Evening Update: Bank of Canada forecasts 7.8% shrink in economy; TDSB weighs cost of reopening options

Bank of Canada sees economy shrinking this year, holds rates steady

The Bank of Canada has projected the economy will shrink by 7.8 per cent this year, as it crawls out of the deep hole of the COVID-19 crisis.

In its first forecast in six months, the central bank cautioned that despite signs of an early rebound, it expects the pace of recovery to moderate. “As a result, Canada’s economic output will likely take some time to return to its pre-COVID-19 level. Many workers and businesses can expect to face an extended period of difficulty.”

The forecast was made as the bank announced its latest policy decision, holding its key interest rate steady at a record low of 0.25 per cent and leaving its large-scale bond-purchase programs unchanged. It intends to keep both policies in place far into the economic recovery.

The latest in coronavirus news: Ottawa partners with Shopify; TDSB weighs costs of reopening options

The federal government is partnering with Shopify to help small Canadian retailers set up online stores for 90-day trials, as it appears to have established a closer relation relationship with Canada’s most valuable public company during the pandemic. The program, called Go Digital Canada, aims to help entrepreneurs sell their wares online while physical retail store sales remain slow because of COVID-19 precautions.

While it is typical for leading tech companies to forge relationships with governments, Shopify has escalated its communications with Ottawa since the pandemic began, the federal lobbyist registry shows.

Education: Ontario’s largest school board is weighing the costs of a full return to school come September, saying one model would come with a $250-million price tag for elementary schools alone.

In a planning document, Toronto District School Board says if elementary students are divided into cohorts of 15 and there aren’t any schedule changes, it will need to hire nearly 2,500 more teachers at a cost of $248.9-million. Another model, at $20-million, would see it cut French classes.

Other Canadian developments: Saskatchewan has reported nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days. Health officials say the sudden increase is partly because of communal living arrangements and increased access to test for the disease in the province’s Hutterite colonies.

Downtown Toronto restaurant MARBL is under investigation after a video released on social media over the weekend appeared to show patrons and staff failing to follow COVID-19 public-health rules.

Internationally: Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says he does not understand the White House effort to discredit him in the battle against coronavirus, calling it “bizzare.” He believes it was a “major mistake” that reflected poorly on them.

Arizona, Texas and Florida together reported about 25,000 new coronavirus cases today as new restrictions aimed at combatting the spread of the pandemic took hold in the United States and around the world.

Vaccines: Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published Monday, The Lancet medical journal said. Separately, U.S. researchers reported yesterday that Moderna’s experimental vaccine provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in a continuing early-stage study, boosting that company’s stock today. Canada’s first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine launched in Quebec City this week.

Trump takes credit for Britain banning Huawei 5G equipment

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from Britain’s 5G network. Johnson yesterday ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027.

“We convinced many countries, many countries – I did this myself for the most part – not to use Huawei, because we think it’s an unsafe security risk, it’s a big security risk,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

China said Trump’s remark showed Johnson’s decision was about geopolitics rather than security, and warned it would cost Britain dearly in investment.

Meanwhile, Britain’s move leaves Canada as the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-pooling alliance that has not barred or restricted use of equipment from Huawei in its 5G networks. Ottawa is giving no indication of whether it will follow the lead of Britain, the United States Australia and New Zealand and freeze out Huawei.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Sidoo sentenced in admissions scandal: Vancouver businessman and former CFL player David Sidoo was sentenced today to three months in prison for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Ivanka Trump’s Goya tweet: U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump may have run afoul of government ethics rules after tweeting what appears to be an endorsement of Goya Foods, as social media pressure continues for boycotting the company over its CEO’s effusive praise for Trump.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg exits hospital: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital after being treated for a possible infection, a court spokeswoman says, and is “doing well.”

Jeff Session’s runoff defeat: Long-time Alabama senator Jeff Sessions, who was Donald Trump’s first attorney-general, conceded defeat in the state’s Republican Senate runoff but declared once more that the U.S. President’s vision was right for the country.

Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found: The dismembered body of Fahim Saleh, CEO of ride-hailing motorcycle startup Gokada that began operating in Nigeria, was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo where an electric saw was left behind, police said.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks ended higher today, following promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.51 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 26,871.10, the S&P 500 gained 29.04 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 3,226.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.91 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 10,550.49.

Canada’s main stock index rallied to its highest closing in more than four months, with S&P/TSX composite index closing 154.88 points higher, or 0.97 per cent, at 16,063.33.

TALKING POINTS

Ontario seems to have its priorities out of whack

“A few beers now, followed by a small outbreak, then a large outbreak, then clumsy efforts at contact tracing from an unnamed bar or restaurant could mean we end up waiting that much longer for long-term care home visits or in-person schooling.” – Robyn Urback

Let’s get the kids back to school already

“If political leaders and public-health authorities could be forgiven for erring on the side of caution at the outbreak of the pandemic, their continued failure to articulate their full-throated support for a return to classroom learning in September is unpardonable.” – Konrad Yakabuski

TODAY’S LONG READ

My plague diary: Italy’s coronavirus quarantine, from the beginning to (we hope) the end

Open this photo in gallery Vo, near Padua In northeast Italy, is where the first Italian pandemic death was recorded. This is the city hall, left, and a mural of a health-care worker as Wonder Woman. Eric Reguly/The Globe and Mail

Tuesday, July 14: 12,919 cases, 34,984 deaths. Personal fear factor: 3

I drive to Vo, and my fear factor drops faster than ever. How can that be? I am at Ground Zero of the Italian pandemic, where the first Italian fatality was recorded. But Vo is safe. Everyone in the town has been tested not once, not twice, but three times, with the results going to Andrea Crisanti for analysis. There is no town on the planet that has been tested more carefully and extensively for COVID-19 than this one. The last new positive was two months ago. Still, masks and hand sanitizer are ubiquitous. No one is taking chances, given the murderous hell the region went through in February, March and April.

Mayor Giuliano Martini is also the main pharmacist in Vo. Talk about dedication. When the town went into military-patrolled lockdown on Feb. 24, he, his wife and his son – all pharmacists – locked themselves down inside their pharmacy, sleeping on the floors upstairs. For two weeks. They did so to keep the pharmacy open for crucial medical supplies. “I am a former Boy Scout and a former Alpini,” he tells me, referring to the elite Italian Alpine infantry. “I believe in community service.”

Italy made a lot of mistakes in the early days of the pandemic. But it also learned fast and got a lot right. The fatalities and new cases have plummeted since April, and the country has reopened. I am half-Italian and, after visiting Vo and Dr. Crisanti, I am especially proud of my adopted country. Forza Italia! Read Eric Reguly’s full pandemic diary here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.