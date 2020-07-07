Evening Update: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19; WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for coronavirus after months of playing down its severity. He told reporters today that is already taking hydroxychloroquine – an anti-malarial unproven to effectively treat the COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 65,000 Brazilians have so far died from COVID-19 and more than 1.5 million have been infected. Both numbers are the world’s second-highest totals, and are considered to be underestimates due to the lack of widespread testing.

Bolsonaro has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.

WHO acknowledges ‘emerging evidence’ of airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization is acknowledging “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the agency to update guidance on how it passes between people.

The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

Read more: U.S. notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

In other international developments: In Australia, hundreds of police officers and army troops are being deployed to enforce the closing of the busy border between its two most populous states as officials grapple to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak. The state line between Victoria, whose capital Melbourne is again under lockdown, and New South Wales, home to Sydney, closed today at 11.59 p.m. locally for the first time in 100 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto home sales rebound in June as market shrugs off coronavirus slowdown

Toronto home sales rebounded in June, with the average selling price up 12 per cent from a year earlier, as competition heated up after a brief slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic. The region saw 8,701 homes sold in June, up 84 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous month and a similar volume of sales compared with June, 2019, according to Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

Other cities that had robust sales before the pandemic also reported a recovery last month. Vancouver sales were higher than June of last year, and prices rose by 3.5 per cent, according to its home price index, an industry calculation of a typical home price.

Read more: B.C. housing market expected to recover slightly through 2021, but uncertainty remains

PBO pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Parliamentary Budget Officer says it could cost more than $98-billion to provide almost all Canadians with a basic income for six months beginning this fall. That figure is the upper range of the scenarios the budget watchdog was asked to research as part of a report released this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea of providing a basic income to Canadians has gained steam as millions have watched their jobs or earnings evaporate in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the federal government has planned to spend about $174-billion to provide a financial floor for individuals and businesses.

The $80-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit and a $45-billion wage-subsidy program are set to expire in October.

In other Canadian developments: A new poll suggests Canadians are not on board with plans by many airlines – including Air Canada and WestJet – to resume selling the middle seat on flights. Seventy-two per cent of those surveyed by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say they are not comfortable flying since the relaxing of in-flight physical distancing requirements.

Opinion: “Does an empty middle seat give passengers peace of mind? Sure. Does it make for good PR? Absolutely. Is it actually effective? It doesn’t seem like it.” - Ashley Nunes, research fellow, Harvard Law School

Read more: Canadian airlines accused of ignoring COVID-19 precautions, denying refunds

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Keystone pipeline setback: The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another setback to the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key environmental permit for the project. A TC Energy spokesman said the company is not giving up on Keystone, but it will have to delay large portions of the 1,900-kilometre oil sands pipeline.

Trump niece’s memoir due next week: Mary L. Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump’s niece, plans to publish a tell-all family memoir next week, in which she describes how a decades-long history of darkness, dysfunction and brutality turned her uncle into a reckless leader who sees other people in “monetary terms” and practises “cheating as a way of life.”

Deutsche Bank fined over Epstein dealings: Deutsche Bank AG has admitted it made a “critical mistake” taking on the registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, and agreed to pay a US$150-million fine to settle New York charges over its dealings with the late financier and two other banks.

Uber launches grocery service in Montreal, Toronto: Uber Technologies has launched a grocery delivery business in Montreal and Toronto, where users can now order through its Uber and Uber Eats apps from retailers including Walmart, Metro, Rexall, Costco, Longos, Pet Valu and Well.ca.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

North American stocks eased today as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year and as new U.S. coronavirus cases rose further.

The S&P/TSX composite index slid 74.17 point, or 0.47 per cent, to 15,595.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 396.85 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 25,890.18, the S&P 500 lost 34.30 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end at 3,145.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.76 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,343.89.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The Trans Mountain pipeline will be built – a rare win for all Canadians, including those who disagree

Story continues below advertisement

“The conflict and the ensuing ruling have affirmed the consultation rights of Indigenous people, strengthened environmental standards and sent positive signals to the investment community – and it all arrives at a time when we need this the most.” - Adam Pankratz, lecturer, Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

Is the Missing Middle coming to Toronto neighbourhoods?

“The Missing Middle is banned by planning regulations in many places. As a result, you need to buy a million-dollar house to live on most blocks in Toronto. That can’t stand.” - Alex Bozikovic

LIVING BETTER

With many of us observing physical distancing and working remotely, we may find we’re spending even more time than normal sitting. That’s a problem, because long bouts of uninterrupted sitting have emerged as a harbinger of future health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Adopting brief “exercise snacks” throughout the day - such as climbing three flights of stairs three times a day - can not only improve your aerobic fitness but also break up long periods of sitting.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery It took four stints in rehab and a 20-year battle to reach what Betty-Lou Kristy calls her own “substance-free wellness.” Kate Dockeray/The Globe and Mail

As new chair of Ontario’s family council, Betty-Lou Kristy draws on her own story of mental health and addiction

In the basement of her home in Georgetown, Ont., Betty-Lou Kristy has a created a collage to honour the memory of her son. She calls it her grieving wall.

It has been 19 years since her son, Peter Beattie Kristy, died of an opioid overdose in a hospital psychiatric ward. Even two decades later, Kristy – who herself has struggled with mental-health issues and addiction – says the wall helps her work out the trauma left by his loss. “He was my whole reason for living,” she said. “I was really trying so hard to get Pete the help he needed … and couldn’t.”

Since his death, Kristy, 64, has dedicated her life to helping others in similar situations. Now, she plans to draw on her experiences as the new chair of Ontario’s Patient and Family Advisory Council. Read Laura Stone’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.