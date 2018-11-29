Evening Update: Canada imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis over Khashoggi killing; Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Canada imposes sanctions on 17 Saudis over killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Canada today announced sanctions against 17 Saudis believed to have been involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including a former top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. MBS, as he is known, who the CIA believes ordered the killing, was not named.

The measures, taken under Canada’s Magnitsky Act, mirror sanctions announced by the United States one week ago, freezing any assets held in Canada and imposing a travel ban. It’s unknown whether any of 17 targeted have any assets in Canada.

Mr. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who has been a critic of the kingdom, was tortured, killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The consul-general at the time of the killing is also among those targeted.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, today pleaded guilty to lying to Congress to cover up that he was negotiating a real estate deal in Moscow on Mr. Trump’s behalf during the heat of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. The President called Cohen a “weak person” who is lying to get a lighter sentence.

The charge was brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election, and was the result of his co-operation with that probe. Mr. Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12, and guidelines call for little to no prison time.

Separately, Mr. Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Argentina. He said he pulled out because of tensions over Russian forces opening fire on Ukrainian navy boats and then seizing them and their crew on Sunday near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ontario MPP Amanda Simard quits PC caucus; Tories reveal climate-change plan

Ontario MPP Amanda Simard has quit the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent, effective immediately. She has publicly criticized Premier Doug Ford’s government for deciding to cancel plans for a francophone university and cut the office of the French-language watchdog.

The PC government retreated somewhat last week, saying it would create a French-language services commissioner position and install Attorney-General Caroline Mulroney as the Minister of Francophone Affairs. Mr. Ford also pledged to hire a senior policy adviser for francophone affairs. The university remains off the table. Ms. Simard said the “partial backtracking” was not enough.

Ontario also revealed its climate-change plan today to replace the previous Liberal government’s cap and trade system. The PC government says it will spend $400-million over four years on the taxpayer-funded Ontario Carbon Trust to partner with the private sector on clean technologies. And it plans to encourage greater use of electric vehicles, compressed natural gas in trucking and increased levels of ethanol in gasoline.

Hate crimes in Canada rose by 47 per cent last year: Statscan

Hate crimes reported to police surged 47 per cent in Canada last year, led by growth in incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish and black populations. Across the country, police reported 2,073 hate crimes last year – 664 more than the previous year, Statistics Canada said today, with the biggest increases in Ontario and Quebec.

Both violent and non-violent hate crimes increased in 2017. Hate-related property crimes led the growth, while there were also increases in public incitement of hatred, threats, assaults and harassment.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street closed slightly lower today as tech and financial shares slumped, erasing earlier gains stemming from U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showing the central bank opened the debate on when to pause further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points to 25,338.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points to end at 2,737.80 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,273.08, 18.51 points lower.

Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher, as oil prices reversed course upward, resulting in gains in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 22.79 points at 15,194.04.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Your home entertainment costs may be about to go up, as Netflix’s Canadian subscribers face the biggest price hike yet. The online streaming service announced today that its standard plan will cost $3 more a month – $13.99 – for subscribers to watch HD content on two screens at a time. Premium plan subscribers will also see a $3 boost – $16.99 a month – to watch up to four streams and ultra high definition 4K video. The basic plan rises $1 to $9.99 a month for one stream and no HD. Netflix says the higher prices are effective immediately for new subscribers; existing users will be notified by e-mail in the coming weeks.

TALKING POINTS

The border just became an election issue

“What we do know is that the problem of people crossing the border illegally corrodes confidence in Canada’s immigration and refugee system. This country’s future well-being depends on a robust intake of immigrants to compensate for a low natural birth rate. If people conclude that bogus refugee claimants are gaming the system, they could lose confidence in the entire program, which would be a disaster for Canada. None of this is lost on the Conservatives, who will accuse the Liberals of failing to secure the border – which is, it must be said, one of the core responsibilities of any sovereign government.” - John Ibbitson

General Motors' decision isn’t just business – to Oshawa, it’s personal

“Oshawa has dramatically changed from the days when thousands upon thousands of GM workers were pumping out one million cars a year on the assembly lines. The city was forced to diversify the economy as, over the years, the GM work force became a shadow of its former self. Today, the city has reinvented itself as a health-sciences and education hub boasting multiple postsecondary institutions. However, the closing of the plant will be a major hit to the local economy – especially given the importance of spinoff jobs in the feeder plants and small businesses. What cannot be overlooked is the devastating human costs of men and women losing their livelihoods.” - Sid Ryan, former president of the Ontario Federation of Labour

