Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

A BC Coroners Service report is calling for a co-ordinated heat-alert system in the province to prevent loss of life in hot-weather emergencies similar to the event last summer that resulted in more than 600 deaths.

It comes a day after British Columbia announced a two-stage heat response system to help people and communities stay safe as temperatures rise and the threat of heat-related emergencies increase.

The panel report says 98 per cent of those who died last summer were indoors and most victims “lived in socially or materially deprived neighbourhoods” compared with the general population.

Lost e-mails and unexplained delays: Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has revealed new RCMP miscues that delayed a warning to the public that the killer was driving a replica police car.

In both cases, the commission of inquiry concluded the lapses could not be adequately explained, though it did offer some theories of what went wrong.

One of the senior Nova Scotia RCMP officials involved, Lia Scanlan, says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer’s 13-hour rampage, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.

The latest developments in Ukraine: Battle rages for Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine will fight to recover all its territory occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky says, as his troops struggled to hold their ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

His remarks by video link responded forcefully to suggestions that Ukraine must cede territory to Russia to end the war, now in its fourth month.

The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, said the defenders were finding it hard to repel Russian attacks in the centre of Sievierodonetsk, a small industrial city in the east.

Chief electoral officer calls for legal changes to combat false claims

Canada’s chief electoral officer is recommending that changes to the law be made to combat foreign interference in elections and the spread of misinformation.

Stephane Perrault is calling for a new offence to be created of making false statements to undermine an election – for example, claiming that the results have been manipulated.

A report published today also suggests that MPs outlaw hate groups from registering as political parties, which would give them the names and addresses of all voters.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Minimum age raised on Olympic figure skating: No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 to raise the minimum age to 17. And an impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in that decision.

Shopify shareholders approve CEO’s stake: Shareholders at Shopify have voted in favour of giving chief executive officer Tobias Lutke a special “founder share” that entrenches his control of the company as well as a 10-for-one stock split.

McConaughey at White House: U.S. President Joe Biden met briefly with Oscar-winning actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey today and discussed gun responsibility measures, the White House says.

Sketch released in girl’s death: Toronto police have released a sketch of a little girl whose remains were found in a Rosedale dumpster last month. They are also looking to find a 2011-2014 dark-coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Habs hire Marie-Philip Poulin: The Montreal Canadiens have announced that that Marie-Philip Poulin Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant.

Dustin Johnson quits PGA: American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson has resigned from the PGA Tour to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational that kicks off this week.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks rallied late to end higher today for a second straight day as technology and energy shares gained, while Target’s warning about excess inventory weighed on retail stocks for much of the session. Canada’s main stock index also advanced, led by energy shares as oil prices climbed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.36 points or 0.8 per cent to 33,180.14, the S&P 500 gained 39.25 points or 0.95 per cent to 4,160.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 113.86 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 12,175.23.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 109.12 points or 0.52 per cent to 20,928.21. The loonie traded at 79.79 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

Pierre Poilievre’s good fortune: His supporters don’t see his hypocrisy

“After all, we’re talking about a career politician who qualified for a gold-plated government pension at the age of 32. He has been a wealthy, full-fledged member of the Ottawa elite since he was elected in his 20s.” - Gary Mason

Caisse has ESG priorities upside-down with latest Dubai investment

“The war in Ukraine has sparked a reordering of ESG principles, forcing fund managers to consider the geopolitical implications of investment decisions that enable Russia’s aggression, even if only indirectly.” - Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

The latest episode of the City Space podcast looks at how the pandemic has given us the opportunity to rethink our relationship with food. Guests include Corey Mintz, author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants As We Knew Them, and What Comes After, who discusses changes in the restaurant industry, from tipping to labour demand, and what diners should think about next time they eat out.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Parliamentary interpreters report increasing medical issues linked to work conditions

Wherever Myriam Bureau goes, the high-pitched ringing in her ears goes with her. The veteran parliamentary interpreter says the unending noise is the price she pays for doing work she loves. The technical term is tinnitus, a condition linked to hearing loss.

Her medical issues, linked to her work by an audiologist’s letter she provided to The Globe and Mail, reflect a brewing problem for the interpreters who, plugged into sound systems, translate the business of Canada’s government from English to French and French to English.

The chief executive officer of the Translation Bureau put it bluntly in an April appearance before the Senate’s standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration. “Interpreting virtual sessions continues to present very real risks to our interpreters. The number of health and safety incidents reported remains very high,” Lucie Séguin told the committee. Read Ian Bailey’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.