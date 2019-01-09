Evening Update: Bank of Canada slashes outlook; the latest on the B.C. pipeline protest

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Bank of Canada slashes outlook as oil, trade and housing concerns weigh

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate unchanged in the face of a new grimmer forecast that shows Canada’s economy is slowing down fast, Barrie McKenna writes (for subscribers).

As it did in December, the central bank left its rate at 1.75 per cent today as the country takes a hit from lower oil prices, weaker housing activity, the U.S.-China trade clash and the decelerating global economy.

The Bank of Canada insists it remains committed to getting interest rates back up to neutral – the level where they are neither driving the economy forward nor slowing it down – but only “over time.” It estimates its neutral rate is about 3 per cent, or 1.25 percentage points above where the rate is now.

In the United States, a range of Federal Reserve policy-makers said last month they could be patient about future interest rate increases and a few did not support the central bank’s rate increase that month, minutes from their Dec. 18-19 policy meeting showed (for subscribers).

Trudeau says arrests of B.C. pipeline protesters not ‘ideal,’ but rule of law must be respected

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s “not an ideal situation” that 14 people were arrested Monday over a protest against construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia.

Opponents of the pipeline were watching warily for the RCMP on a northern B.C. logging road two days after the arrests at a checkpoint run by members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The RCMP are enforcing a Dec. 14 injunction ordering the checkpoints to give construction crews access to the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, protesters rallied in support of the Wet’suwet’en in dozens of cities across Canada (for subscribers).

There is a dispute between the Wet’suwet’en elected band councils, which supports the pipeline and signed a project agreement Coastal GasLink, and the hereditary chiefs of the five Wet’suwet’en clans, who oppose it (for subscribers).

Opinion: “How are disadvantaged Indigenous groups ever going to get ahead if a few of their leaders undermine efforts that would improve their standard of living?” – Gary Mason (for subscribers)

Ottawa opens door to new requests from Canadian thalidomide survivors

Ottawa will open the door to new requests from Canadians who say they are victims of the drug thalidomide, expanding on an historic program that compensates survivors of one of the country’s worst drug scandals, Ingrid Peritz writes.

The program could offer compensation to dozens of Canadians who say they were born with defects due to thalidomide, but lack proof.

Story continues below advertisement

In an announcement from Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Ottawa says that beginning in the spring, people will be able to apply for the new program, using relaxed criteria.

Read The Globe’s award-winning coverage on the struggles of thalidomide survivors here.

Jagmeet Singh gets his chance as Trudeau calls three by-elections, including in Burnaby South

After months of pressure from federal opposition leaders, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called three federal by-elections to be held at the end of February, Janice Dickson writes.

Voters in the British Columbia riding Burnaby South, the Quebec riding Outremont and the Ontario riding York-Simcoe will head to the polls Feb. 25.

Jagmeet Singh has been leading the NDP without a seat in the House of Commons since October, 2017, and is hoping to gain one by winning in Burnaby South.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie announce divorce after 25 years of marriage

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, and wife MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the couple said in a joint statement on Twitter today. Mr. Bezos’s fortune has soared to as high as US$160-billion thanks to his stake in Amazon, which again became Wall Street’s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft. The couple has four children.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks around the world extended recent gains and oil prices jumped today on optimism that the United States and China may be inching toward a trade deal, soothing fears of an all-out trade war and its possible impact on global growth.

Canada’s main stock index hit nearly four-week high, with the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 199.58 points to 14,804.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.67 points to 23,879.12, the S&P 500 gained 10.55 points to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.08 points to 6,957.08.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

POPULAR WITH READERS

Data analysis reveals three-quarters of Toronto cops reside outside the city

As the Toronto Police Service faces a formal call to hire more local officers, an analysis of the service’s ranks shows that three-quarters of its uniformed officers live outside the city, Molly Hayes writes.

The majority of the force’s roughly 5,000 uniformed members live in surrounding outer suburbs such as Halton, Peel and Durham, according to analysis by The Globe and Mail of partial postal-code data obtained through a freedom of information request – but many also live in communities as far away as Barrie, Ont., and Lincoln, Ont.

The debate over the “commuter cop” trend – whether it creates a disconnect between officers and the communities they are sworn to serve, or whether there are valid reasons to keep some distance between the two – was revived this month.

