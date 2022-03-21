Good evening,

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russian individuals and companies in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ms. Joly also called the attack a threat to world stability.

The European Union, meanwhile, did not signal any further sanctions.

Russia’s weeks-long attack continued Monday, killing Ukrainian citizens and pulverizing civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainians continued to resist Russian advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, despite thousands dead and much of the city destroyed by shelling in recent days. Russia has hoped to capture the city for its strategic position and offered residents a chance to surrender and leave the city – an offer that was flatly refused.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

This Ukrainian ride-sharing service gave away its cars to help citizens flee

Getmancar, a Ukrainian alternative to Zipcar, was successfully launched two years ago. When Russia’s invasion started, the company’s founder practically gave his 500-car fleet away for free to citizens fleeing violence.

Canada’s National Research Council hit by ‘cyber incident’

The science institution has not provided details of what happened, but said the attack was first detected March 18. In January, Canada’s cyberspy agency warned there could be Russian-backed cyberattacks against Canadian infrastructure.

Ottawa expected to name consultant Abraham Tachjian to head open banking initiative, sources say

Tachjian, currently the director of digital banking at PricewaterhouseCoopers, would be tasked with leading the long-delayed file to redesign Canada’s system for sharing financial data.

Rogers nominates two more directors to its board, including a family member

David Robinson, the nephew of Rogers family matriarch Loretta Rogers, and Ryerson University president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi have been nominated to be elected to the Rogers board at the company’s annual general meeting on April 20.

Canadian telecom carriers are spending $26-billion on 5G, but will it pay off?

Canadian telecom giants such as Bell and Rogers are hoping that the fifth generation of wireless will enable new technological breakthroughs – and allow them to generate new revenue streams from their customers so they can recoup the setup costs.

Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova banned for two years, will be stripped of 2012 Olympic gold

Lashmanova, who was banned for use of prohibited substances, beat compatriot Olga Kaninskina in the 2012 race. Kaninskina has already had her silver medal stripped for doping.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street closed lower today, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Canada’s main stock inces gained for the fifth day in a row, ending at another record high thanks to rallying energy and materials stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points or 0.58 per cent to 34,552.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 4,461.18, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.38 points or 0.4 per cent to 13,838.46.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 190.66 points or 0.87 per cent to 22,009.13. The loonie was trading at 79.41 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

With public restrictions all but gone, we’re left to fight COVID-19 on our own

“We are in a period of pandemic quiescence. Hospitalizations and deaths are down. Case numbers and positivity rates probably are, too, however unreliable the numbers are. Spring is in the air. We should loosen up a bit, give ourselves some breathing room. But not at the cost of being unprepared for the next wave.” – André Picard

We’ve reached a new post-Cold War era. What follows may be even more dangerous

“What if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to retaliate against Western sanctions by ordering major cyberattacks on banks in Europe and North America? If this resulted in serious damage, pressure on NATO countries to launch a counterstrike would be acute. How would Mr. Putin then respond? Tit-for-tat escalation creates its own momentum.” – Roland Paris

What is lost when universities self-censor

“Open dialogue used to be the hallmark of academic conversations and the purpose of pursuing higher education. Instead, I constantly hear from students about how they refrain from asking questions or offering their opinions out of fear that they will anger their peers and alienate their professors. There is a quiet understanding that failing to regurgitate certain preapproved leftist platitudes will bring about disaster in the classroom and beyond.” – Debra Soh

LIVING BETTER

Can school be fun? New research into play-based learning says yes. Fiona Medley, a teacher of Grades 3, 4 and 5 in Gatineau, says she incorporates acting and music into her lessons as a way to encourage socialization among her students. She says play-based learning has become even more important after two years of the pandemic. “It does help them use their imaginations. It does help them find their creativity and it allows them to explore,” she told The Globe’s education reporter Caroline Alphonso.

TODAY’S LONG READ

It is a truth universally acknowledged that an awards show in possession of Hollywood stars must be in want of an audience. For years the Academy Awards were must-see TV, but as Oscars obsessives Berry Hertz and Johanna Schneller write, the annual event has lost its razzle-dazzle. What to do? Hertz and Schneller have some ideas: get a real, attention-grabbing host (Beyoncé, anyone?); embrace streaming; and introduce a Best Stunts category – for the clips, if nothing else.

