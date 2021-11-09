Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Biden, Trudeau and Mexico’s Lopez Obrador to gather in Washington Nov. 18

U.S. President Joe Biden will play host to a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Nov. 18 in Washington, according to two sources.

This is the first get-together of the leaders of North America since 2016 when Trudeau played host to former president Barack Obama and former president Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico.

The sources say the agenda of the three leaders is still being worked on but the three key topics are combatting COVID-19, competitiveness and immigration.

In other political developments: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole announced his shadow cabinet this morning, returning Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, a blunt critic of the Liberal government, to the ranks of the opposition’s critics, but excluding leadership rival Leslyn Lewis.

Also left off the critics list was Sarnia MP Marilyn Gladu, who has been at the forefront of organizing a caucus of MPs and senators to defend people who won’t get vaccinated, citing civil liberties concerns.

O’Toole did not answer a question from reporters about why he, last year, removed Poilievre from the finance critic’s post.

The latest COVID-19 developments: Health Canada approves Pfizer booster, plus more

Health Canada has approved a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, though third doses have already been given to high-risk people across the country. The booster is designed to help people with their first two COVID-19 vaccine doses maintain their protection against the virus over time.

Meanwhile Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province isn’t changing course on its reopening plan despite a recent rise in COVID-19 infections. She added that if restrictions are reintroduced it will be by region and most likely led by local medical officers of health.

And Quebec is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to the general population 70 and older, Health Minister Christian Dubé says.

Read more:

World predicted to be heading for 2.4 C of warming after latest climate pledges at COP26

New national pledges to tackle climate change this decade would lead to about 2.4 C of global warming this century, far above safe levels, analysts predict.

Climate Action Tracker said today that the promises by countries attending the United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26, to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 would still allow the Earth to heat up far beyond the UN’s target by 2100.

It also warned against assuming the longer-term pledges would be met, since most countries have not yet implemented the short-term policies or legislation needed for those goals.

The Decibel podcast: An inside look into how deals are made at COP26

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

New search for unmarked graves: A search for unmarked graves has begun on the grounds of a former residential school in Brantford, Ont. The search will cover about 200 hectares surrounding the former Mohawk Institute.

Air Canada CEO learning French: Air Canada’s chief executive officer Michael Rousseau has begun intense instruction in French, the airline’s chairman says in a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, as fallout from a gaffe he made last week continues.

Former Globe journalist wins literary prize: Former Globe and Mail journalist Omar El Akkad took home the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize last night – Canada’s richest fiction honour – for What Strange Paradise, his second novel.

AOC attacked in tweet: Arizona Representative Paul Gosar is facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

Malala Yousafzai weds: The campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot at the age of 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012 has married at home in Britain, she said on social media.

Marcus Rashford honored for public service: Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.

Bail denied for Maxwell: A U.S. judge has again refused to let British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trade a jail cell for home detention, citing previous rulings that the nature of charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and her ability to flee make it impossible to let her out.

Squid Game’s return: It’s official, Netflix’s wildly successful TV series Squid Game will be back for a second season. The South Korean series centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist.

RIP Dean Stockwell: The former child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi TV series Quantum Leap and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, Wim Wenders’s Paris, Texas and Jonathan Demme’s Married to the Mob, has died of natural causes at 85.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed mixed today, with Wall Street stocks retreating while Canada’s main index rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points or 0.31 per cent to 36,319.98, the S&P 500 slipped 16.45 points or 0.35 per cent to 4,685.25, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.82 points or 0.6 per cent to 15,886.54.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 37.89 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,594.52.

TALKING POINT

The Carrie Bourassa story is yet another example of a kind of cultural Munchausen Syndrome

“You have to have been shaped by the history, the culture, and the very people you claim to belong to before you can speak with an Indigenous voice.” – Drew Hayden Taylor

LIVING BETTER

Public spaces are often the best parts of a city. But during the pandemic, many of us started to realize how our public spaces, like parks, weren’t quite working for us. In the latest episode of the City Space podcast, three experts examines how public spaces are failing people in ways we might not often consider, and what can be done about it.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Paul Simon is both the wonder and the wonderer in Malcolm Gladwell’s audiobook Miracle and Wonder

Paul Simon performs during the Global Citizen festival in New York on Sept. 25, 2021.Stefan Jeremiah/The Associated Press

Over the five hours-plus of Miracle and Wonder (available Nov. 16, released by Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries), we hear snippets of the original recordings of beloved songs, along with new off-the-cuff demonstrations by Paul Simon. He plays guitar as he breaks down The Boxer here and Mrs. Robinson there. “It’s an old snatch of blues,” Simon says of the latter song’s opening riff.

With assistance from Canadian journalist Bruce Headlam (who worked with Gladwell and Rick Rubin on the music podcast Broken Record), Gladwell interviewed Simon in four-to-five-hour chunks, whether on a Hawaiian mountain, at a Connecticut recording studio or Simon’s backyard cottage in Manhattan. The musician is meticulous, invested and adroit. He’s as committed to demystifying Paul Simon as Gladwell is.

This is no linear biography. It’s more an engaging tapestry, with random cameos from the likes of Sting, Rosanne Cash, Herbie Hancock and opera star Renée Fleming breaking up chapters devoted not to Simon’s life and times, but to his creative process. “It’s all trial and errors,” Simon explains. “There’s no reason to be upset about the errors.” Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.