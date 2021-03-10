Evening Update: Biden’s US$1.9-trillion relief bill gets final congressional approval; Bank of Canada holds rates steady, sees economy gathering steam

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest in COVID-19 news: Biden’s US$1.9-trillion relief bill gets final congressional approval, and more

The U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval to President Joe Biden’s sweeping US$1.9-trillion relief package by a near party line 220-211 vote, four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the bill unanimously, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies. Biden says he will sign the measure into law Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysis: Fight over relief plan shows Joe Biden’s mission to soften partisanship in Washington will not go smoothly - David Shribman

Opinion: Biden’s bold rescue plan sets the stage for an American resurgence - Lawrence Martin

Internationally: Places like the Casa San Bernardino convent in Italy were meant to be spiritual refuges, European bureau chief Eric Reguly reports. But amid the pandemic, they’ve also been death traps that have gotten less public attention than long-term care homes

Read more: On Italy’s COVID-19 anniversary, morale sinks as the vaccine rollout drags on.

In vaccination developments: Thousands of people in Alberta today have made appointments to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Family doctors in six regions of Ontario will start administering that vaccine to patients aged 60-64 this weekend, while 325 pharmacies in three regions are set to begin on Friday.

In variant news: A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more deadly than previous dominant variants, U.K researchers say. Meanwhile, Quebec has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 from a variant first detected in Brazil.

Read more:

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Bank of Canada holds fast on rates and bond buying, but sees economy gathering steam

The Bank of Canada held fast on its pace of government bond buying and ultra-low interest rate in its policy announcement today, while acknowledging that the economy is heating up faster than expected.

The central bank kept its key interest rate at 0.25 per cent, and reiterated that it does not expect to start raising rates until 2023. It also said that it would continue buying $4-billion worth of Government of Canada bonds each week as part of its quantitative easing program.

The BoC also noted that GDP annualized growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 9.6 per cent, twice what it had expected, and that GDP is now expected to grow in the first quarter of 2021 rather than contract.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Man sentenced in Rideau Hall attack: Corey Hurren, the Manitoba man who rammed a gate at Rideau Hall before arming himself and heading on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home last July, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

WestJet cancels some Max orders: WestJet Airlines Ltd. has cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, as the aviation industry continues to be hit hard by the pandemic-related drop in travel.

Jody Wilson-Raybould to publish memoir: Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is writing a political memoir that’s promising to shed new light on her final controversial days in the Trudeau government. “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power is set to publish in October

CFL, XFL explore partnership: Twenty-six years after being released by the Calgary Stampers, XFL co-owner Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is looking at re-establishing his CFL ties: The two football leagues say they’re poised to begin serious discussions about a potential partnership.

Shapolalov advances in Qatar: Denis Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open today, and will meet American Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 rose and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high today after tepid U.S. consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. Canada’s main stock index followed suit and closed at its second record high this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 464.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 32,297.02, the S&P 500 gained 23.36 points or 0.60 per cent to 3,898.80 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.99 points or 0.04 per cent to 13,068.83.

S&P/TSX composite index rose 125.42 points or 0.67 per cent to at 18,724.61.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Response to mail-in ballots shows the difference between American and Canadian political culture

Story continues below advertisement

“When the federal parties are that close to consensus on an issue that is tearing the very fabric of American democracy, it’s a good day on this side of the border.” - John Ibbitson

The era of big government is back. Or is it?

“What we need is not big government or small government, but government that sticks to what it’s good at. Less planning, more cheque-writing, please.” - Andrew Coyne

Meghan Markle, agent of royal change

“Markle’s very public takedown of her in-laws, no matter what you think of the timing or packaging, may end up doing the Windsors a favour by forcing them once again to embrace change.” - Konrad Yakabuski

TODAY’S LONG READ

Story continues below advertisement

A year of pandemic food trends, from Dalgona coffee to sourdough

A year ago, who would have imagined we’d be growing green onions on our windowsills and having cocktail kits delivered to our doors? But here we are, together yet apart, bonding as a global culinary community over successful sourdough bakes and TikTok failures. Below a sampling of the food trends that defined the past 12 months. Read Amy Rosen’s full timeline here.

Dalgona coffee: The pandemic found its first viral food trend mid-March thanks to TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and South Korea, wherein four ingredients combined to make one terrible coffee. I think people assumed they were crafting facsimiles of their beloved Frappuccinos using household items, including that five-year old jar of emergency instant coffee. Instead, they all made Dalgona coffees, exactly once.

Sourdough: During the abrupt initial lockdown, to ease their minds and feed their souls many turned to comfort baking. But owing to yeast shortages, they also had to get creative by using naturally airborne yeast in the form of sourdough starter. Once their starters were ready to go, they began baking daily loaves that were one part tasty bread, two parts stress-reliever, a pinch of creative outlet and a sprinkling of useful new life skill.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.