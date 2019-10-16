Evening Update: Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau; GM, union reach tentative deal

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Barack Obama endorses Justin Trudeau, plus more from the campaign trail
Former U.S. president Barack Obama has weighed in on the Canadian election, urging voters to give Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau a second term in office in a tweet today.
The Liberal Party said it did not pay for the endorsement but has not yet said whether Trudeau or the campaign requested the backing from Obama.
The latest Nanos Research survey results show that no party has a clear lead, with the Conservatives and Liberals in a virtual deadlock at 33 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. The New Democrats have climbed from 15 per cent at the start of the month to 19 per cent.
Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were in Quebec today, as they fight to defend party seats in the face of rising support for the Bloc Québécois.
Opinion: “The Bloc’s rise opens up a realistic opportunity for Scheer to govern in what is likely to be a minority Parliament.” - Campbell Clark
“This battle for hearts and minds has recorded off-the-charts levels of antagonism, with parties openly lying about the intentions of their opponents with little consequence for doing so.” - Gary Mason
GM, union reach tentative deal; laid-off Canadian workers could return to work next week
General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a month-long strike in the United States and put thousands of laid-off auto workers in Southern Ontario back on the job as early as next week.
The UAW’s national leaders will vote tomorrow morning on whether to send the deal to members for a ratification vote. The leadership will also decide if the strike should continue until the contract is approved by members, or if it ends immediately, pending ratification.
The U.S. strike idled output at plants in Oshawa and St. Catharines. GM sent home about 3,300 hourly employees, and suppliers laid off 1,400 Unifor members and an unknown number of non-union staff.
Toronto to keep ownership of subway in Ontario transit deal
Toronto will keep ownership of its existing subway network and will not have to fund the four major transit expansion projects now on the table, under a tentative deal struck with the Ontario government. In return, council will formally endorse the province’s transit priorities.
Not having to put money toward the Scarborough subway project and the Ontario Line would free up funds that the city can use for maintaining the increasingly aged existing system, or for expansions Toronto and the province agree are worthwhile.
The deal must still be approved by city council, and will be championed by Toronto Mayor John Tory.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Trump dismisses U.S. stake in Syria: Washing his hands of the United States’ presence in Syria, President Donald Trump declared today that the U.S. has no stake in supporting the Kurdish fighters who died by the thousands as American partners against Islamic State extremists.
Greta Thunberg to join Edmonton climate strike: Climate activist Greta Thunberg will join environmental groups in a climate strike in front of the legislature in Edmonton on Friday, days before the election that has seen federal political parties pit Alberta’s energy industry against Canada’s climate change aspirations.
BoC seen holding rates as inflation remains steady: The annual inflation rate unexpectedly held steady at 1.9 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says, further reducing analysts’ expectations the Bank of Canada will cut rates later this month.
Recall of raw beef products expanded: Dozens more raw beef products are being recalled from some restaurants and grocery stores in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, including Walmart and Pusateri’s, over possible E. coli contamination.
Loblaw gathered too much personal data, privacy chief says: Loblaw Cos. initially collected too much personal information from some customers requesting a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal, Canada’s privacy commissioner says.
Canadian men’s soccer team beats U.S., ending 34-year winless run: Canada’s men’s soccer team ended a 34-year, 17-match winless run against the United States last night with a 2-0 victory that moves the Canadian squad past El Salvador into sixth spot among CONCACAF countries.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher today, supported by a jump in shares of fashion retailer Aritzia following higher quarterly revenue and gains in mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was closed up 8.79 points at 16,427.18.
On Wall Street, stocks retreated after monthly retail sales data for September showed a decline for the first time in seven months, stoking concerns softness in the manufacturing sector was starting to spread to the broader economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.82 points to 27,001.98, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points to end at 2,989.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.53 points to 8,124.18.
LIVING BETTER
Whether you’re time-crunched after work or just short on inspiration, meal kits promise easy and tasty solutions to nightly dinner conundrum. But what service is right for you? Here are some tips to help you find out, including:
- Think about how often you intend to eat, portion sizes and your food preferences.
- Look for flexibility – meatless options, shorter preparation and cook times and dishes that match multiple occasions.
- For first-timers, ask about trial periods and starter discounts.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Toronto law firm swaps stale, stuffy aesthetic for happier staff
Shara Roy jumped at the chance to refresh the décor of the Bay Street offices of her law firm, Lenczner Slaght LLP. A partner in commercial litigation, she found the reception area – designed a quarter century ago – to be dark, dated and overtly masculine. Considering that about 40 per cent of the firm’s employees are women, it’s safe to assume that she probably wasn’t the only one who felt this way.
When the firm renewed and expanded its lease with Oxford Properties, taking over another floor in the building at Adelaide Street West and York Street, Roy became the lead planner for the much-needed update. In visiting other professional offices to survey design trends, she found that, while many accounting offices had gone to more open concepts, individual offices remained a staple in law firms to ensure client confidentiality.
The firm’s year-long rejuvenation project has become a journey of innovation that’s not only resulted in a brighter, more welcoming office, but has also incorporated thoughtful amenities for staff, including a prayer and meditation room and another room for nursing mothers. Read Wallace Immen’s full story here.