Canada should lend the Lunar Gateway project a hand – or even a whole arm

“NASA has asked the Canadian Space Agency to provide a Canadarm III that includes new technologies such as artificial intelligence. The arm must be able to grapple, move and refuel spacecraft automatically because the Lunar Gateway will sometimes be unoccupied, and the station’s orbit – which will periodically take it behind the moon and out of contact –makes it impossible to operate remotely from Earth. The cost of such an arm, however, would be substantial – perhaps as much as $2-billion. But it is essential that Canada earns its place on this new project.” - Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia

LIVING BETTER

They say that in wine there is truth. As for hard liquor, not so much, Beppi Crosariol writes. (for subscribers) Just in time for holiday celebrations, he looks at a few boozy bloopers: Do not store vodka in the freezer - it may give it a creamier mouth feel, but also mute some of aromatic notes. James Bond was wrong: stir, don’t shake, martinis. You want to minimize the opportunity for dilution as ice shards end up in your glass after you strain. And single malts and small-lot spirits are not always better than big blends.

LISTEN AND LEARN

Learn the truth about mental health for entrepreneurs from Eva Lau and Cherry Rose Tan. They’re smart. They’re ambitious. They’re also intimately experienced with the problem of burnout. On the final episode of The Globe’s podcast I’ll Go First, they dive into the realities of being the founder of a startup and the heavy price it can exact on the the body and mind.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Canadian couple recounts ‘survival story’ of their detention in China

The plain-clothed men who grabbed Julia and Kevin Garratt from a restaurant in northeastern China said they were police, Nathan VanderKlippe writes. But that was little consolation. “You are a spy!” they bellowed at Ms. Garratt, before dragging her into a black car and driving her out of the city. Her husband was taken away separately.

“For the first time in my life, I felt this could be my last night alive,” she writes in Two Tears on the Window, a new self-published book that recounts in vivid detail what happened during more than two years the couple spent caught up in Canada’s relations with an authoritarian state that is the world’s second-largest economy.

The account contains startling new details about the couple’s treatment in detention, which lasted six months for Ms. Garratt and 775 days for Mr. Garratt after the couple were accused of collecting and stealing intelligence materials.

Interrogators seeking confessions repeatedly threatened execution. Mr. Garratt was regularly questioned while locked in a tiger chair, a painful restraining device. The devout Christian’s health deteriorated to the point that he feared imminent death. “My next meal will either be with Julia or Jesus,” he told a consular officer, nearly two years after he and his wife were seized by Chinese authorities.

Open this photo in gallery Kevin and Julia Garratt (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail) Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

‘A failed, second-tier Canadian politician’: Mark Carney’s dire Brexit warnings earn the wrath of British politicians

Mark Carney rarely shies away from expressing strong opinions, Paul Waldie writes, but the Governor of the Bank of England is facing a backlash over a blunt Brexit analysis that has led to calls that he’s hysterical, incompetent and a “failed, second-tier Canadian politician.”

Mr. Carney has been under fire since yesterday when the bank released a detailed report on how the United Kingdom will fare after the country leaves the European Union on March 29. The study examined several scenarios including the possibility of the U.K. crashing out of the EU without any agreement on trade or other matters. Under that scenario, the bank said that within five years, the U.K. economy would shrink by 8 per cent, house prices would fall by 30 per cent, unemployment would nearly double to 7.5 per cent, the pound would lose 25 per cent of its value and inflation would soar to 6.5 per cent. That’s a far worse hit than the U.K. experienced after the 2008 financial crisis.

Several pro-Brexit members of Parliament attacked Mr. Carney for being hysterical, politicizing the bank and seeking to undermine a hard Brexit. “It is unusual for the Bank of England to talk down the pound and shows the Governor’s failure to understand his role. He is not there to create panic,” said Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. “Unfortunately, he’s a second-tier Canadian politician. Having failed in Canadian politics, he’s got a job in the U.K., which he isn’t doing well.”

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.