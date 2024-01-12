Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada took a stand on the genocide hearing involving Israel today, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the country’s general support for the International Court of Justice and for an international rules-based order doesn’t mean it supports the premise of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

South Africa has filed a case at the top United Nations court, alleging Israel’s bombing of Gaza and siege of Palestinians in the territory are “genocidal in character.” The case began hearings yesterday, with South Africa asking the court to order Israel to stop attacking Gaza. The assault began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and saw around 240 hostages taken by militants. Local authorities in Gaza have said more than 23,200 Palestinians have been killed so far in the subsequent months.

In its defence today, Israel said an urgent court order might be unnecessary as the country is already reducing military operations and allowing more aid into Gaza.

Avi Lewis: Canada has a moral obligation to support South Africa's genocide case against Israel

Canada has a moral obligation to support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli army after they attack in West Bank settlement

R. David Harden: With these dramatic moves, Joe Biden could break the cycle of violence in the Middle East

With these dramatic moves, Joe Biden could break the cycle of violence in the Middle East UN aid chief calls anew for Gaza ceasefire, urges UN action to end war

Houthi rebels vow fierce retaliation after American and British strikes against them

Yemen’s Houthi rebels vowed today that retaliation was due for American and British strikes against them, further raising the possibility of a wider conflict in a region already grappling with the situation in Gaza. The U.S. and British strikes have killed at least five people, according to the Houthis. They were launched in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a significant sea transport corridor. The U.S. Navy today warned vessels with American flags to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours.

Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea since November, saying the attacks were vengeance for Israel’s actions in Gaza. But they have often targeted vessels with unclear or no clear links to Israel.

Container rates soar on concerns of prolonged Red Sea disruption

Canadians helped plan U.S., British attacks on Houthis in Yemen, Defence Department says

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe views his city as a ‘small province’ and not just a national capital

Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe spoke with The Globe and Mail last month.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

From journalist to mayor of Ottawa, Mark Sutcliffe’s first year in office was marked by problem-plagued transit and protests that frequently crop up in the national capital. He views the second largest city in Ontario as “a small province:” “I think anybody who has been in Ottawa knows there’s so much more going on than just the federal government.”

Read more about what prompted him to run for office.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. politics explained: The campaign for U.S. president officially kicks off Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucuses. But how do the inaugural caucuses work? Here’s what to know about the 2024 U.S. presidential primaries.

Immigration: The income gap between new immigrants and all Canadians shrunk by half in four years, according to a new report from the parliamentary budget officer.

Russia-Ukraine: Ukraine’s ground forces commander says the country needs more military aircraft, such as U.S. A-10 attack jets and planes capable of firing long-range missiles, for its war efforts.

Keeping an eye on Boeing: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said today it will increase oversight of Boeing after a panel broke off a plane mid-flight. The agency said it will conduct a new audit of the Boeing 737 Max 9 production line and suppliers.

Snacks recalled: Quaker Canada is recalling more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars over possible exposure to salmonella, including Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars and Cap’n Crunch treat bars. The best before dates on the products range from Jan. 11 to October 2024. The company issued the recall in Canada as a caution, after a similar recall in the U.S.

Weather woes: Extreme cold has hit Western Canada, setting multiple temperature records in Alberta and British Columbia. Edmonton saw temperatures dip down to -36.6 C while Metro Vancouver saw -13 C with a wind-chill factor of -23. Meanwhile, snowstorms ravaged the Northwest and Midwest south of the border as flooding threatened the East Coast.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed barely changed today, after wavering between modest gains and losses, as mixed bank earnings offset cooler-than-expected inflation news that buoyed hopes for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The TSX closed modestly higher, supported by a major rally in uranium stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 71.82 points at 20,990.22. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 118.04 points at 37,592.98. The S&P 500 index was up 3.59 points at 4,783.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 2.57 points at 14,972.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.70 cents US.

TALKING POINTS

There’s an alternative to sky-high municipal property taxes. It’s a municipal sales tax

“Taxation is not theft, but it does mean taking people’s money from them by force. Before they decide to take so much more of our money, at a time when household budgets are already strained, the people who govern us are obliged, at the least, to show there was no better alternative.” - Andrew Coyne

As Alberta’s population zooms toward 5 million, the province grapples with the challenges of growth

“The most federal government-resistant of the provinces has the fastest-growing population in the country, in large part as a result of Ottawa’s policies.” - Kelly Cryderman

It is time to recognize the major issue of ‘boreout’ at work

“It would be easy to say that bored workers simply need more to do, or to suggest that work is not a party so they should not expect to be entertained during their workday. Both of those things might be true, but neither approach is likely to help worker health or productivity or to stop turnover.” - Linda Nazareth

LIVING BETTER

Designing Canada: Enter the multiverse

Open this photo in gallery: The use of the oak throughout this Victorian brick home creates a cohesive journey across all storeys.Andrew Snow/Handout

The 2024 edition of Designing Canada highlights Canada’s best architecture, interiors and housewares, as we celebrate multifaceted ways of living and how they can also squeeze in your sense of style. From restrained maximalist decor in a 900-square-foot condo to a multiunit home designed to accommodate residents as they age, here are some notable stories in living and design.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Blinded but not silenced

Open this photo in gallery: Mohammad, Mersedeh and Yaser were deliberately blinded by Iranian security forces during anti-regime protests.The Globe and Mail

The Islamic Republic of Iran blinded hundreds of dissidents during anti-regime protests. Now, some survivors are using their injuries to draw attention to the country’s uprising. These portraits were taken in 2022 and 2023. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the photographer because of the risks journalists face in Iran. For many protesters, blindness became a badge of honour, with their images spreading around the globe. Greg Mercer reports.

Evening Update is written by Maryam Shah. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.