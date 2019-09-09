Evening Update: British PM Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament as his Brexit plans stall; Andreescu ranked No. 5 in the world following U.S. Open win

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

British PM Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament as his Brexit plans stall

Developing: British lawmakers demanded today that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government release officials’ correspondence about plans for Brexit, as the government prepared to suspend Parliament until two weeks before the country is supposed to leave the European Union.

What’s been happening:

An opposition-backed measure designed to stop Britain from crashing out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a divorce deal became law after receiving assent from the Queen.

That came hours before legislators were set to reject Johnson’s demand for a snap election to break the political deadlock engulfing the government.

Speaker John Bercow, whose control of business in the House of Commons has made him a central player in the Brexit drama, announced he would step down after a decade in the job.

Andreescu moves into fifth spot in world rankings following U.S. Open win

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu moved up to fifth spot in Women’s Tennis Association rankings after becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, beating legend Serena Williams on Saturday. The tennis phenom, who also won the Rogers Cup this summer, broke into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Many factors may have led to her success:

Her parents: Whether it was her mother Maria’s hard-working intensity or her father Nicu’s calm, calculating demeanour, ambition has always driven the Andreescu family.

Whether it was her mother Maria’s hard-working intensity or her father Nicu’s calm, calculating demeanour, ambition has always driven the Andreescu family. Tennis Canada: When Andreescu was 14, Tennis Canada recognized her unique talents and paired her with Nathalie Tauziat, a former WTA world No. 3 and Wimbledon finalist who had also coached Eugenie Bouchard.

When Andreescu was 14, Tennis Canada recognized her unique talents and paired her with Nathalie Tauziat, a former WTA world No. 3 and Wimbledon finalist who had also coached Eugenie Bouchard. Her own will: She practises meditation. “She is to visualization what Novak Djokovic is to the war on gluten,” Cathal Kelly writes in a column. She ritualizes positive thinking. She calls all this “working your mind.”

Putin’s opponents cheer results as Russia’s ruling party suffers setbacks in local elections

Opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin are cheering the results of yesterday’s Moscow’s city council elections as a significant victory because the pro-Kremlin majority on council was dramatically reduced.

The campaign saw dozens of opposition candidates disqualified, triggering the biggest anti-government protests in almost a decade.

Alexey Navalny, Putin’s most prominent critic, controversially called on his supporters to vote for whoever had the best chance of defeating the pro-Kremlin candidate in their district.

Official results published today showed candidates affiliated with Putin’s United Russia movement had won 25 of 45 seats, down from 40 seats in the previous city council.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING

NOAA likely violated science integrity rules: The acting chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said his agency likely violated its scientific integrity rules last week when it publicly chastised a weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama.

The latest on Dorian: Utility companies in the Atlantic provinces are facing a massive task in restoring electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers left in the dark after trees flattened by Dorian pulled down power poles across a vast area.

British Airways: Nearly all British Airways flights were grounded today by its first-ever pilots strike in a dispute over pay. The two-day action has forced the cancellation of 1,700 flights to and from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Greta Thunberg coming to Montreal: Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal to take part in a climate march Sept. 27, she has announced on social media.

U.S. charges Chinese professor: U.S. prosecutors have charged Chinese professor Bo Mao with fraud for allegedly taking technology from a California company to benefit Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., in another shot at the embattled Chinese telecommunications equipment maker.

Sunwing plane blows tire on landing: Passengers on board a Sunwing flight from Mexico to Canada experienced a rough landing in Toronto when a tire blew out yesterday afternoon. All passengers and crew safely disembarked the plane, the airline said in a statement.

Divorce for the Palins? Court documents appear to show that Todd Palin, husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin, is seeking a divorce.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index slipped slightly today, as a 2.3-per-cent increase in energy shares was offset by declines in the materials and technology sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 40.24 points at 16,495.09.

After two straight weeks of gains, stocks on Wall Street were mixed, as a decline in tech names weighed against advances in energy and financial shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 dropped 0.28 points to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 15.63 points to 8,087.44.

TALKING POINTS

Banning vaping is not the way to address the worrying outbreak of related lung disease

“As unsatisfying as it may be for those who want to use this outbreak to justify draconian measures, the reality is that education and regulation always work better than prohibition.” - André Picard

Canada is dragging its heels on open banking

“There is nearly unanimous agreement that the lack of a robust open-banking framework only heightens the risk associated with the sharing of financial data, which Canadians already do regularly.” - Soheil Karkhanechi, CEO of litigation finance firm Legalender

When it comes to dogs, we shouldn’t call ourselves ‘owners’

“They are unequivocally family – even if there is not a simple familial term to capture their relational role. We differ by species only. I am their person and they are my dogs. If there is possession, it is two-way: us of them and them of us.” - Alexandra Horowitz, professor, Columbia University

LIVING BETTER

The fall federal election campaign is likely to start within days, and climate policy will be among the issues. The four main parties aren’t disputing the scientific consensus that humans are responsible for climate change or that a warming planet will have damaging effects. But the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats and Greens differ widely on how deeply Canada needs to cut greenhouse-gas emissions, how those emissions should be cut and at what cost. Check out our climate policy primer here to see where each party stands.

Read more: Combating climate change is among the Assembly of First Nations’ election priorities, Chief Perry Bellegarde says.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Open this photo in gallery Motivational speaker Sandi Boucher, Lakehead University sessional instructor Ivory Tuesday and former Fort William First Nation chief Georjann Morriseau could be described as some of Thunder Bay's 'Ogichidaakwe,' an Ojibway concept roughly meaning 'warrior women.' (Photos by Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail) Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Three ‘warrior women,’ three visions for Thunder Bay and its Indigenous future

Sandi Boucher runs a consultancy focused on reconciliation. Ivory Tuesday patrols the streets every week to make sure residents are safe. Georjann Morriseau has moved from reserve politics to the police board. They believe Canada needs to be improved − needs to be made more livable for Indigenous people like them − and are not waiting for it to happen. Instead, they’re starting with their city.

From City Hall, to the college and university, to the art galleries, to the boardrooms, to the street corners, Indigenous women are loudly challenging a status quo that often seems hostile to their very existence.

Their approaches and backgrounds vary. They don’t all know each other or always agree. It’s a loose group and, really, less of a group than a phenomenon. Boucher says they are acting in the style of the Ogichidaakwe. It’s an Ojibway phrase and concept that translates roughly as “warrior women.”

Read Eric Andrew-Gee’s full story here.

