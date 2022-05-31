Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

B.C. to decriminalize possession of small amounts of ‘hard’ drugs

In a Canadian first, British Columbia will decriminalize possession of “hard” drugs such as illicit fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, announced Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, alongside her B.C. counterpart, Sheila Malcolmson.

Effective Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be able to carry up to a cumulative total of 2.5 grams of these illicit substances without the risk of arrest or criminal charges. Police are not to confiscate the drugs, and there is no requirement that people found to be in possession seek treatment. The production, trafficking and exportation of these drugs will remain illegal.

Auditor-General report finds Indigenous and Black offenders remained in custody longer

The Auditor-General released findings earlier today about systemic barriers at the Correctional Service of Canada, including that while most offenders were released on parole before the end of their sentences, Indigenous and Black offenders remained in custody longer and at higher levels of security.

The report found that the CSC has failed to address and eliminate these systemic barriers. It found that the problem has deepened, with Indigenous people making up an estimated 4 per cent of the adult population yet accounting for 27 per cent of federal offenders at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year. It also found that Indigenous women made up 43 per cent of women serving federal sentences in custody and were the fastest-growing population in the federal correctional system.

Anne Kelly, the Commissioner of the CSC, said this afternoon that she accepted all of the Auditor-General’s recommendations, adding there was a plan to address issues, including work to validate the security classification processes, improve oversight, and increase diversity and inclusivity of the agency’s work force.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Four of Canada’s Big Five banks move away from mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

Nine months after imposing them, four of Canada’s Big Five banks have suspended or removed mandatory vaccine requirements for staff, amid the broader lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across the country. Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal all lifted their compulsory vaccine policies for employees over the past six weeks, allowing unvaccinated people to work in offices and branches without being subject to additional safety measures such as rapid testing.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month. The announcement came a day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel. Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

Ukraine troops hold out as Russia assaults Sievierodonetsk wasteland

Ukrainian forces were resisting Russia’s all-out assault to capture Sievierodonetsk, a bombed-out wasteland that Moscow has made the principal objective of its invasion in recent days.

Russian forces currently control between a third and half of the city. Russia’s separatist proxies acknowledged that capturing it was taking longer than hoped, despite one of the biggest ground assaults of the war.

Analysts say Moscow is concentrating on Sievierodonetsk in order to help secure the surrounding Luhansk province for separatist proxies.

Meanwhile, workers in Riga, Latvia will begin demolishing a massive 79-metre-tall Soviet war monument some time in the next six months. The city’s mayor, Martins Stakis, is expecting a wave of Russian reprisals, including cyberattacks.

The battle over the monument is sharpening ethnic and political tensions, fuelling hard liners and driving a wedge between the country’s Latvian-speaking majority and its Russian-speaking minority, which is 25 per cent of the population.

And in the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, EU leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90 per cent of all Russian oil imports over the next six months.

The bloc relies on Russia for 25 per cent of its oil and 40 per cent of its natural gas. European countries that are even more heavily dependent on Russia have been especially reluctant to act.

Ukraine estimated the ban could cost Russia tens of billions of dollars.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Rogers, Shaw agree not to close $26-billion merger until deal reached with competition watchdog

Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., Canada’s two largest cable networks, have agreed not to close their $26-billion merger until they either reach a deal with the Commissioner of Competition or win a challenge in front of the Competition Tribunal.

Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition, applied to block the merger, arguing the takeover has already reduced competition for wireless services and would result in higher cellphone bills.

Surgery waitlists at children’s hospitals continue to grow, despite lifted COVID-19 restrictions

At Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, the scheduled surgery waitlist for children has grown to 5,600 patients since 2020. Despite the fact that children’s hospitals are beginning to move back to full operation, as pandemic restrictions are lifted, these waitlists continue to grow.

Hot temperatures and big storms to sweep much of Canada this summer: Weather Network

Chris Scott, chief meteorologist at The Weather Network, says seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of Canada this summer, coupled with an active jet stream, will lead to above normal precipitation that runs across the Prairies through to Ontario and Quebec.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock snapped its recent winning streak today, pressured by a drop in resource shares, as investors grew more nervous that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 190.06 points, or 0.9%, at 20,729.34, after seven straight days of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.67%, to 32,990.12, the S&P 500 lost 26.09 points, or 0.63%, to 4,132.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.74 points, or 0.41%, to 12,081.39.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.04 cents (U.S.), up 0.05 cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The potential end of Roe v. Wade impacts Canadian women, too

Andrew Steele: “If even a fraction of Michigan women crossed the border at Windsor or Sarnia for abortion services, they could overload the only provider in Southwestern Ontario and compound delays in services across the province.” – Andrew Steele is a vice-president at StrategyCorp.

Monkeypox response will show what, if anything, we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

André Picard: “We need to remain humble about what we know and don’t know. Hard-hit countries, including Canada, are adopting a “ring vaccination” approach, providing vaccines to close contacts of those infected with monkeypox.”

LIVING BETTER

Hiking the Valley of 1000 Devils: Where the prairie grasslands meet the Saskatchewan badlands

Hiking the rugged badlands of southern Saskatchewan is more accessible than ever now that Parks Canada has unveiled a realigned trail.

The Valley of 1000 Devils hike takes people on an 11-kilometre journey that culminates with an eroded landscape full of hoodoos, buttes and intriguing rock formations in Grasslands National Park.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The legend of Ronnie Hawkins: Some of the best tales about the rockabilly artist and bandleader

Globe arts reporter Brad Wheeler presents some of the best stories about, or told by, the late Ronnie Hawkins. The Arkansas-born, long-time Ontario resident passed away Sunday at age 87. He was a brash Southern rockabilly singer and bandleader and the architect of the Toronto Sound of the 1960s. And while these tales aren’t 100-per-cent verifiable, they are a part and parcel of his legend.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.