Evening Update: Bank of Canada cuts rates on coronavirus ‘negative shock’; Bloomberg drops out as U.S. Democratic race narrows

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest on the coronavirus outbreak, including the Bank of Canada’s rate cut

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point today to 1.25 per cent in response to the “material negative shock” of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, G7 finance ministers and central bankers pledged co-ordinated action in response to the virus, and the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key rate by the same amount.

It’s the BoC’s largest rate cut since March, 2009, during the global financial crisis and its first reduction since July, 2015.

Opinion: “Lowering rates looks irresponsible if you care about the personal finances of the nation. Savers are penalized, and borrowers get encouragement they just don’t need.” - Rob Carrick

Related: RBC first to cut prime rate for Canadian borrowers to 3.45 per cent

More coronavirus developments: The Italian government has ordered all schools, including universities, closed until at least March 15, and is preparing social measures including a ban on shaking hands and attending soccer games in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said the current fatality rate for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is 3.4 per cent. Previous estimates pegged it between 1 and 2 per cent.

Two more people have died in the United States, bringing the toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported near New York and in Los Angeles.

Coronavirus fears have led to a growing number of international conferences being cancelled, and some companies are telling employees returning from affected areas to avoid coming into the office for several weeks upon their return.

Bloomberg bows out after Biden’s big night as Democratic race narrows

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg quit the Democratic presidential race today and endorsed Joe Biden, the big winner in Super Tuesday’s caucuses – becoming the last remaining moderate to clear out of the former vice-president’s way.

Biden was on track for a dramatic comeback, sweeping nine states including Texas, while leftist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders captured California.

It’s increasingly looking like a two-person race, as Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren – like Bloomberg – failed to win a state, even her own.

Opinion: “Bernie Sanders is wounded, which could make him and his followers even more angry and dangerous as the establishment coalesces to deny him the nomination for a second time.” - Konrad Yakabuski

“A moderate Democrat might seem to be the logical choice for 2020, but with one as gaffe-prone as Biden, and against a guy like Trump, it’s anything but a sure thing.” - Robyn Urback

Exploratory talks between Ontario high school teachers’ union and government break off

Exploratory talks between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the provincial government broke down last night, with the union saying no future bargaining dates are scheduled.

The talks followed the government’s proposal to partly back off on class size increases and new e-learning requirements.

Meanwhile, strikes by English Catholic teachers and Toronto high-school teachers are planned for tomorrow, as well as a second mass demonstration at the legislature.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Brawl erupts in Turkish parliament over role in Syria: A fight broke out in the Turkish parliament between lawmakers from opposing parties during a tense discussion about the country’s military involvement in northwest Syria. Analysis: Can Putin and Erdogan end the fighting in Idlib? Only if one of them backs down.

Teen pleads not guilty in St. Michael’s assault: A teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at St. Michael’s College School on campus in the fall of 2018 has pleaded not guilty as his trial gets under way.

Senators fire Jim Little: The Ottawa Senators have fired CEO Jim Little less than two months after he was hired, saying his conduct was “inconsistent” with the team’s core values. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told TSN it was an “internal operations” issue and the league would have no further comment.

Alex Trebek reaches cancer-battle milestone: Canadian-born Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is celebrating a milestone in his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer: he’s reached the one-year survival rate, which for his type of cancer is 18 per cent.

MARKET WATCH

The success of Democratic moderate Joe Biden on Super Tuesday helped buoy Wall Street stocks after choppy trading yesterday on concerns of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. But all three major indexes remain firmly in correction territory.

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,172.26 points, or 4.52 per cent, to 27,089.67, the S&P 500 gained 126.72 points, or 4.22 per cent, to 3,130.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 334.00 points, or 3.85 per cent, to end at 9,018.09.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 355.91 points, or 2.17 per cent, at 16,779.53 following the Bank of Canada’s rate cut.

TALKING POINTS

The Tories need a leader with vision – or risk losing young conservatives like me

“And we need a leader who will not let party members be tolerant of bigotry and racism – pure and simple. Such people will always exist in Canada, and they will loudly espouse their views. But silence on these issues in the name of free speech is no longer acceptable.” - Natalie Pon, Edmonton-based political activist

Donald Trump’s absurd stock-market blame game is a failure of leadership

“He refuses to even take serious advice and actually read reports. He goes by instinct. And this time, his instinct is dangerously wrong.” - Charles Lewis, former managing editor of the Financial Post

LIVING BETTER

Here are some tips on how to save money in the kitchen, and help the environment while you’re at it. They include:

Make your own staples: Making simple food items you might buy in single-use plastic packages, such as salad dressings, saves money and reduces packaging consumption.

Making simple food items you might buy in single-use plastic packages, such as salad dressings, saves money and reduces packaging consumption. Freeze everything: Virtually anything, from whole tomatoes to sour cream to leftover pasta, can be tossed into the freezer before it winds up in the compost bin, reducing food waste.

Virtually anything, from whole tomatoes to sour cream to leftover pasta, can be tossed into the freezer before it winds up in the compost bin, reducing food waste. Take advantage of a hot oven: If you’re already cooking one item, use the extra space in the oven. You can roast beets, potatoes or squash to use later. Bonus: You’ve already got a head start on another meal.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

A wild ride on the Tesla of snowmobiles

Thrashing through the snow on a 200-horsepower electric sled feels pretty good. It feels like skiing, if you happened to be skiing whilst straddling a 250-kilogram rocket.

The electric snowmobile from Montreal-based startup Taiga Motors looks like any other snowmobile to untrained eyes. Gently press your thumb onto the throttle and the machine is amiable and unintimidating, just as company co-founder Gabriel Bernatchez said it would be. It pulls away more smoothly and predictably than a typical gas-powered sled. The only noise is the sound of the tracks crunching snow. It makes this novice snowmobile rider feel confident and in control, or, at least initially.

But flick it into Sport mode, and you’d better have a firm grip on the handlebars. Give the throttle a confident jab, and the electric sled accelerates like a roof-less Tesla, with all the traction of a tank. It streaks forward through deep snow like some kind of apparition, leaving in its wake only a high-pitched killer-bee buzz and a rooster tail of fresh powder. Read Matt Bubbers’ full article here.

