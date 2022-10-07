The Evening Update newsletter will pause on Monday for Thanksgiving, but will return Tuesday.

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Vladimir Putin turns 70 today and, though lauded by his political allies, the Russian leader was rebuked by the Nobel Peace Prize committee, after U.S. President Joe Biden said that Putin’s threats had brought the world closer to Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Observers say he has become more unpredictable with age, adding to the danger that he will push the world to the brink of nuclear conflict as he searches for a way to salvage some kind of victory out of the war he launched against Ukraine.

A trio of videos posted online this week encapsulate the mounting pressure on the Russian President, and the risks it brings.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and – for the first time – explosive-packed drones targeted the city earlier today.

Also: human rights campaigners from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The winners, announced earlier today, are jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. The award has echoes of the Cold War era, when prominent Soviet dissidents such as Andrei Sakharov and Alexander Solzhenitsyn won Nobels for peace or literature.

Alberta

Alberta’s incoming premier, Danielle Smith, fresh off her victorious leadership bid for the United Conservative Party, will meet with the local UCP riding association in Medicine Hat this weekend as she decides whether to run in a by-election in that rural riding.

Smith met with the governing party’s caucus in downtown Calgary this morning, focusing largely on unity. Jason Kenney, the outgoing UCP leader and Premier, did not participate in the meeting. Smith’s six challengers for the UCP leadership attended the caucus meeting and, afterward, spoke warmly about unity within party ranks, offering cautious support for her proposed sovereignty act, noting that they still have to see the wording of the bill before they can be sure about whether to support it.

Alberta can expect hydrogen, carbon capture, nuclear energy, oil and natural gas to form the backbone of Smith’s energy policy. The outgoing leadership has also been a cheerleader for oil and gas, but made a point of pushing petrochemicals and carbon capture, and had a hydrogen strategy. But Smith has promised another legal challenge to the federal carbon tax and has a controversial plan for an Alberta sovereignty act – stark departures from where the province has been headed.

Iran sanctions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled additional sanctions and a freeze of Canadian-held assets in response to the Iranian regime’s crackdown on mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

As many as 10,000 members of the top leadership of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be permanently banned from Canada. Ottawa will also “massively expand targeted sanctions” to hold to account “those people most responsible for Iran’s egregious behaviour,” Trudeau said, adding that Ottawa will provide $77-million to agencies to strengthen its ability to implement sanctions and freeze and seize assets more quickly.

Today’s announcement builds on sanctions against 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities that were unveiled by the federal government on Monday.

Hockey Canada

Nike has added its name to the list of sponsors distancing themselves from Hockey Canada, amid an ongoing backlash over how the organization has handled allegations of sexual assault.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

ArriveCan’s $54-million price tag ‘outrageous,’ tech leaders say

Canadian tech leaders are calling the $54-million price tag for ArriveCan “outrageous”, explaining that most apps are built for less than $1-million. They also wonder why Ottawa didn’t turn directly to a Canadian app developer rather than 23 separate contractors and an unknown number of additional subcontractors.

Ontario education workers, government at impasse in contract talks, union says

A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators says it has reached an impasse in bargaining with the government. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says if there is no real movement by the end of the day they will request what’s known as a “no board” report, which indicates a deal can’t be reached. If a conciliator then issues a “no board” report, it sets a 17-day countdown to the union being in a legal strike position.

UN body votes to establish human rights investigator for alleged abuses in Russia

A United Nations human rights body has passed a motion to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a “climate of fear” through repression and violence. The move is the first time that the 16-year-old Human Rights Council has set up a Special Rapporteur to examine the rights record of one of its so-called ‘P5′ members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke of ‘bloody’ war ahead of U.S. Capitol attack

Federal prosecutors showed a jury fresh evidence today that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes warned his followers there would be a “bloody” war if then-president Donald Trump failed to reverse his 2020 election defeat. Text messages, online postings and speeches show Rhodes repeatedly promoting the use of force, and implored Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, an early 1800s law that empowers presidents to deploy troops to quell civil unrest.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street fell sharply today following a solid jobs report for September that increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve will barrel ahead with an interest rate hiking campaign many investors fear will push the U.S. economy into a recession. The TSX also closed with major losses, even with a bounce in the price of crude oil providing some relief to the energy sector, with Canadian jobs data similarly showing continued strength.

The S&P/TSX Composite settled at 18,583.13, off 395.88 points or 2.09 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 630.15 points, or 2.11 per cent, at 29,296.79, the S&P 500 lost 104.86 points, or 2.80 per cent, to 3,639.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 420.91 points, or 3.8 per cent, to 10,652.41

The loonie was trading at 72.80 cents (U.S.), up 0.03 cents or 0.04 per cent.

TALKING POINTS

Hockey Canada to Canada: If we go down, we’re taking hockey with us

Editorial: “Once you’ve lost the support of the public and the dollars of sponsors, and MPs of all stripes are calling for your head, what’s left? Even Richard Nixon knew when it was time to go.”

Constitutional government, and with it the unity of the country, is under attack – on two fronts

Andrew Coyne: “Where Mr. Legault at least pretended to rewrite the Constitution, Ms. Smith would openly repudiate it.”

Could the Mahsa Amini protests in Iran spark a regime change?

Thomas Juneau: “There is currently no organized, democratic opposition inside Iran ready to replace the regime. There are millions of angry Iranians ready to brave bullets, but civil society has been systematically repressed.” Thomas Juneau is an associate professor at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.

LIVING BETTER

Why employees have the right to disconnect at work

As employers call office workers back to their desks following two-plus years of remote work, staffers have been setting boundaries around their off-hours – many using assertive auto-responses and signature lines to dissuade off-the-clock work communications. While some have dubbed the current moment of increased worker power “quiet quitting,” others see a healthy shift in employees reclaiming their unpaid off hours from a voracious grind. Zosia Bielski reports.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Cancer biologist Dr. Juliet Daniel on Trevor Noah, Hallmark movies and daily meditations

Renowned cancer biologist Juliet Daniel usually finds herself racing (virtually) between the lab, her office and church halls delivering talks about her research during breast cancer awareness month.

A breast cancer survivor herself, Daniel is passionate about drawing attention to cancer risk in young Black women, a group disproportionately affected by triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive breast cancer subtype that her lab is working to combat.

Daniel talked with The Globe and Mail about her advice to budding scientists, her reluctance to wear pink and how sappy Hallmark movies got her through the darkest days of the pandemic.

