Evening Update: BoC holds rates steady while U.S. Fed cuts; California wildfires spread

Bank of Canada holds rates steady while U.S. Fed cuts
The Bank of Canada today held its key lending rate steady, unchanged over the past year at 1.75 per cent. But the accompanying outlook warned that Canada is under growing pressure from deepening global economic troubles. The central bank also trimmed its short-term growth forecasts.
Later in the day, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, as expected, in light of growing concerns about the risks posed by the U.S. trade war with China, but signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.
The Fed cut its key rate by one-quarter of a percentage point to put it in the range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent. That moves it below the BoC for the first time in nearly three years – leaving Canada with the highest official interest rate among the world’s advanced economies.
Seven families of autistic adults take Ontario government to court after their special funding is cut
Seven families of nine autistic adults are suing the Ontario government for breach of contract and negligence after their funding – previously labelled “court-ordered” – was cut off this summer.
They were urged to apply for adult services under disability programs, which do not offer them nearly as much money or flexibility.
Their fight raises difficult questions about fair treatment of autistic children, the limits of public funding and the duty of governments to honour past commitments.
Its autism advisory panel, which released its recommendations today, noted it was, in general, “concerned about the needs of autistic adults and we encourage the government to review this situation.”
Molson Coors to cut jobs and introduce new non-beer brands
Molson Coors Brewing Co. will cut hundreds of jobs in a restructuring effort that will see the brewer change its name as it focuses on expanding its products beyond beer.
It announced today it expects to cut 400 to 500 jobs, close its Denver office and designate Chicago as its North American operational headquarters.
It’s changing its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. to reflect the extending product line: It recently added premium ciders and hard seltzer, and is working to launch CBD-infused, non-alcoholic drinks.,
New wildfire in California: A new wildfire erupted today in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of homes northwest of Los Angeles, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and deliberate blackouts.
Chile cancels trade, climate summits: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera says he is cancelling two major international summits amid nationwide protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead and damaged businesses and infrastructure.
Rare December election for Britain: Britain is heading for an election on Dec. 12 and it will now be up to voters to try and resolve the Brexit conundrum that has bedevilled the country for more than three years.
Quebec moves ahead on immigrant values test: The Quebec government is moving ahead on its controversial values test for immigrants wishing to settle in the province.
Examiner dismisses doubts over Epstein autopsy: The medical examiner who ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide is pushing back against the suggestion by a longtime forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s family that some of the evidence indicates homicide.
Bell Media signs HBO Max deal: Bell Media says it has struck an agreement for the exclusive Canadian rights of original series made for the coming U.S. streaming platform HBO Max as part of its Crave service.
RIP: Hockey Hall of Famer Jim Gregory, the former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager and longtime NHL executive, has died at age 83. Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit Friday comedy movie franchise, has died at age 77.
Andreescu out of WTA Finals: Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic with a left knee injury. At the Paris Masters, Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the third round, while Milos Raonic lost his match.
HBO green lights one GoT prequel, nixes another: HBO has ordered 10 episodes of a Game of Thrones spinoff called House of the Dragon, while reports have emerged that it nixed another series set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin.
U.S. stocks advanced today, with the S&P 500 closing at a record for the second time in three sessions, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.27 points to 27,186.69, the S&P 500 gained 9.88 points to 3,046.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.13 points to end at 8,303.98.
Canada’s main stock index also rose, after the Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight interest rates as expected. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed up 83.29 points at 16,501.43.
Minority report: Can Trudeau recover?
“The wrenching changes coming to Canada’s economic foundations are certainly of a scale that could produce a string of minority governments that do not command genuine nationwide support.” - John Duffy, author and former strategist for the Liberal Party of Canada
Canada’s biggest bank teaches young clients a lesson on trusting big banks
“Let me summarize for all the kids out there: Expect banks to suggest products and services that are best for the bank and its shareholders, not clients like you.” - Rob Carrick
Alberta’s carbon-pricing policy is imperfect – but in one significant way, it’s better than Ottawa’s
“While one levels the playing field, encouraging the growth of renewables and conversion of coal to natural gas, the other subsidizes coal and provides no advantage to renewables over existing natural gas. It might come as a surprise which party put forward which plan.” - Blake Shaffer, adjunct professor of economics, University of Calgary
Related: Alberta sets $30-per-tonne carbon tax on large industrial emitters, aligning province with federal law
Even though it’s made primarily from grapes, wine is not always vegan-friendly. Some wine makers use animal products to make wines more clear. Because some clarifying agents are common allergens, you may see the warning the warning “may contain milk, eggs or fish” on the label. Here are some tips on vegan wine.
Ron Taverner organized goodbye party for colleague who later hired him to head OPP, e-mails show
Toronto Police Superintendent Ron Taverner helped organize a banquet to honour the police commander-turned-civil servant who, weeks later, would hire him as the head of the Ontario Provincial Police.
Workplace e-mails exchanged last year between Taverner and Ontario Community Safety deputy minister Mario Di Tommaso, released to the The Globe and Mail through a freedom of information request, provide new details about the relationship between the former colleagues.
Last November, the provincial government chose Taverner to head the OPP – Canada’s second-largest police force. Months later, however, he abandoned his pursuit of the job after a public outcry over his long-standing friendship with Premier Doug Ford.
But another relationship – Taverner’s ties to Di Tommaso, his former commanding officer at the Toronto Police Service, was relevant to the hiring process. The Progressive Conservative government hired Di Tommaso first, in October, 2018, and as a newly minted deputy minister he presided over the OPP commissioner selection process. Read Colin Freeze’s full story here.
