.
Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.