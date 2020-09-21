Evening Update: B.C.'s Horgan calls snap election; Ontario and Quebec see surge in COVID-19 cases

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Ontario and Quebec report surge in COVID-19 infections

Following a weekend that saw both Ontario and Quebec tighten some restrictions in a bid to quell the spread of COVID-19, both provinces have reported a surge in new cases today: Quebec with 586, compared with 462 yesterday, and Ontario with 425, up from 365. The news prompted Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda to declare a second wave had begun in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, Quebec said it is moving Montreal, Quebec City and some of its surrounding areas, plus the Chaudiere-Appalaches region to the orange “moderate alert” level, which brings stricter rules for bars, restaurants and private gatherings. On Saturday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced restrictions on social gatherings in three hot spots – Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region – will be expanded to other areas of Ontario.

Opinion: “We can’t realistically be swabbing and testing everyone with the sniffles or a cough. Targeting is necessary even if we risk missing a few asymptomatic carriers.” - André Picard

More headlines:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

B.C. Premier John Horgan calls snap election for Oct. 24

B.C. Premier John Horgan today called a snap election, sending British Columbians to the polls a year ahead of schedule on Oct 24.

His minority NDP government, in power since 2017, will test voters' approval of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put the province in a state of emergency since March.

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan would like to repeat the results of the Sept. 14 New Brunswick election, which saw Premier Blaine Higgs turn support for his managing the pandemic into a Progressive Conservative majority government.

Opinion: In politics, timing is everything. The last thing B.C. needs right now is an early election - Globe editorial

Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court nominee by Saturday

President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court by week’s end, ahead of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial and the first presidential debate, launching a monumental confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

The casket of Ginsberg, who died on Friday, is to be on view midweek on the iconic steps outside the court and later at the Capitol. She is to be buried next week in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

Opinion: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death gives new life to the Trump campaign - Lawrence Martin

Story continues below advertisement

Schitt’s Creek takes Emmy Awards by storm, sweeping comedy category

Last night’s Emmy Awards are still bring a smile to the face of many Canadians and fans worldwide of Schitt’s Creek. The show made history with a comedy awards sweep, with trophies for best comedy series and stars including Catherine O’Hara and father-son Eugene and Daniel Levy.

Opinion: Bizarre Emmy Awards show more fun than ever - John Doyle

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Co-op group aims to fight MEC sale: A group of co-op members that call itself “Save MEC” has raised more than $50,000 for a legal fund in a campaign to stop the sale of outdoor retailer MEC to a U.S. private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP.

Ottawa called on to settle lobster dispute: Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen are calling on the Canadian government to settle a lobster-fishing dispute following a weekend of tension during which lobster traps set by Mi’kmaq fishermen were removed in St. Marys Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantic Canada braces for Teddy: Environment Canada is warning residents of Atlantic Canada to be wary of a one-two punch from hurricane Teddy, which will likely transition into a post-tropical storm by the time its outer bands begin lashing Nova Scotia on tomorrow afternoon.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled today as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for. The TSX also fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 509.72 points or 1.84 per cent to 27,147.72 points, the S&P 500 lost 38.41 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 3,281.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.48 points or 0.13 per cent to 10,778.80.

The S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 217.20 points or 1.34 per cent at 15,981.77.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes four income ETF picks, skyrocketing transport stocks and fair fees for advice.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

What have these playoffs taught us? A full bubble season would be disastrous for the NHL

“If the next NHL season continues under current COVID-19 parameters, it’s going to seem less like a hockey campaign and more like a sociological experiment into deep-space exploration. But in this version, the astronauts and everyone at mission control take a huge pay cut before liftoff.” - Cathal Kelly

How Trudeau can keep his promise to change Canada’s election law

“Fast-tracking the case to the Supreme Court would allow Mr. Trudeau to redeem his promise. It would mean Canadians would never have to vote in a rigged election again.” - David Beatty, an emeritus professor at the University of Toronto faculty of law

Story continues below advertisement

LIVING BETTER

Although he died almost three years ago, former Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has a new record coming out next month. Away is Mine, a double album recorded just three months he died of brain cancer. The 20-track collection includes electric and acoustic versions of 10 new songs co-written with frequent collaborator Josh Finlayson.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Elephant deaths in Botswana caused by toxic blooms in waterholes linked to climate change

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken on May 25, 2020 and provided on July 3, 2020 courtesy of the National Park Rescue charity shows the carcass of one of the many elephants which have died mysteriously in the Okavango Delta in Botswana. -/AFP/Getty Images

Investigators say the mysterious deaths of 330 elephants in Botswana were caused by toxic blooms of cyanobacteria, a dangerous phenomenon that has been increasing worldwide because of climate change.

The elephants died between March and June this year in areas around the famed Okavango Delta, one of Africa’s greatest tourist attractions and conservation successes. Many of the animals had seemed to walk dizzily in circles near waterholes and then dropped suddenly dead.

Hundreds of carcasses were spotted by aerial surveys in Botswana as the crisis worsened. Their tusks were untouched, making it unlikely that poachers had poisoned them in an illicit hunt for ivory. Read Geoffrey York’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.