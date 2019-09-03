Evening Update: British snap election possible as MPs prepare to block no-deal Brexit; deadly Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
British snap election possible as MPs prepare to block no-deal Brexit
Developing: Britain’s Parliament is poised to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pulling the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without an agreement, setting the stage for what could lead to a snap election.
An alliance of opposition MPs and some Conservatives are aiming to prevent a no-deal Brexit with a vote tonight on legislation that would force the government to request a three-month extension to the deadline if there was no agreement with the EU by Oct. 19. If the motion passes, the Prime Minister’s office says he’ll call an early election for Oct. 14.
Here’s a primer on how the Brexit drama came to this point and what’s at stake.
Deadly Hurricane Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas, may reach Canadian Maritimes
Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded the islands today in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported. UN and Red Cross relief officials rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Dorian was expected to approach the Florida coast later today, but the threat to the state eased significantly, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s projected track showing most of the coast just outside the cone of potential landfall. The forecast instead showed North Carolina in the crosshairs toward the end of the week.
The storm may reach the Canadian Maritimes by the weekend, still with hurricane-force winds, according to U.S. projections. But the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says Dorian’s eventual track could take it out to sea, without much impact on the region.
Keep track of the latest information with our explainer here.
The latest on this fall’s federal election
The NDP: The New Democratic Party unveiled its new slogan – "In it for you” – and campaign ad featuring leader Jagmeet Singh interacting with people ahead of a federal election to be held next month.
But as Adam Radwanski writes, the NDP is entering the race in the unusually rough shape and is trying to adapt. His takeaways following conversations with high-level New Democrates are:
- There’s optimism after a poor start that Singh has been doing what he can to put his party in position to compete.
- But his improvement may have started too late.
Young Canadians: Student unions from postsecondary institutions across Canada, representing almost 900,000 people, have joined forces in a bid to get the federal parties to consider their priorities in the run-up to the election.
The unions are set to release a joint letter that outlines the groups’ top policy priorities: the elimination of interest on federal student loans and the increase of federal grants, the creation of high-quality jobs and work-integrated learning opportunities, and an increase in support for Indigenous students.
Opinion: In an attempt to reach young voters, Justin Trudeau looked stodgy in front of Hasan Minhaj, Denise Balkissoon writes: “Though the intro set him up as gregarious and charismatic, the incumbent Prime Minister came across as humourless and inflexible, as well as surprised at the sharpness of the host’s jabs.”
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Walmart to limit gun, ammunition sales: Walmart says it will discontinue sales of some ammunition in stores across the United States, in response to the mass shootings in Texas last month that killed several people, and discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, the only state where it sells these guns.
Alberta habitually overspends, panel says: A panel looking into Alberta’s finances, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, says the province habitually overspends on its services and needs to get tough on schools, have university students pay more and force doctors to charge less.
Andreescu advances at U.S. Open: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu won her way into the U.S. Open quarter-finals, besting American Taylor Townsend in a match that went into early this morning. She next meets Belgian Elise Mertens in a prime-time match tomorrow.
Prize nods for Atwood: Margaret Atwood and fellow past winner André Alexis are among the 12 authors named to the long list of nominees for the Giller Prize for Canadian fiction. And Atwood is on the Man Booker Prize short list, also for The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.
Air Canada files challenge over Westjet takeover: Air Canada has filed a challenge with federal regulators to Onex Corp.’s $3.5-billion takeover of WestJet Airlines, arguing that the deal could give foreign investors majority ownership of the Calgary-based airline, in violation of Ottawa’s rules.
MARKET WATCH
All North American stock indexes closed in the red today amid heightened trade worries and a contraction in U.S. factory production.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.26 points to 26,118.02, the S&P 500 lost 20.2 points to end at 2,906.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.72 points to 7,874.16.
Canada’s main stock index fell as domestic manufacturing activity slowed in August amid global trade worries, while a sharp slide in oil prices weighed on energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.84 points at 16,399.23.
TALKING POINTS
What happened to Canada’s goal of restoring our role on the world stage?
“On peacekeeping, on Russia, on the Middle East, on foreign aid, the Liberal foreign policy agenda does not represent a break with Conservative policies, but a continuation.” - Jocelyn Coulon, author, researcher and a former senior policy adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Big cities have a big problem, and the only way to fix it is to move on up
“Defining how our cities should look is no longer a matter of taste. It’s a matter of deciding how Canada can grow faster, in a way that distributes rewards more equitably.” - Ian McGugan
The ugly campaign to discredit Greta Thunberg
“I do have a problem with cyberbullying a teenager – mocking her in an attempt to undermine her credibility. It is the most base form of argument there is: When losing, discredit the person who is winning through any means possible.” - Gary Mason
Let’s not forget to teach our kids about humanity
“The more machines and software do our rote labour, the more competitive advantage and personal meaning our children will need to derive from their most essential human skills and traits. This shift will reshape lives and work forces.” - Oshoma Momoh, chief technical adviser, MaRS Discovery District
LIVING BETTER
Before you charge off in a rental car without buying the company’s insurance, check with your credit card company to make sure you’re covered. “Not every card has collision and damage protection but most premium travel ones do,” says Matt Hands, senior business unit manager of insurance at Ratehub. The insurance you can buy from rental agencies varies, and can include - but not always - collision damage waiver (CDW), personal effects and accident benefits insurance and liability insurance.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
They had come to get a glimpse of the famous machine and, at 10 minutes behind schedule, some of the spectators were getting anxious. “Maybe it broke down,” said Enrique Cerini, who wore a T-shirt bearing an image of the star attraction.
Finally, a groaning sound and a flash of red. “There it is!” cried his wife, Jennifer. “Alright. The lumbering giant.”
Monday was the last ride for the city’s articulated light rail vehicles, or ALRVs – better known locally as bendy streetcars. Introduced in 1988, they were about eight metres longer than their more common rigid kin, with a kind of accordion material in the middle to help with turns.
Around 2 p.m., dozens of transit enthusiasts swarmed the carhouse at Greenwood Avenue, where the free westbound voyage was set to begin. Nostalgia is a funny thing, Cerini observed: “We’ve complained about them for 30 years and now we’re sad to see them go.” Read Eric Andrew-Gee’s full story here.
