Salman Rushdie, 75, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was flown to a hospital. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was undergoing surgery, but he had no other details.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or offer any information on his motive.

In photos: Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Trump will not object to release of search warrant for his Florida home

Donald Trump’s lawyers have informed the government that the former U.S. president will not object to the public release of a search warrant for his Florida home, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Friday.

FBI agents who searched Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents it reviewed.

The Justice Department told a federal judge in its warrant application that preceded the search that it has probable cause to believe that Mr. Trump violated the Espionage Act, a law which prohibits the possession or transmission of national defence information, the newspaper reported.

Konrad Yakabuski: Would prosecuting Trump be worth the toll it would take on a fractured nation?

Afghanistan is a picture of sorrow one year after Taliban takeover

A Taliban fighter walks with AK-47 rifle in an open market in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 7, 2022.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Globe and Mail photographer Goran Tomasevic has been documenting life in Afghanistan since 2007, when he first visited the country. NATO forces were expanding their peacekeeping operations at the time, as Taliban and al-Qaeda fighters sought to overturn the Afghan government. Last summer, after more than 20 years of conflict, the Taliban succeeded, taking control of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

One year later, Tomasevic returned to Afghanistan and spent 11 days in the capital. “Taliban are everywhere in Kabul,” he reports. All hilltops are guarded. “Their checkpoints are everywhere,” he says.

Taliban control has significantly changed the lives of Afghans. Women’s rights have been eroded, authorities are cracking down on protests and poverty is deepening. See Tomasevic’s full report and photo essay on the anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Melissa Fung : It feels nearly impossible to remain hopeful about the effort to rescue Afghans in danger

: It feels nearly impossible to remain hopeful about the effort to rescue Afghans in danger Sara Gilliam: We owe Afghanistan’s women so much more

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

As COVID-19 misinformation spreads, threats at home and burnout at work take toll on health care workers: The rise of health-related misinformation is undermining trust in medical institutions, casting unfounded doubts on vaccines and other scientific advancements and turning health professionals into targets.

Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread: New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus.

Rogers, Shaw finalize agreement to sell Freedom Mobile in bid to win takeover approval: Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. finalized an agreement to sell Freedom Mobile Inc. to Videotron, a unit of Quebecor Inc.

Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada: There are early signs that the spread of monkeypox infections are starting to slow down in Canada, but it was “too soon to tell” whether cases had plateaued, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation: The actor remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.

MARKET WATCH

Global equity markets rose while U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors tempered their expectations of the scale of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate raising cycle as falling oil prices helped to cool inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 187.93 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 20,179.81. The index rose almost 2.5% for the week, getting a bump from softer-than-expected inflation data in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 33,761.05, while the S&P 500 gained 72.88 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 4,280.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 267.27 points, or 2.09 per cent, to 13,047.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

Canada is already in the paid plasma business. We just like to pretend we’re not

“Canada is currently grappling with a rather desperate shortage of blood donors, and we’d be foolish to believe there’s something special in our national character that would allow us to buck this trend.” – Robyn Urback

Where would Poilievre take the Conservatives? Not to the far right, but the far out

“Mr. Poilievre is not properly understood as an ideological phenomenon. There is no such thing as Poilievrism. Nothing in his long career in politics, or in this campaign, suggests anything in the way of a coherent philosophy of government. Neither is that the basis of his appeal.” – Andrew Coyne

Data Dive with Nik Nanos: Hockey faces a national reckoning

“A new national survey for The Globe and Mail and CTV News by Nanos suggests that many feel there is a sexual-misconduct problem in hockey and people are angry about the use of player registration fees to pay out settlements.” – Nik Nanos

LIVING BETTER

Fall travel guide: Six tips to make the most of your off-season vacation

The airport experience is expected to be much less turbulent this fall. Travelling in the autumn months also means deals on flights and accommodations. One tip to make the most of your off-season getaway is to plan to book in the middle of the month – and the week. Here are five more tips from Jordana Manchester, a luxury travel adviser with Tripzter Travel.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Book indexers have long laboured in obscurity. Now, they’re getting a long-overdue moment in the sun

Book indexer Lisa Fedorak poses for a photograph at the Vancouver Public Library main branch on July 22, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

For generations, book indexers have laboured in obscurity, combing through works of history, biography, botany and cookery for names that need mentioning and subjects that should be grouped together so that readers can look them up. The world scarcely knows they exist. Some readers assume authors themselves do the indexing (most farm it out to pros). Others think a machine is in charge. Indexers are accustomed to being asked: Doesn’t a computer do that?

Lately, though, indexers have been getting a few well-deserved minutes in the sun. A new book with a clever title – Index, A History of the – explores how this useful occupation came to be and why it still has value. Its author, Dennis Duncan, a lecturer at University College London, calls his book “a wreath laid at the tomb of these unknown readers.” Read the full story by Marcus Gee.

