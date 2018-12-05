Evening Update: Bank of Canada holds rates steady amid oil patch woes; Mulroney among the eulogists at Bush funeral

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Bank of Canada holds rates steady amid oil patch woes

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent today after five rate increases since mid-2017. (for subscribers)

The bank’s accompanying statement highlighted a number of concerns weighing on the Canadian and global economies, including the steep discount on Canadian crude, uncertainty hanging over business investment and the U.S.-China trade showdown. That cast doubt on the more aggressive path of future interest-rate hikes BoC Governor Stephen Poloz laid out less than two months ago.

The Canadian dollar fell to an 18-month low in the wake of the announcement, slipping below 75 U.S. cents.

Brian Mulroney among eulogists at the funeral of former U.S. president George H. W. Bush

George H.W. Bush was celebrated with high praise and loving humour today at the funeral of the United States’ 41st president and the last to fight in wartime. (for subscribers) The current and all living former presidents were in attendance with their spouses. Son and 43rd president George W. Bush stopped before taking his seat to shake their hands - and apparently slip former first lady Michelle Obama a candy, as he had done at Senator John McCain’s funeral.

Open this photo in gallery Former President George W. Bush greets former first lady Michelle Obama.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press

In his eulogy, former prime minister Brian Mulroney praised Mr. Bush as a strong world leader who helped oversee the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union and set the stage for the North American free-trade agreement, achieved under his successor. (With President Donald Trump, a NAFTA critic, seated in the front row, Mr. Mulroney hailed the “largest and richest free-trade area in the history of the world.”)

Andrew Cohen reflects on their relationship, on display when he interviewed them in 1999: “The death of Mr. Bush dissolves a fraternity between the leaders of the two nations like no other in our history – warm, deep, and enduring – despite differences in character and country. Mr. Bush once called Mr. Mulroney, 15 years his junior, his ‘younger brother’, but he did not treat Canada as junior partner.”

George W. Bush broke down briefly at the end of his eulogy while invoking the daughter his parents lost when she was 3 and his mother, Barbara, who died in April. He took comfort in knowing “Dad is hugging Robin and holding Mom’s hand again.”

See images of a nation saying goodbye here.

Health Canada warns of dangers of talcum powder

Talc, a common ingredient in baby powder, diaper cream and bath bombs, may cause ovarian cancer and breathing problems and should be considered toxic, according to Health Canada.

The department today published a draft assessment of talc, a naturally occurring mineral used in a wide variety of products. But a final safety assessment has to be published before Health Canada can impose warning labels, a ban or other actions to protect people from the potential health effects.

to Health Canada, only certain products containing talc pose a potential health risk: loose powders, such as baby powder, body or foot powder, can lead to coughing, breathing problems and decreased lung function. And talc-containing products applied to the genital area may be linked to an increased risk of ovarian cancer.

Arms race looms as Russia threatens to make banned missiles if U.S. leaves nuclear treaty

Russia will develop missiles now banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty if the United States exits the arms control pact and starts making such weapons, President Vladimir Putin said today.

The United States delivered a 60-day ultimatum yesterdayto Russia to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of the 1987 nuclear arms control treaty, saying it would be forced to start a six-month process of withdrawal if nothing changes.

Mr. Putin accused the United States of blaming Russia for violations as a pretext for Washington to exit the pact.

Toronto area home sales fall sharply in November

The number of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area fell 14.7 per cent in November compared with the same month a year earlier, the Toronto Real Estate Board says. (for subscribers)

Part of the drop was due to an unusual spike in sales in November, 2017, when buyers hurried to close deals before tougher mortgage stress-test rules took effect in January, 2018, TREB said. Also weighing on sales was a 26.1-per-cent drop in new listings in November compared with last year.

Lower inventory helped push home prices up 3.5 per cent to an average of $788,345 for all types of homes, the board said.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index rose today in a broad-based rally led by shares of energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 119.05 points to 15,182.64.

U.S. markets were closed to mark former President George H.W. Bush’s death, but the effect of Wall Street’s turmoil in the previous session, when New York-listed shares tumbled more than 3 per cent, was felt in Asia and Europe.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The B.C. government’s new climate action plan proposes sweeping changes that will touch every part of the economy from home retrofits to industrial transport, but still falls short of the reduction in greenhouse gases required to meet legislated targets by the year 2030.

Metrolinx agreed to spend nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to get its troubled Crosstown light-rail line back on track without proof from the project’s builders that the additional costs were legitimate, Ontario’s Auditor-General has found.

Facebook gave some companies, including Netflix and Airbnb, preferential access to user data in 2015 as it limited services for most others, according to company e-mails and presentations released by a British lawmaker. (for subscribers)

The group trying to land a Canadian Football League franchise for Halifax says singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane has confirmed his intention to invest in the newly named Atlantic Schooners.

TALKING POINTS

In Ontario, government by whim will not be ‘Government for the People’

“The OPP is the provincial police, and it investigates alleged misdeeds by provincial officials, including those in the Premier’s office. That responsibility has just been given to a long-time Ford friend. The appearance of independence is shot, as long as Mr. Ford and Mr. Taverner are both in office.” - Globe editorial

Paid leave can help break the cycle of domestic violence

“Economic security helps give workers who experience domestic violence the stability they need to leave a violent relationship. Paid leave means they have time during the workday to deal with the effects of violence and do the things they need to do to keep themselves and their children safe.” - Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress

LIVING BETTER

One of Eat Smart’s packaged salads has been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says. The 156-gram packages of Salad Shake Ups - Sweet Kale, with best-before date of Dec. 3, should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased, the agency says. It adds that it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Raptors' African stars on the talent the NBA can find there and the bond they all share

Pascal Siakam and his older brother Christian wore dark suits and ties and flashed smiles as they walked the red carpet at Toronto’s Rebel night club last night, in honour of a man they admired, Rachel Brady writes. (for subscribers)

The hot-scoring Toronto Raptors forward from Cameroon and his brother posed for cameras at the annual gala in honour of Nelson Mandela. It was an event put on Giants of Africa, the not-for-profit founded by Raptors president Masai Ujiri. As children of Africa themselves, it brought back a cherished memory for the Siakam brothers.

The Siakams made a family trip to visit Mandela’s home in Soweto, South Africa, when they were kids. Now here was Pascal Siakam – the youngest of four brothers who had all dreamed of fulfilling their father’s wish to play in the NBA – having completed that journey from Cameroon to the NBA, where he’s now playing for the league’s hottest team.

Congolese NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo was among those who had walked the same carpet minutes earlier. Raptors Congolese star Serge Ibaka would walk it minutes later – all in support of Mr. Ujiri’s event for Mandela, peace and the power of sport to help empower youth.

I pack up people’s lives for a living (it’s amazing what you discover)

In this job, the best case scenario is when someone in the family has already come to take a few things, items that are imbued with the person’s life stories and memories, Sue Gravel writes. Too often, no one has had the time to come and claim the heirlooms – they don’t want solid-wood furniture or fine china that can’t go in the dishwasher, even if it did come from the old country.

It is heartbreaking to try to convince someone in their 80s, who scrimped and saved for years to pay the monthly installments to Sears for their bedroom or dining room set, that it is now only valuable as a donation, and that they have to pay to get it to where it is being donated.

The worst case scenario we encounter is walking into a bungalow where someone has lived for 50 years and now has to leave because of the onset of dementia, failing health or death of their spouse. They are reluctant to part with anything because they have already lost too much.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.