Evening Update: B.C. killing suspects died by apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, RCMP say; Hong Kong airport grinds to halt amid protests

The B.C. killing suspects died by apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the RCMP say

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, sought in the killings of three people in British Columbia, died from what appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the RCMP say.

In a statement released this afternoon, police said the Manitoba Medical Examiner has completed autopsies and confirmed the identities of the two bodies found on Aug. 7.

Two firearms were found with the men, and RCMP said forensic analysis is under way to confirm they are connected with three deaths in northern B.C.

The two had been charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, and were suspects in the deaths Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.

The developments follow the release over the weekend of an interview by the Australian 60 Minutes news program in which Schmegelsky’s father describes the difficult childhood of his son.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt amid protests

Hong Kong’s airport halted flights today, blaming demonstrators for the disruption, while China said the anti-government protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show “sprouts of terrorism.”

The airport authority said it was working with airlines to resume flights from 6 a.m. tomorrow, but the developments raise the stakes sharply after a weekend of skirmishes during which both activists and police toughened their stances.

Some Hong Kong legal experts say official descriptions of some protesters’ actions as terrorism could lead to the use of extensive anti-terror laws and powers against them.

CannTrust is hit with a second non-compliant order from Health Canada and shares tumble

CannTrust Holdings has been hit with a second non-compliant order from federal regulators, this time for its plant in Vaughan, Ont.

During inspections last month, Health Canada found multiple regulatory breaches at the facility, including the storage of cannabis in rooms not licensed for storage and the construction of new rooms without approval from regulators, the company said in a news release.

The new non-compliant order comes a month after Health Canada inspectors determined CannTrust had broken rules at its greenhouse complex in Pelham, Ont., by growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed rooms in late 2018 and early 2019.

Shares plummeted nearly 28 per cent following the news to close at $3.04 in Toronto and have plunged 61 per cent in the past three months.

Air Canada sweetens its bid for Transat and wins support from the biggest shareholder

Air Canada has raised its takeover offer for Transat, bowing to pressure from large investors who were demanding more for their stakes in the Montreal airline and tour company.

Air Canada said its new offer - worth $18 a share or $720-million, up from $13 or $520-million - has the support of Transat’s largest shareholder, Letko Brosseau and Associates. The Montreal money manager controls almost 20 per cent of Transat shares and opposed the first bid.

Air Canada’s takeover of Canada’s third-largest airline requires two-thirds of Transat shareholder support at a meeting on Aug. 23.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Andreescu shoots up in WTA rankings: Fresh off her Rogers Cup victory, when she became the first Canadian woman to win in 50 years, teen phenom Bianca Andreescu spoke to The Globe’s Rachel Brady about taking a breather and pulling out of the Cincinnati Masters. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime made an early exit in first-round action at the Western & Southern Open today in Ohio.

U.S. Attorney-General says there were ‘serious irregularities’ at prison where Epstein died: U.S. Attorney-General William Barr says there were “serious irregularities” at the federal prison in New York City where Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide, adding that the investigation into the disgraced money manager’s sex crimes would continue.

Trudeau pledges $26-million to Ontario legal aid: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the federal government will spend $26-million this year on refugee and immigration legal aid services in Ontario after the province cut funding.

Trump administration moves to deny visas: U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration unveiled a new rule today that could deny visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people for being too poor.

Argentine peso collapses after president’s primary thumping: Argentina’s beleaguered peso currency collapsed today and inflation was expected to rise as voters flirted with a return to interventionist economics by snubbing market-friendly President Mauricio Macri for the opposition in yesterday’s primary vote.

Raptors to open 2019-20 season against Pelicans: The Toronto Raptors have revealed their 2019-20 season schedule, which begins on Oct. 22 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, and confirmed Dec. 11 will mark the return of former superstar Kawhi Leonard, now with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Panthers to retire Luongo’s number: Former Florida Panthers goalie - and longtime Canucks netminder - Roberto Luongo will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the Panthers on March 7, when the team is set to play Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team.

MARKET WATCH

Investors piled into gold, safe-haven yen and bonds today over nagging concerns about a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and global growth.

Wall Street closed lower, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391 points to 25,896.44, the S&P 500 lost 35.96 points to end at 2,882.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.73 points to close at 7,863.41.

Canada’s main stock index fell for a second day, mirroring weakness in global stock markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 103.57 points at 16,237.77.

TALKING POINTS

Why hasn’t Canada banned the elephant ivory trade?

“How shameful that human greed threatens these majestic, intelligent beings, slaughtering them for their tusks. If we are to save this species, the demand for ivory – and other elephant parts – must end.” - Jane Goodall, scientist and conservationist

What are Canada’s downtowns missing? A beach

“Like Canada’s two other largest cities – Toronto and Vancouver – the geography of Montreal is defined by water. The downtown core of all three cities is steps away from it. Yet an outdoor summer swim at lunchtime isn’t really feasible in any of them.” - Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Some people call it “managing up,” but sucking up to the boss may not be the way to get ahead in your organization. Instead, here are nine things you can do to rise in the ranks. They include:

Don’t just identify problems, offer solutions: Even better, suggest several alternatives and make a recommendation.

Even better, suggest several alternatives and make a recommendation. Be low maintenance: You won’t always get along with colleagues, but don’t make your difficult relationships your boss’s problem.

You won’t always get along with colleagues, but don’t make your difficult relationships your boss’s problem. Think big picture: Nothing will kill your career faster than focusing solely on yourself. Show that you have your organization’s best interests at heart.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Whistle-blowers are not welcome in the world of science; just ask Françoise Baylis

Françoise Baylis is a reputed bioethicist, policy-making expert and member of the Order of Canada who recently completed a 14-year tenure as a top-tier federal research chair in her field.

But her academic success was threatened 15 years ago when she took a risk that could have ended her career: raising ethical concerns about the work of at least two scientists during a stem-cell research project. Today, she still feels the professional consequences of lodging the allegations.

“If I had been a scientist, I think there would be no lab willing to hire me because I would be seen as a traitor ... and in fact, were it not that I’m not a scientist, they would have destroyed my career," said Prof. Baylis, a research professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Her case underscores how the world of science is unforgiving to whistle-blowers. Read Vjosa Isai’s full story here.

