Evening Update: Canada halts Hong Kong consulate staff travel to China; Trump tells U.S. companies to leave China after new tariffs

Canada bars Hong Kong consulate staff from work travel to China

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing are on the rise in Hong Kong, with Canada’s consulate banning local staff from work travel to China, and expatriate Canadians cancelling trips to the world’s second-largest economy.

The move takes place two weeks after Chinese authorities detained a Hong Kong employee of the British consulate.

The travel ban reflects the strained relationship between China and Canada, following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, and the subsequent arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China.

Tensions have only increased following the Canadian government’s call to de-escalate the standoff in Hong Kong, where millions of protesters have demanded further democratic freedoms for more than two months now.

On Friday, tens of thousands of people formed a human chain in a creative show of support for the protesters.

The Hong Kong protests aren’t what Chinese President Xi Jinping was prepared for, writes Doug Saunders: “Hong Kong is something much more difficult. It is the reasonable manifestation of a middle class – exactly the sort of middle class Mr. Xi knows he needs to build and cultivate in the cities of mainland China if he is to maintain his party’s legitimacy.”

Trump orders U.S. firms out of China after Beijing ups tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has told American companies to leave China after Beijing placed tariffs on US$75-billion in U.S. goods, deepening a trade feud between the countries.

The latest move came in response to Mr. Trump’s plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on a final US$300-billion list of Chinese-made consumer goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, including cellphones, toys, laptop computers and clothing.

The countries have been locked in a heated, months-long trade dispute, stoking fears the tensions will tip the global economy into recession.

Brazilian President suggests sending army to combat Amazon wildfires

Amid growing global outcry, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he may recruit the army to fight a record number of fires burning through the Amazon rain forest.

The U.S. and European countries upped criticism of Brazil’s handling of the crisis, which is likely to be discussed at a summit of G7 leaders in France this weekend.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said that France would now oppose the EU-Mercosur farming deal struck in June between the European Union and the countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

A record number of fires has been burning through the world’s largest rain forest, with a surge of 83 per cent over the past year. For countries such as Canada, where climate change threatens to bring more wildfires, the Amazon’s fate offers a grim vision of the future. Read The Globe’s explainer on the Amazon fires to learn more.

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Nebraska court upholds approval of Keystone XL path: The decision clears a major hurdle for TC Energy’s pipeline after landowners and U.S. Indigenous groups challenged the state’s approval of the pipeline route.

Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies aged 79: The former executive behind conglomerate Koch Industries, who helped fund Republican causes and political candidates, died after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Israeli strikes on Iran-backed militia threaten to destabilize Iraq: The attack is the first known Israeli air strike in the country since 1981, marking a major move in Israel’s campaign against the Iranian military presence in the region.

Illinois reports first death in U.S. linked to vaping: A patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died amid reports that dozens of people have fallen ill with lung problems due to the smoking alternative.

Ontario shipyard accuses federal government of favouring Davie: The allegation is contained in a complaint from Hamilton-based Heddle Marine over the government’s search for a third shipyard to add to its multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy.

Ottawa police charge bus driver with 38 offences in deadly crash: Aissatou Diallo, the driver of a city bus, was arrested after a crash in January that killed three people and injured 23 others.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks and oil prices fell sharply on Friday while traditional safe havens rose after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to further escalate his trade war with China “this afternoon,” following a new round of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 623.34 points to 25,628.90, the S&P 500 lost 75.84 points to 2,847.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 239.62 points to 7,751.77.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite index was unofficially down 215.88 points at 16,037.58.

TALKING POINTS

The Michael Moore-backed film enviros are dreading

“Yes, the scourge of globalists and capitalists everywhere, the man behind important films such as Fahrenheit 9/11 (a critical examination of the war on terror) and Bowling for Columbine (gun culture in the United States) is backing a documentary about the renewable-energy industry. And early reports are it is not very flattering.” - Gary Mason

Fluoride won’t make you dumber, but the ‘debate’ about its safety might

“If we’re going to debate anything, it should be how to best ensure everyone gets enough fluoride to protect their teeth. But as health threats – real and imagined – go, the ‘government is poisoning us with fluoride’ argument doesn’t hold any water.” - André Picard

Canada no longer has a design museum. That’s a blueprint for failure

“With the slate wiped clean, now is the best time to start dreaming up a new design museum – a museum that is meaningful and impactful, which collects Canadian design but also convenes critical discussions around it.” - Brendan Cormier, senior design curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London

LIVING BETTER

After years of feeling “too fat” to enjoy sporty activities, Helen Earley hops on a surfboard at the home of British surfing.

In the process, she discovers the benefits of the sport, from the weightless feeling of being in the water to the mindful practice of paddling out and watching for a wave.

For more on leaving your worries on the shore, read here.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

What is wisdom, if but a gathering of useful little discoveries?

“I once lived in a world where I always had compost on my counter, where it collected fruit flies and began to smell and collected a little puddle of liquid at the bottom of the container, which I’d have to wash out every time. I now live in a world where it sits in a compostable bag in my freezer, and I never even think about it until it’s time to throw it away. I sometimes think the popular term, ‘lifehack,’ has occasionally reduced these tiny discoveries into bite-sized, easily digested tips that aren’t even that practical, when the really good ones are so much more than that. They’re windows into another existence, almost exactly the same as before, but forever altered for the better in some small way.”

Colleen Webber writes about how she found little tricks to make her world a bit easier and warmer than before.

