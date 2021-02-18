Evening Update: British study points to lockdowns as COVID-19 infection rates fall 67% in England; NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

British study points to lockdowns as COVID-19 infection rates fall 67 per cent in England

Canadians worried about the British variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 can take comfort from a study in England that shows infection rates have fallen by 67 per cent in the past month, European correspondent Paul Waldie writes.

Paul Elliott, director of the program that produced the survey, said a national lockdown imposed shortly after Christmas was likely the main reason for the drop in infections.

The survey results did not reflect the country’s mass-vaccination program, according to Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College. Roughly one-quarter of the population have received a first dose.

Separately, G7 leaders are due to hold a virtual summit tomorrow to discuss vaccine distribution – in part a recognition that member nations are lagging Russia, China and India in getting vaccines out to low- and middle-income countries. Read more here about the world of “vaccine diplomacy.”

Also tomorrow, four Ontario regions still under a stay-at-home order will learn whether the province loosen public health restrictions next week as planned. Health officials in two of the regions, Toronto and Peel, are urging the province to keep the order until at least March 9 amid growing variant cases.

Opinion: Sorry, snowbirds, there is little sympathy for your plight back home - Gary Mason

Read more: Canada will reverse international COVID-19 vaccination rankings with impending shipments, procurement minister says

Successful landing of Perseverance rover marks start of epic quest for life on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has landed on Mars, setting the stage for an epic journey to scour the mission’s landing site for signs that it once harboured life, science reporter Ivan Semeniuk writes.

Member of the flight control team a NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., burst up from their consoles in a simultaneous cheer after the news arrived that the spacecraft was resting intact on the Martian surface.

The success marks the ninth time that the US space agency has landed a spacecraft on the Martian surface in 10 attempts. No other country has yet managed to do it once, though China’s first attempt is expected later this year. Watch video here of jubilation as Perseverance rover lands on Mars.

Canada condemns Facebook’s ‘highly irresponsible’ Australian news ban

Canada is strongly condemning Facebook’s decision to block news-sharing on its platform in Australia as part of an escalating standoff over rules requiring social-media platforms to compensate news publishers.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the social media giant’s actions are imperiling public safety, given that the news ban initially led to the temporary shutdown of Facebook pages run by key government agencies, including a suicide-prevention service and a fire-and-rescue organization.

He said Facebook’s move will not deter Canada from moving ahead with legislation early this year that will require social-media platforms to fund news.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz confirms he travelled to Mexico for family vacation after winter storm slammed state

As many people in Texas remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities, high-profile Republican Senator Ted Cruz confirmed that he had travelled to Mexico for a family vacation this week. The revelation drew immediate criticism from Democrats and Republicans in Texas and beyond. Cruz says he’s flying back this afternoon.

Read more: Massive storms, power outages in U.S. force tough decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic

In photos: New storm threatens to keep Texans cold for days

The brutal cold snap hasn’t only affected people: Thousands of sea turtles unused to the plunge in temperatures have been washing up on the beaches off the southern coast of Texas. Volunteers have brought about 4,700 of them to a convention centre, where they are being kept before they can be released when the water is warmer. See video here of the rescue operations.

Open this photo in gallery Thousands of sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at a convention centre on South Padre Island, Texas. Miguel Roberts/The Associated Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

More WestJet service suspensions: WestJet Airlines is temporarily halting operations between March 19 and June 24 in four cities – St. John’s, London, Ont., as well as Lloydminster and Medicine Hat, Alta. – amid a prolonged slump in demand for air travel in the pandemic.

Journalists convicted in Belarus: Katsiaryna Bakhvalava and Daria Chultsova of the Polish-funded Belsat TV channel have been convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered a protest against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

National Sports stores closing: While releasing its latest corporate earnings today, Canadian Tire revealed that it has decided to close all 18 of its National Sports stores to reduce overlapping business in sporting goods.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks closed lower today as investors shifted out of big technology names, while an unexpected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.68 points or 0.38 per cent to 31,493.34, the S&P 500 lost 17.36 points or 0.44 per cent to 3,913.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.13 points or 0.72 per cent to 13,865.36.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed at 18,274.07, down 100.71 points or 0.55 per cent on the day.

TALKING POINTS

The Trudeau government’s gun bill is not what Canada needs

“The package is riddled with suspicious gaps in logic. One part of it is sloppy legislation. The other part appears designed not to settle a major issue but to inflame it – for electoral gain.” - Globe Editorial

To fix America, fix the media

“The country needs to get the middle back, but the fractured state of the media complex militates against that prospect. The age of wrath was a long time in coming. It will be a long time in going.” - Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

Looking for full-bodied wines to go with all that comfort food you’re craving? The Globe’s Christopher Waters offers these nine recommendations, including both white and red options to warm your spirits.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How the Barenaked Ladies got me through my mammogram

Stop crying you idiot, I furiously wipe away the tear leaking from my left eye.

Everything is going to be fine.

Calcification. That doesn’t sound so scary. Lumps. Lumps sound scary.

COVID-19. That’s scary. Nothing like contemplating the potential beginning of an illness in the height of a global pandemic.

If I had a million dollars (if I had a million dollars)

I’d buy you a K-car (a nice Reliant automobile)

Why is this song so irresistible? You sing along even when you don’t want to. Even now I’m tuned into these lyrics instead of letting myself think about what this follow-up mammogram and ultrasound might mean. Read Anne Farrer’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.