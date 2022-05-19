Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada is banning Huawei from its 5G network

The federal government is banning Huawei and ZTE from Canada’s 5G network, federal ministers announced Thursday, reports Bill Curry.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement Thursday at a late afternoon news conference.

Champagne said telecoms will have to remove existing Huawei gear from their networks. The government will table legislation to enact the ban, Mendicino said.

Jason Kenney pressured to quickly exit Alberta Premier role as early names emerge in leadership race

Jason Kenney received support from 51.4 per cent of United Conservative Party members as part of his leadership review, shocking supporters when he announced he was resigning as leader.

Members of the caucus gathered in Calgary today to discuss who should take the helm after his announcement. Neither Mr. Kenney’s team nor the party has released an effective date for his resignation. According to the UCP’s bylaws, the leader must immediately deliver written notice after announcing resignation plans. If a letter does not land within five business days, the resignation is accepted as given and a leadership election begins.

When the leader’s post is vacated, caucus can select an interim leader, according to the bylaws. If caucus “does not or cannot” name an interim head in a “timely manner,” the board will make an appointment.

According to the party bylaws, whoever serves as interim leader would not be eligible to participate in the subsequent leadership race.

Read more:

Gary Mason: The spectacular fall of Jason Kenney

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Review of allegations at Western University finds evidence of at least one sexual assault

A review of allegations of drugging and sexual assault at the University of Western Ontario has found evidence of at least one sexual assault and several students who believe they were drugged during orientation week at Medway-Sydenham Hall, a campus residence.

The review concludes that it’s unknown how many students were sexually assaulted at Western during the orientation week last September. To prevent future incidents, the report states the university should focus on addressing aspects of the culture of orientation, its management and embedding sexual violence prevention into campus life.

Legal scholar and Massey College principal Nathalie Des Rosiers and Sonya Nigam, executive co-ordinator of the Canadian Association for the Prevention of Discrimination and Harassment in Higher Education, led the review, which was released by the university today.

It was commissioned by the university in the wake of allegations that as many as 30 students had been drugged and sexually assaulted on the weekend of Sept 10, 2021 on campus.

Read more:

War in Ukraine leads Japan to rethink pacifism, renew ties with allies and keep wary eyes on China and Russia

A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conducts a military drill next to an anti-ship missiles unit, at JGSDF Miyako camp on Miyako Island, Okinawa prefecture, Japan April 21, 2022.ISSEI KATO/Reuters

The war in Ukraine has had an undeniable effect on foreign policy across the world. Japan is a prime example of a change in Asia; the usually pacifist country has responded forcefully to Russia’s aggression and sped up defence reforms.

Tokyo’s long-standing alliance with Washington is a factor in this shift. The relationship between the two countries has reached new heights under U.S. President Joe Biden after a turbulent few years during Donald Trump’s reign. Surprising some watchers, Japan has been on the same page with U.S. and European allies over the conflict in Ukraine.

After a visit to South Korea this weekend, Biden will stop by Tokyo, further evidence that the conflict in Europe isn’t detracting from Washington’s renewed focus on Asia.

Just as Finland and Sweden have reconsidered their neutrality in the face of Russia’s invasion, Japan has been alarmed by the potential precedent the conflict might set for its neighbour Beijing.

“What happened in Ukraine has encouraged many Japanese to reflect on what we should be doing in order to protect ourselves, in order to respond if the same kind of situation happens in our neighbourhood,” Tomita Koji, Japan’s ambassador to the United States, said last week. Read the full story.

Read more:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Supreme Court agrees to hear Doug Ford’s appeal to keep cabinet mandate letters secret: The marching orders that Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent his cabinet ministers back in 2018 will remain secret past the June 2 election after the Supreme Court of Canada agreed to hear the government’s appeal.

CPPIB says it faced loss in quarter but beat the market: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it lost 2.9 per cent in the volatile March quarter, but beat broader market indexes and the typical Canadian pension fund.

Health authorities investigating 17 suspected monkeypox cases in Montreal area: The cases have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory, but Dr. Mylene Drouin told reporters that based on recent outbreaks in Europe and a case reported in the United States, there is a “strong possibility” the infections in the city involve the virus linked to monkeypox.

Prince Charles and Camilla finish up Canadian trip in Northwest Territories: The royal pair have started their journey to Canada’s North, where they are scheduled to speak with First Nations chiefs as the final day of the royal visit focuses on Indigenous issues and climate change.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday, but the Canadian benchmark index squeaked out a gain, after a choppy session that left investors skeptical that equities have bottomed out in the wake of steep losses one day earlier.

The S&P 500 was down 22.89 points or 0.58 per cent to 3,900.79. The Dow dropped 236.94 points or 0.75 per cent 31,253.13. The Nasdaq Composite fell 29.65 points or 0.26 per cent to 11,388.50. The S&P/TSX Composite was up 80.54 points or 0.4 per cent, closing at 20,181.92.

The Canadian dollar hit its highest level in nearly three months by trading for 78.07 cents US compared with 77.88 cents US on Wednesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Canadians are understandably angry at the Bank of Canada. Here’s what it can do

“The stakes are rising. As long as inflation stays high, people will be angry, and political attacks on the Bank of Canada will continue.” – William Robson

In coming out, Jake Daniels marks the start of a new, more progressive era for English football

“The response from individual players is another issue, and while the vast majority of them are likely to be indifferent or supportive, it would be naive to think that homophobia, or at least discomfort, is non-existent among groups of young, largely working-class men.” – Michael Coren

Behind Buffalo’s atrocity, a virus of the mind. Beware those who help it spread

“I am struck, time after time, by the depressing sameness of the murders, of the young men who commit them, and of the pastiche of confused and angry words they leave behind – hateful clichés plagiarized from the glow of the screens before them, from the babble of older men whose nonsense feeds messed-up minds.” – Doug Saunders

The Michelin Guide is coming to Canada – and it exposes Toronto’s desperate hunger for outside praise

“Toronto has been thirsty for Michelin for years, and Michelin insists that it’s arrived thanks to the city’s “impressive culinary landscape.” And yes, it is a great eating town – but it has been for more than a decade. So what’s changed?” – Jen Agg

LIVING BETTER

Four steps to ease your daily burnout: Simple routines that matter

Eighty-four per cent of workers at Canadian organizations with 100 or more employees report suffering from career burnout, according to a November survey. What steps can you take to prevent or ease the effects of burnout? The first and most important step is to acknowledge that your health is being affected by negatively by work. Next, even making small lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in helping you combat burnout. Read the full story on the four steps you can take.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘Teal wave’ in Australia sees voters backing climate-focused independent candidates

Independent candidate Monique Ryan greets voters at a pre-polling centre in Melbourne on May 17, 2022 as she takes on Australia's treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his usually safe seat of Kooyong in the May 21 general election.WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

In the final two televised debates between Australia’s two major federal party leaders, climate policy was barely discussed. Despite the continent having experienced some of the worst wildfires and floods in recent years, the issue was talked about for just 10 minutes.

The lack of focus on climate issues is one of reasons why experts and politicians alike have said Australia’s electorate is disillusioned with the major parties and beginning to embrace a wave of high-profile independent candidates, who threaten to steal seats from coalition strongholds by campaigning on environmental action and government accountability, writes The Globe’s Salmaan Farooqui.

The support for these candidates is being called the “teal wave” after the colour many of them chose to feature. Read the full story on the movement and what it could mean for Australia’s election this weekend.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.