Evening Update: Canada condemns China’s 11-year prison sentence for businessman Michael Spavor; Ottawa to roll out COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travel

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada condemns China’s 11-year prison sentence for businessman Michael Spavor

The Canadian government says it condemns the espionage conviction and 11-year prison sentence that China has handed businessman Michael Spavor as unjust and the products of a fraudulent trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Wednesday that Canada’s ambassadors to China and the United States remain engaged in “intense discussions” aimed at securing the release of both Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, whose treatment by Beijing is widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition request.

More coverage of Canada-China relations:

Ottawa to roll out vaccine passports for foreign travel

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel. The document, expected to be ready by the fall, will be digital, with an option for those who can’t or don’t want a digital certificate.

Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program has to be done in co-operation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed.

Admiral Art McDonald says he’s returning as chief of the defence staff after investigation

Admiral Art McDonald says he plans to resume his role as chief of the defence staff – Canada’s top soldier – after an investigation into an allegation against him found no evidence. His plan was outlined in a statement issued Wednesday by his lawyers.

Story continues below advertisement

The admiral “has decided to return to his duties and functions immediately,” said Michael Edelson and Rory Fowler. The only change between February, when the matter arose, and now “is that there is now a compelling reason to conclude that the allegations were without merit,” the statement said.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hackers return around $260-million to Poly Network after massive theft: Hackers behind one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of about $600-million in digital coins they stole, blockchain researchers said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralized finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, announced the hack on Twitter, posting details of digital wallets to which the tokens were sent.

National Bank taps Laurent Ferreira as next CEO: National Bank of Canada chief executive officer Louis Vachon will retire at the end of October after more than 14 years at the helm, giving way to chief operating officer Laurent Ferreira, who has been chosen as his successor. The Montreal-based bank announced the coming change in CEO on Wednesday after signalling its succession plans in January.

The NDP still hasn’t submitted its 2020 financial report: The NDP is the only major federal party that has not submitted its 2020 financial statement to Elections Canada and now has an extension to do so before the end of the summer. Federal parties must submit their financial statements for each fiscal year by June 30 of the following year.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto sees back-to-school rush for accommodation as students prepare to return to the city: Toronto’s real estate rental market is firming up. In the past three weeks, overseas students have begun making plans to return to the city, says real estate agent Simson Chu. “That’s the trend right now – people are coming back,” says Chu of Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Listen to the latest Decibel: Novelist, journalist and former Globe reporter Omar El Akkad joins the show to discuss experts’ predictions about our climate future in the coming decades, including the possibility of frequent waves of permanent migrations caused by a warming planet.

MARKET WATCH

Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. Canada’s main stock index held near record-high levels on Wednesday, as higher gold prices helped the heavyweight mining sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.27 points, or 0.28 percent to 20,554.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.22 points, or 0.63 percent, to 35,484.97. The S&P 500 gained 11.11 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,447.70. And the Nasdaq Composite fell 23.91 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,764.18.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Vaccine passports could win Trudeau a majority

“Until we have a nationwide, coast-to-coast standard to safeguard Canadians from infection spread by those who refuse to be inoculated, our chain of protection will be as strong as its weakest link.” – Peter Donolo, vice-chair of Hill + Knowlton Strategies

The key to Canadian economic prosperity that no one’s talking about

“The election campaign, assuming it is imminent, will take place in the shadow of an enormously important decision about government policy: the Bank of Canada’s mandate, whose five-year term is up for renewal this fall.” – Andrew Coyne

Story continues below advertisement

We must not become inured to the presence of gun violence

“How safe do Torontonians feel from gun violence? A recent experience has led me to believe the answer does not depend only on statistics or visible police presence in our neighbourhoods. Our sense of safety is affected significantly by the sight and sound of a gun firing in places where we least expect it.” – Alok Mukherjee, former chair of the Toronto Police Services Board from 2005 to 2015

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Elvis 1 and II 1963, by Andy Warhol on view at the Art Gallery of Ontario from July 21 until Oct 24, 2021, is photographed on July 22, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail. [*not necessary to include in caption: © 2021 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / SOCAN] Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Four must-see shows to catch at Ontario museums and galleries this summer

Ontario’s museums and public art galleries were the last to emerge from lockdowns, joining the rest of the country in mid-July. Here are some current must-see exhibitions in the Ottawa and Toronto areas that Globe and Mail art critic Kate Taylor has reviewed.

Wines to buy now, including a sparkling riesling from a Niagara winery continuing to explore the grape’s potential

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty Bench built its impressive reputation on distinctive rieslings made from vineyards surrounding the winery and in Niagara wine country.

Riesling was the first grape variety to be planted on the site in Beamsville. Founding wine maker Tom Muckle, a Hamilton physician and inventive wine maker, liked to release experimental wines so consumers could see the effect of different wine-making techniques.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Customers shop for back to school supplies at a Walmart location in Missisauga, Ont. on Saturday, August 7, 2021. While many items were fully stocked, some staple school supplies were low or out of stock on the shelves. (J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail) J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

Back-to-school displays begin popping up earlier than usual as retailers anticipate a busy season

The “Crayola train” is ahead of schedule.

At Walmart stores, the display – which actually looks like a school bus and stocks crayons, pencils and other products – began appearing roughly six weeks earlier than in a normal year.

“We know that people are shopping earlier,” said Lani Lindsay, vice-president of replenishment and supply chain at Walmart Canada. They are also expected to shop more – and not just compared to last year, when COVID-19 upended usual buying patterns. Walmart is anticipating its biggest back-to-school season.

Evening Update is written by Demar Grant. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.