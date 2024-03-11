Good evening, let’s start with the situation in Haiti:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Jamaican capital of Kingston today to attend an urgent meeting with Caribbean leaders as Haiti’s violent crisis grows.

Canada’s UN ambassador, Bob Rae, was also in Jamaica today for talks about the crisis, where gangs have seized much of Port-au-Prince in a power struggle with Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s government.

Henry has been stuck outside his country since Feb. 29, when he went to Kenya to finalize a deployment of police reinforcements. Gang leaders are calling for his resignation, threatening more violence if he stays on.

Commercial air travel is shut down, and dozens of foreigners, including Canadians, are stranded in Haiti.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Accused killers in B.C. go unprosecuted for murder as judges allege that police unit is flouting search laws

At least three murder cases in British Columbia have been dropped or diminished after judges ruled that they would throw out evidence found on seized cellphones because the province’s RCMP-led homicide unit had flouted Canada’s evidence-handling laws.

Court records indicate that in these and other cases involving B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, defence lawyers have successfully challenged police-gathered evidence by alleging breaches of their client’s rights because of police searches and seizures.

Rather than criticizing the unit, the B.C. government says instead that Ottawa has failed to tackle cumbersome warrant laws that may be hindering police investigations. Colin Freeze investigates.

Canada urged to crack down on forced-labour imports after North Korean revelations

An investigation by the Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization, finds that seafood imports into the country are being processed by North Korean workers. Its report, published in The Globe and Mail, says the Chinese seafood industry is using North Korean workers and that these products are entering U.S. and Canadian markets. Using North Korean labour is a violation of United Nations sanctions.

The probe identified at least 15 seafood processing plants that together have used more than 1,000 North Korean workers since 2017.

Naheed Nenshi’s entry into the NDP race is a jolt for Alberta politics

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has entered the race to be the next Alberta NDP leader, even as he insists this isn’t the road he thought he would take just a few months ago. He says he cannot abide by a Danielle Smith government that’s “a dangerous mix of incompetent and immoral.”

If Nenshi clinches the leadership of the province’s main opposition party and go head-to-head with Smith in the scheduled 2027 election, it will make for one of the country’s most riveting clashes of political ideologies and personas. Kelly Cryderman reports.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The sharp decline of Chinese tourism to Canada

Before the pandemic, Canada was welcoming around 750,000 visitors a year from China, who collectively spent nearly $2-billion on hotels, meals and other items during their stays. In 2023, there were around 225,000 Chinese visitors less than one-third of peak volumes in 2018 and 2019. Matt Lundy reports.

After criticism, Ottawa pledges $1-million to support Hamas sexual-violence victims

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is pledging $1-million along with RCMP support, to help victims of sexual violence by Hamas in Israel during last October’s attacks. A UN envoy said last week that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and “sexualized torture” during the attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Princess of Wales apologizes for manipulated family photo, says she was experimenting with editing

The Princess of Wales has acknowledged that she edited a family photo that has caused controversy and led some of the world’s largest news services to pull it from publication over allegations it had been manipulated.

The photo of Catherine and her three children was taken by the Prince of Wales and released on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in Britain. Catherine has been out of the public eye since January when she had abdominal surgery. No details of the surgery have been released and officials have only said that she was expected to resume royal duties after Easter.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index posted a small gain today after starting the day lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 31.69 points at 21,769.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.97 points at 38,769.66. The S&P 500 index was down 5.75 points at 5,117.94,while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.84 points at 16,019.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.12 cents (U.S.), compared with 74.23 cents on Friday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Want a low-cost economic initiative? Fix the immigration mess

“The express-entry selection system for what is known as the economic class of immigrants is supposed to be based on scores using criteria including education and skills. But in recent years, especially during pandemic recovery, the Liberal government started making a lot of special programs to put certain classes of workers at the top of the pile, for occupations such as truck drivers, estheticians, dental assistants and others.” – Campbell Clark

To honour Brian Mulroney, let us honour the mediating symbols of our House of Commons

“Two swords’ lengths apart, the Mace at rest, and the presence of the listening Speaker – all these institutions symbolically communicate messages crucial to re-establishing genuine and productive democratic discourse, if only we would heed them.” – Preston Manning

LIVING BETTER

Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer wins big, but Ryan Gosling pushes the Academy Awards to a perfect Ken

Sunday night’s Academy Awards offered plenty of memorable moments, and even more instances of questionable decision-making. The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz presents the best, worst, and oddest moments from the 2024 Oscars.

Read also: The full list of winners

TODAY’S LONG READ

Ukrainian men living abroad feel conflicted about returning home as war rages on with shortage of troops

The thought of heading home to fight has left many Ukrainian expatriates feeling conflicted. There are nearly 770,000 male refugees over 18 living in European Union countries, and thousands more fled to Canada, Britain, the United States and elsewhere.

Ukraine needs up to 500,000 additional soldiers to replenish exhausted troops.

Paul Waldie reports on the moral quandary many Ukrainian expats feel about being outside the country as Russian forces advance along parts of the front line and Western military aid dries up.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.