Evening Update: Bombardier confirms cuts in Thunder Bay; former ambassador to China has warned Beijing against further sanctions against Canada

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Bombardier’s rail-car division has now confirmed that it will cut 550 workers at the Thunder Bay plant in November

Story continues below advertisement

Bombardier Transportation cited the coming end of contracts from two Ontario transit agencies – Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission – within weeks of each other later this year. The cuts will halve the number of workers at the 1,100-employee plant.

But the Bombardier layoffs have also set off a round of finger pointing between the federal and Ontario governments. Ontario’s Employment and Job Creation Minister Vic Fedeli said Ontario is on the verge of a $28.5-billion transit plan, and urged the federal government to commit its share – up to 40 per cent – before the October general election. The federal government says it is waiting to see details before it releases any funding to the province.

Former ambassador to China says he has warned Chinese officials of further sanctions against Canada

John McCallum says he has cautioned Chinese officials that further sanctions against Canada could help spur the election of a Conservative government, by ousting Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from power, which would be far less favourable to Beijing. A Canadian federal election is expected in October. Mr. McCallum is a veteran Liberal Party insider who served as a cabinet minister in three Liberal governments, including Mr. Trudeau’s.

Mr. McCallum lost his job earlier this year after he told media that he believed Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou had strong legal arguments in her favour to avoid being extradited to the United States. He had also publicly speculated that U.S. President Donald Trump might intervene and cut a deal that would result in her freedom. Ms. Meng was arrested in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities in relation to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Beijing responded by arresting two Canadians on alleged national-security violations and restricting imports of Canadian canola, pork and beef.

Also read: Ottawa announces $8.3-million in support for beef industry amid China standoff

Some CannTrust products pulled from Ontario Cannabis Store amid probe

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Cannabis Store has removed certain CannTrust Holdings Inc. products from its online and physical outlets until Health Canada completes its investigation involving pot cultivation in unlicensed rooms. CannTrust said Monday that it was notified by Health Canada that it had found cannabis cultivation in five unlicensed rooms at its facility in Pelham, Ont. between October 2018 and March 2019, before receiving the appropriate licences in April 2019.

The Ottawa-based agency added that it seized product and obtained samples for further testing. Customers who ordered the products will be eligible for a refund if returned in original unopened condition within 14 days of delivery, but did not specify which products have been impacted.

Bank of Canada bumps up 2019 growth forecast, keeps rates steady

The Bank of Canada is leaving its overnight rate unchanged as positive signs in the Canadian economy are mostly offset by global trade tensions, including China’s restrictions on Canadian canola and meat.

A healthy labour market and solid business and consumer confidence led the central bank to give a slight bump to its 2019 growth forecast, which now stands at 1.3 per cent, up from the 1.2 per cent in its April projection. The overnight rate remains at 1.75 per cent, where it has stayed since the bank announced an interest rate increase in October of 2018.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Sudbury stem-cell clinic plans to defy Health Canada’s order to stop offering injections to patients: Scott Barr said he is ignoring the Health Canada order in part because the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) told him the decision to offer such treatments is up to his clinical discretion.

Scheer blames Liberals for resignation of military’s second-in-command: Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk tendered his resignation as the vice-chief of the defence staff on Tuesday, which he linked to an aborted attempt to reinstate Vice-Admiral Mark Norman into the position.

All 46 people survive carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg Super 8 hotel: The carbon monoxide level in the hotel was 385 parts per million – 15 times higher than what Health Canada considers the limit for short-term exposure but well below what would be fatal.

U.S. appeals court dismisses emoluments lawsuit against Trump: The U.S. President scored a crucial victory in a Democratic-backed lawsuit that accuses him of violating anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution with his Washington hotel.

Britain’s U.S. ambassador resigns in wake of leaked comments about Trump administration: Boris Johnson, who could become prime minister later this month if grassroots Conservatives elect him as party leader, refused to back Kim Darroch in a televised leadership debate on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

The benchmark S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday after briefly crossing the 3,000-point mark for the first time following dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosting the case for an interest rate cut this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.71 points to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 gained 13.43 points to 2,993.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.80 points to 8,202.53.

On Bay Street, investors also weighed the Bank of Canada’s latest policy announcement, which kept rates on hold for the time being. The S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.08 points at 16,563.29.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

What if the long-expected boomer retirement boom never happens? The trend is in that direction

Story continues below advertisement

Linda Nazareth: “From a macroeconomic perspective, this is a good thing: The greater the proportion of the population that is working, the higher our tax revenues and the greater the labour pool is for business.” Nazareth is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. Her book, Work Is Not a Place: Our Lives and Our Organizations in the Post-Jobs Economy, is now available.

Jason Kenney fights for Alberta – even if the enemy isn’t real

Gary Mason: “It might play well in Alberta, but outside the province it would look dreadful.”

Unproven stem-cell treatments can be dangerous. The hype needs to stop

Timothy Caulfield: “But despite all the promises and hype, there are still only a handful of stem-cell treatments with the evidence base to justify clinical application, such as the use of cells from bone marrow to treat some forms of blood cancer.” Caulfield is a Canada research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta and host of the documentary series A User’s Guide to Cheating Death.

LIVING BETTER

Story continues below advertisement

No car? No problem. From flights and ferries to trains and bike routes, new infrastructure, offers and services are making car-free vacations more accessible, appealing and widespread than ever before. Here are five North American getaways to try:

Use the Parkbus to visit Canadian national parks (they also offer discounts and education programs on how to camp;)

V2V Empress catamaran, for daily cruises from Vancouver to Victoria;

Visit the United States’s newest national park by rail;

Get off the beaten tracks with Via Rail, and their free bikes;

Aerial day trips or multi-day excursions from Montreal.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

To treat their baby’s rare disorder, the only case of its kind in Canada, a family risks all for a gene-therapy breakthrough

The disorder, SPG50, is a rare form of hereditary spastic paraplegia, marked by the absence of a protein in the AP4M1 gene, and Michael is the only Canadian known to have it. When a child has a disease this rare, there is little incentive for drug companies or government funding agencies to finance initial research into a treatment. So Michael’s parents have remortgaged their home, liquidated their retirement savings and partnered with researchers from the United States to run a clinical trial for a gene therapy that could help him. But this isn’t just for their son, these parents say this is also for other children in the future.

Evening Update is written by Sierra Bein. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.