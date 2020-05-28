Evening Update: Canada and allies condemn China’s Hong Kong crackdown; Trudeau leads united call for co-operation at UN summit on COVID-19

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada and allies condemn China’s Hong Kong crackdown as tool for political persecution

The Canadian government doubled down on criticism of China’s Hong Kong crackdown, even as the extradition-case setback for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou further inflamed relations with Beijing.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, in a joint statement with the United States, Britain and Australia, accused China of jeopardizing international co-operation during the COVID-19 pandemic with the new security law it will impose on the former British colony.

They also said the legislation “raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes,” meaning it could be used as a tool to persecute those who question Beijing’s authority.

China says the legislation, which was approved by lawmakers today, will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest coronavirus news: Trudeau leads call for global unity at UN summit on recovery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a united call for global co-operation at a virtual United Nations meeting today aimed at mitigating the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference came as Canada is competing for one of two non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland. It’s running on a platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau co-hosted the meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. More than 50 heads of state and government participated, including Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Boris Johnson. U.S. President Donald Trump did not take part.

Reopening: The Canadian economy is showing signs of a fragile rebound as provinces ease lockdown restrictions, suggesting that the worst of the damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic is over – provided that the outbreak is contained in the months ahead.

Government: The sharp rise in projected federal spending due to COVID-19 took a pause over the past two weeks and is starting to level off at just above the $150-billion mark, according to the latest Finance Department report.

Business: In line with the other major Canadian banks that released results this week, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a plunge in second-quarter profits as they bolstered their loan loss provisions amid the pandemic. Both maintained their dividends.

Health: Doctors in four provinces are now investigating cases of a mysterious syndrome in children that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus, but the suspected Canadian cases have not been as severe as those reported in New York and London, where a few have died.

International: South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus cases, the most in nearly eight weeks, triggering the return of tougher social distancing curbs amid the spectre of a second wave of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland says all options open as Singh questions why federal pension fund owns care company facing proposed lawsuits

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said all options are on the table to reform long-term care – including ownership structures – as the NDP questioned why a federal pension fund owns one of Canada’s largest private long-term care companies.

Revera, one of Canada’s largest providers of long-term care residences for seniors, has been fully owned by PSP Investments since 2006. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh raised the issue of its ownership today in the House of Commons.

The company is facing two proposed class-action lawsuits, in Ontario and Alberta, alleging negligence in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a deeper dive into Canada’s environment and climate change news with our newsletter, Globe Climate. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every week starting June 1.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Pakistani plane’s cockpit recorder recovered: The captain of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed last week, killing 97 people on board, approached Karachi airport without announcing he couldn’t open his landing gear, a government minister said following the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder.

More ‘murder hornets’ discovered in B.C.: An invasive species dubbed the “murder hornet,” which has prompted concerns about the potential impact on honeybees in Western Canada, has been found in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, leading experts to believe the Asian giant hornet may have spread farther than initially thought possible.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended lower today following a late-session reversal, with Facebook weighing on the market after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order related to social media companies and said he would hold a news conference on China on Friday. The TSX finished just slightly in the red, also surrendering earlier gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.63 points or 0.58 per cent to 25,400.64, the S&P 500 lost 6.40 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 3,029.73, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.37 points or 0.46 per cent to 9,368.99. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 9.30 points or 0.06 per cent at 15,262.73.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

It’s time Canada’s relationship with China was guided by principle

“Whether China responds in the coming days with punitive actions against Canada or not, one thing our government should do is get on with the decision on Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s bid to be part of the development of 5G networks in this country. The only answer here is no.” - Gary Mason

Canada’s opposition parties were already weak. Now, they’ve been kneecapped

“With the full spectrum of normal parliamentary procedures unable to migrate to an online forum, the rules that will govern proceedings for the next several weeks, along with the planned fall restart of Parliament, amount to a drastic scaling back of the role of the opposition.” - Lori Turnbull, director, School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University

Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich gives voice to victims, but can’t tell the whole story

Story continues below advertisement

“All we are left with is the glum assumption that the rich and well-connected are untouchable. The 'how’ and the 'why’ of what transpired in the Epstein case are left unanswered.” - John Doyle

TODAY’S LONG READ

Across cultures: Latest Simons collection showcases the breadth of Indigenous fashion

Open this photo in gallery Tania Larsson portrait Jamie Stevenson/Courtesy of manufacturer

The second edition of Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO) was originally slated for the end of May. But like many of spring’s cultural events, most of the Indigenous art, craft and textiles showcase has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. One element is going ahead as planned, though. A collection of clothing and accessories created by some of IFWTO’s artists and designers in collaboration with fashion retailer Simons is now in select stores and online.

The IFWTO x Edito project came about last spring after IFWTO artist director Sage Paul and Simons buyer Océane Stanislas met on an industry panel. “We wanted again to show the diversity of nations across Canada and diversity of practices from beadwork to appliqué,” Paul says. “It crosses the line to these one-of-a-kind pieces that are very sacred to an individual into more mainstream [fashion].”

With the exception of the printed graphics, each base garment has been directly customized by the individual artists, which limits quantities and amplifies the uniqueness of each piece. “It’s such a wide array of creativity – no one is doing something remotely similar,” Stanislas says. Everything from the floral beadwork to the embroidery motifs explore deep-rooted design codes. It’s fashion as cultural activism. You can read more about the artists and the collection here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.