In his Independent Street Checks Review released last week, Justice Michael Tulloch noted that he heard “from many stakeholders that they were concerned that police officers did not live within the communities they served, resulting in a lack of strong direct links to or deep knowledge of the communities they police.”

TALKING POINTS

Forget the wall. Trump is the national security crisis

“There is no life more valuable than another, no victim unworthy of grief – but Mr. Trump’s zero-sum, xenophobic rhetoric tries to convince you there is. This calculated cruelty is also used as a rhetorical bludgeon against his actual enemy, the Democrats, whose attempts at accountability impede Mr. Trump’s apparent attempts at autocratic consolidation.” – Susan Kendzior, author and broadcaster

Canada isn’t to blame for the Meng Wanzhou mess – China is

“We would not be having this debate, of course, if the subject of the extradition request had been an executive of, say, Germany’s Siemens or Sweden’s Ericsson. Critics seem willing to suggest that somehow Canada should have gone against our legal obligations because we knew China’s response would be one of anger and retaliation. In other words, we should have rewarded China’s bad behaviour by giving it special treatment.” – Philip Calvert, a senior fellow at the China Institute at the University of Alberta

A recession could be different this time – for workers and the unemployment rate

Once upon a time, you could count who was working and who was not and it was a reasonable measure of economic health. Now, we have millennials who are on contracts when they want to be permanent employees, baby boomers driving Ubers rather than in full-time work, and an abundance of workers unhappy with both their compensation and their jobs. Those people could already tell you that the economic statistics do not tell you everything. – Linda Nazareth, economist and author

As parents of complex special-needs kids, we know inclusive education doesn’t work

As our kids entered school, the board was pushing inclusion as a blanket feel-good policy – including for complex-needs kids. Their view was that our kids would function as a beacon of empathy for typical kids in regular classrooms. We didn’t see that as a priority for our children, and the research on which inclusion was built had its flaws. – Phil Richmond and Hayley Avruskin, parents of two children with complex disabilities

LIVING BETTER

The year ahead does not look promising for those who feel financially stressed, Rob Carrick writes. He consulted financial and investment experts on the top things you should do in 2019 to reduce your stress about money. Their tips include: Start with forgiving yourself for anything money-related that created stress and guilt. Then seek out the help you need. Pay yourself first by setting up preauthorized transfers to a high-interest savings account. This year, start a spending diet. It might only last a few weeks or months, but it might stick for good.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Canada’s Food Guide set to shift focus from meat, dairy to vegetables, protein

Canada’s Food Guide is poised to reduce its emphasis on meat and dairy in a healthy diet and instead recommend consuming more plants and plant-based protein, according to a draft circulated for public feedback, Ann Hui writes.

Health Canada intends to finalize and release the new version of its influential guide in the coming months, but a report containing details of a draft version suggests a significant departure from the current guide, last updated in 2007. Most notably, the draft appears to move from an existing four food groups down to three: “vegetables and fruits,” “whole grains,” and a new “protein foods” group.

The existing “meat and alternatives” and “milk and milk products” categories, in turn, appear set to be eliminated – a decision already proving to be contentious – and instead combined under “proteins." Gone too appear to be the recommendations to consume two daily servings from each of those former groups.

As Ms. Hui points out, if Health Canada moves forward with this version of the guide, it will be in resistance to intense lobbying from the meat industry (for subscribers) and the juice industry.

Was my first-class airplane seat worth the money? I’m still trying to figure that out

"Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining. I would not have switched my ‘bed’ for any amount of money if it meant being cramped into a middle seat with my knees jammed against the seatback all night, but the experience of the pod is more Princess and the Pea than Sleeping Beauty.

"The problem is that the people in the front of the plane experience basically the same noise and turbulence as the people in the back. I had just never experienced it lying down. Imagine you’re riding in a truck down a bumpy road. You bounce around a bit in the seat. Now imagine going down that same bumpy road lying on the floor of the truck. With each bout of turbulence I felt like I was being tossed like an omelette. My much smaller wife flopped about like a landed carp. ...

“While I lay there not sleeping, I wondered why anyone, including myself, would pay such exorbitant prices for this. Then it struck me like a beverage cart to the knee. It wasn’t because the experience in the front was so great; it was because the experience in the back was so dreary.” – Paul Patterson

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.