Evening Update: Bodies believed to be B.C. fugitives found; Trump greeted with protests during Ohio visit

Good evening, let’s start with our top stories:

Two bodies thought to be the B.C. fugitives have been found, RCMP says

RCMP say they have found bodies believed to be those of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the two fugitives sought in the killings of three people in British Columbia.

The bodies were found this morning in dense brush in Manitoba near the shoreline of the Nelson River, close to items linked to the suspects that the RCMP discovered Friday.

“We are confident these are the two suspects,” assistant commissioner Jane MacLatchy said at a news conference in Winnipeg today, adding autopsies were pending and she could not comment on their cause of death.

The teens were facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck. They were also suspects in the shooting deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Background: Here’s a timeline of events in the manhunt.

’Do something!’ Trump greeted with protests during Ohio visit after weekend’s mass shootings

Pain and anger from the weekend’s mass shooting were visible and audible today as people in Dayton, Ohio, greeted U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit with the city’s new rallying cry: “Do something!”

Trump’s visits to Ohio and El Paso, Tex., where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours, were regarded warily by local officials concerned about the President’s rhetoric while emotions are raw.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley had questioned the visit and expressed disappointment in Trump’s remarks, in the shooting’s aftermath, that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.

SNC-Lavalin moving ahead with sale of Highway 407 stake'

SNC-Lavalin says it is moving ahead with a planned sale of a 10-per-cent stake in Ontario’s Highway 407 toll road to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after a judge ruled on a dispute between CPPIB and another 407 shareholder.

The Ontario Superior Court dismissed a legal challenge by Cintra Global, a subsidiary of Spanish multinational Ferrovial. The sale should close within the month, SNC said.

Shares in the engineering giant shot up 6 per cent to $17.35 apiece today, reversing a four-day slide. SNC has lost two-thirds of its market value over the past year amid legal and operational issues and investors have been seeking certainty on the 407 sale.

Opinion: Konrad Yakabuski considers whether the ‘cure’ for SNC-Lavalin woes could be worse than its disease.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Two arrested in Revenue Quebec data theft: Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested following a data breach involving 23,000 current, former and contractual employees at Revenue Quebec, the province’s tax agency.

Charges withdrawn against one St. Michael’s teen: Charges against one of seven students accused in alleged incidents of sexual assault and assault at St. Michael’s College School in Toronto last fall were withdrawn today after a prosecutor said a conviction was unlikely.

Man accused of swimming naked in shark tank expected to plead guilty: David Weaver, a B.C. man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto this past October, is expected to plead guilty to mischief next month.

Subway to test Beyond Meat subs: Subway Restaurants will test Beyond Meat meatball subs in 685 restaurants across Canada and the United States starting next month, the latest chain to jump on the meat alternatives bandwagon.

Cyntoia Brown released from jail: Cyntoia Brown, who served 15 years of a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up when she was a teenaged trafficking victim, was released from a Tennessee prison today.

Canadians in action at Rogers Cup: Phenom Bianca Andreescu is playing Russia’s Daria Kasatkina this afternoon, after beating fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard yesterday, while Denis Shapovalov meets Dominic Thiem of Austria. The all-Canadian match this evening features Felix Auger Aliassime and Milos Raonic. Check back later for the scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

MARKET WATCH

Investors rushed into the safety of U.S. government bonds today, muting a broad stock rally as fears of a global recession grew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 500 points lower, before paring some losses. In the end, it closed 22.45 points lower at 26,007.07, while the S&P 500 rose 2.21 points to 2,883.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points to end at 7,862.83.

Canada’s main stock index reversed early losses and jumped higher, despite crude prices slumping to their lowest in seven months. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 115.73 points, or 0.72 per cent at 16,265.22.

TALKING POINTS

Don’t expect closer ties between Britain and Canada any time soon

“The British will be occupied elsewhere. We might hear Mr. Johnson staking out a more distinctly non-EU foreign policy at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz later this month, but then his post-Brexit foreign policy in a dog-eat-dog world will revolve around how much he will curry Mr. Trump’s favour.” - Campbell Clark

The GOP, on the road to defeat

“If you have any faith in the American people, you have to believe this time is approaching. Americans are too smart a people to let the degradation, this brandishing of all that is offensive about them, continue.” - Lawrence Martin

Easy to conceal and no legit purpose – why it’s time to ban handguns

“The current gun-control rules work and contribute to lower violence, but they could work better, and do more. ... Canada has to reduce the availability of the type of gun most commonly used in urban shootings: the handgun.” - Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Ignore those back-to-school ads – there’s still time to take advantage of the summer. Here are some last-minute Canadian vacation ideas for any budget. Options include:

Killarney Mountain Lodge: Within kayaking distance of Manitoulin Island in Ontario, this historic lodge’s recent renovations include an expanded marina, waterfront patio, steakhouse and fitness centre.

Within kayaking distance of Manitoulin Island in Ontario, this historic lodge’s recent renovations include an expanded marina, waterfront patio, steakhouse and fitness centre. Explore Kejimkujik with Candlebox Kayaking: This Shelburne, N.S.-based outfitter is offering a new day trip that explores beautiful coastline and ends with seafood feast overlooking Summerville Beach.

This Shelburne, N.S.-based outfitter is offering a new day trip that explores beautiful coastline and ends with seafood feast overlooking Summerville Beach. Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai’pi Provincial Park: It may be more difficult to book a last-minute campsite this summer after the southern Alberta preserve became Canada’s newest World Heritage Site, but it’s worth a day trip if you’re doing a Western road trip.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

I spent 40 years at one job (but was embarrassed to admit it)

"My passion for the work didn’t take away from my intermittent uneasiness with being a 40-plus-year employee in a corporate world that increasingly gravitates to short staff tenures and thirtysomething workers. It’s not by accident that the head shots on my social-media accounts are more than a decade old. My kids poke fun at the young-looking woman in the photos, but I resisted updating the images.

"Shaming older employees is counterproductive and a potential loss for a company. I was one of the lucky ones, I shielded myself from shaming incidents partly by adopting younger people’s language and habits. For instance, I began to use “hey” to greet people even though it sounded to me like a slang word. And I worked hard.

“Anyone with a zeal for their job, and the energy and competency, should feel welcome, no matter his or her age.” Read former Globe journalist Marina Strauss’s full essay here.

