Evening Update: Canada could see new COVID-19 cases climb to 10,000 a day

Good evening,

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says the second wave of the COVID-19 is picking up speed across central and western Canada.

Tam said new modelling suggests Canada will begin to see 10,000 new cases a day by early December – twice the current level and five times what Canada went through in the spring.

The rise in cases could translate into many more people needing hospital resources. But, Tam said, it’s not clear the health care system could handle the load.

“You would definitely not be doing routine surgeries,” Tam said. “The already exhausted health care workers will be extremely stretched.”

Her deputy, Howard Njoo, said the “worst-case scenario” could see Canada on track for the devastation wrought in Italy and New York City during their initial outbreaks earlier this year.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Getting in: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there has been an increasing number of Chinese foreign agents operating in Canada and harassing members of China’s diaspora. “This behaviour is simply not something that is either productive for China’s interest in the medium and the long term, but more specifically something that is not acceptable in a world where the rule of law needs to be respected and held up,” Trudeau told reporters.

Getting out: Dominic Cummings, one of the most influential and divisive of Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aides, has left the Prime Minister’s office. Cummings was the rare political staffer who gained notoriety by spearheading the “Leave” campaign in the 2016 Brexit vote, but has come under increasing fire this year for how the British government handled COVID-19.

Staying home: Cineplex says its revenue is down 85 per cent in the last quarter, because moviegoers are either choosing to stay home or are required to under public-health rules. CEO Ellis Jacob says he sees hope for the future in Japan, where COVID-19 spread is down and audiences are flocking back into theatres.

Roaring about: Motorcycle riders rode into Port Dover, a small Ontario town on the edge of Lake Erie, for their regular Friday the 13th gathering today. The crowds were noticeably thinner, however, because of the pandemic and urgings from political leaders to dial down the festivities, which have been observed since 1981. “I want to respect the townspeople, so I’m not going to walk around, I’m going to sit here by myself,” one rider told a reporter from atop his bike.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street closed higher on Friday with upbeat earnings reports helping to drive optimism about the economy along with hopes for successful COVID-19 vaccines even as investors monitored a surge in virus cases and restrictions around the country. The TSX also rose, though gains were a little less robust.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 93.46 points to 16,675.64. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 399.64 points at 29,479.81, the S&P 500 index was up 48.14 points at 3,585.15, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 119.70 points at 11,829.29.

TALKING POINTS

City sicker: Will Canada’s pandemic-stricken urban centres survive?

“Fuelled by health concerns and changes to workplace norms, the pandemic has slashed demand for apartments and condominiums in Canada’s largest cities. Evidence is emerging that the 20th-century migratory flow appears to be reversing, and in a hurry.” – Robin Wiebe, senior economist at the Conference Board of Canada

China’s fealty tests in Hong Kong expose the flaws in Beijing’s ideology

“But the deeper problem is that, as with amoral familism, demanding blind allegiance to the People’s Republic of China – which is functionally no different than demanding allegiance to the [Chinese Communist Party] – is itself a recipe for societal backsliding.” – Times Wang

Let me tell you about the worst election fraud of all time: my battle for high school prom queen

“Had all of the legal votes been counted, I would have won easily. But a nefarious coalition of the popular kids, my chemistry teacher who hated me ever since I showed up to her class high and a group of Soros-funded foreign students conspired to saturate the vote with illegal ballots for my opponents and disappear the votes cast in my name.” – Robyn Urback

LIVING BETTER

Finding yourself stressed out by, well, everything going on right now? Even though the pandemic has put a damper on travel, you could simulate the experience by booking a “daycation” at a hotel in your city. The Globe has also collected a list of 10 spas where you can receive treatments under appropriate public-health conditions.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Toronto’s downtown is dominated by skyscrapers, crowded sidewalks and plenty of speeding vehicles. You might not think you could cram an urban park into the mix – but a new proposal outlines a way to do just that. Landscape architects PUBLIC WORK, the Michael Young Family Foundation and the non-profit Evergreen say Toronto could overhaul University Avenue to provide green space to students at the nearby university, patients at hospitals along the street and those visiting City Hall.

