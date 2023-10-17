Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest from the Israel-Hamas war

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 500 people were killed in an explosion at the al-Ahli Hospital that the ministry says was caused by an Israeli airstrike. Hundreds of people were seeking shelter at the hospital at the time of the blast.

If confirmed, it would be the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

But the Israeli military denied responsibility for the explosion, suggesting the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.

Earlier in the day, Israeli strikes on Gaza City destroyed homes, hit a United Nations school sheltering people, and killed dozens in south and central Gaza.

Israel had told Palestinians over the weekend to evacuate northern Gaza and Gaza City in advance of an expected ground invasion after an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 that killed at least 1,400 Israelis.

Meanwhile, aid trucks moved closer to the Rafah crossing in Egypt – the only entry to Gaza not controlled by Israel – but it was unclear when the supplies would be able to pass through as the shortage of essential supplies in the territory worsened. Caught in the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip are some 50,000 pregnant women who are unable to access safe medical care, reports Mark MacKinnon.

On the Israeli-Lebanon border, five fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group were killed as violence between the two countries escalated amid the tension in the region.

Tomorrow, U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Israel in a show of support and concern that the war could become a larger regional conflict.

Canada annual inflation rate edges down to 3.8% in September

Canada’s inflation rate dipped to 3.8 per cent in September, from 4 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. Analysts on Bay Street were expecting inflation to hold steady at 4 per cent.

The lower-than-expected rate may alleviate pressure on the Bank of Canada to resume hiking interest rates next week. Today’s inflation report was the last set of major economic data before the Bank of Canada makes its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1 per cent from August, which Statscan said was mainly driven by gas.

Republican Jim Jordan falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker

Republican Jim Jordan failed to win a first vote today to serve as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. But more votes were expected.

The right-wing Ohio lawmaker backed by Donald Trump received 200 votes, short of the 217 needed to win the job. Twenty of his fellow Republicans voted against him. Meanwhile, all 212 Democrats voted for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries.

The loss means that for now the House remains leaderless in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

David Shribman: The dysfunction on Capitol Hill is a regular element of Republican politics, not a departure of custom

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

China’s Xi to meet Putin, other allies: World leaders are gathering in Beijing this week to hear Xi Jinping’s vision for the future of the Belt and Road Initiative, a globe-spanning trade and infrastructure program, which has come under growing criticism for failing to deliver on its grand promises, saddling poor countries with yet more debt, and acting as a tool for Chinese political influence.

Poland votes for change: A group of opposition parties has won a comfortable majority in Poland after Sunday’s election, setting the country up for a seismic shift in direction. The final tally showed the ruling Law and Justice party had won 35.4 per cent of the vote, followed by the main opposition party, Civic Platform, or KO, with 30.7 per cent. Two smaller parties expected to form a coalition with KO – the centre-right Third Way and the Left – took 14.4 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively.

Final complainant in Nygard trial testifies: The fifth and final complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, alleged Peter Nygard flew her to his Toronto office under the guise of helping with her designer aspirations, but what she thought would be a business meeting turned into an attack.

Federal task force to weigh mammogram screening age: Should routine breast cancer screening begin at the age of 40 or 50? What may seem like a straightforward question is at the centre of a highly charged debate that’s been playing out in recent months as a national task force prepares a long-awaited update to Canada’s screening guidelines.

Listen to Episode 3 of In Her Defence, a Globe podcast: Jana Pruden speaks with Helen Naslund’s oldest son, Wesley. “My interview with Wes was one of the most intense and interesting I’ve ever done,” says Pruden. In Her Defence tells Helen’s story through a series of jailhouse interviews about her long fight for freedom, and the way the justice and legal systems deal with women who kill their abusers.

MARKET WATCH

TSX higher, S&P 500 flat as bond yields continue march higher even as Canadian inflation eases

North American stock markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as Treasury yields rose and shares of U.S. chipmakers fell after the Biden administration said it planned to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.00 points or 0.37 per cent at 19,692.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.11 points or 0.04 per cent at 33,997.65. The S&P 500 index was down 0.43 points or 0.01 per cent at 4,373.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 34.24 points or 0.25 per cent at 13,533.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.28 cents US compared with 73.43 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

Legault’s tuition hike shows he thinks anglophone universities don’t contribute to Quebec

“In the end, this latest announcement that out-of-province students will be forced to pay significantly more to attend an English-language university in the province appears designed primarily to demonstrate that the government is no longer willing to pretend that Bishop’s, Concordia, or McGill are real Quebec institutions that have much of value to contribute to Quebec society.” – Jeffery Vacante

The fight against addiction needs data, not spin

“This change does not make decriminalization a failure. But this trial is supposed to be governed by evidence, not politics. Do the data support this change, which risks pushing drug users out of sight where they are more likely to overdose?” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

A beginner’s guide to strength training, even if you’re intimidated by the gym

Hitting the gym and picking up weights may sound intimidating, but the health benefits are worth powering through your nervousness. First thing’s first: Set a goal that is attainable and can improve your daily life. What aspect of your life might be made easier by being just a bit stronger? Then, begin a strength training program by working with a qualified, certified trainer who has experience with clientele like you. They’ll craft a program that works for you and ensure you don’t injure yourself. Here are more tips.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Funniest animal moments from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards finalists

Open this photo in gallery: Thomas Vijayan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition received thousands of entries from professional and amateur photographers worldwide. Two Canadian photographers’ images were among the 41 photo finalists. Thomas Vijayan captured an expressive photo of two grizzly bears greeting each other with a “handshake” at Katmai National Park in Alaska.

“To get this image I lied down flat on the water and stayed there for a long time waiting for the right moment to click. Playful grizzly bears frolic in the wilderness, their massive paws raised in greeting. With a twinkle in their eyes, they engage in a heartwarming handshake, showcasing their camaraderie,” says Vijayan.

See the rest of the finalists.

