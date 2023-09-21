Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest developments in India-Canada tensions:

The Canadian government is reducing staff levels at its diplomatic missions in India, citing safety concerns for its employees as tensions remain high over allegations New Delhi was behind the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader in B.C.

“With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” a spokesman said. He declined to say how many staff are being removed. India also said it has asked Canada to draw down its diplomatic presence.

Meanwhile, India suspended all visa services for Canada citizens, including e-visas and visas issued in third countries.

Opinion:

What price would India pay if involved in killing a Canadian citizen? Precious little - Gary Mason

How far should Canada go in pressing India over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing? - Lawrence Martin

Ottawa owes Canadians the full truth on the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar - Globe editorial

Read more:

Tensions with India raise concerns fewer international students will choose to study in Canada

Ottawa calls for calm after India issues travel advisory

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine as Zelensky continues visit to U.S., Canada

Russia launched its biggest attack on Ukrainian cities in more than a month Thursday morning, firing two massive barrages of cruise missiles while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his North America mission to bolster support.

Ten Russian strategic bombers launched a total of 43 cruise missiles at six Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed 36 of the missiles before they reached their targets.

Zelensky meets this afternoon with President Joe Biden, who is set to announce a new military aid package that will include air defence systems and other weaponry to help Kyiv ahead of a tough winter, according to the White House.

Zelensky is expected to visit Ottawa tomorrow, where he will address the House of Commons and later attend a reception in Toronto with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of Canada’s vast Ukrainian diaspora..

Premier Danielle Smith’s plans to leave CPP, set up Alberta pension plan

Alberta this fall will pursue plans to leave the Canada Pension Plan after the provincial government released a report that said it is entitled to more than half of the assets in the national program, a proposal that would decimate the country’s retirement safety net.

The province, citing a report it commissioned from Telus Health, said it is entitled to $334-billion from CPP and transferring the assets to Alberta would translate into larger paycheques and retirement benefits for its citizens.

Other provinces will almost certainly dispute Alberta’s math, given that the national system would crumble if CPP transferred more than half its assets to the third-most populous province participating in its program.

Doug Ford nixes Greenbelt development

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is backtracking on his plans to develop on parts of the protected Greenbelt, after months of backlash that resulted in the resignation of two cabinet ministers.

After defending his plan for weeks, he apologized for breaking his promise not to develop on the Greenbelt and vowed not to touch it in the future. “We moved too quickly and we made the wrong decision,” he said.

His government has been under fire following the release this summer of critical reports from Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake and then Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Affordable Housing and Groceries Act tabled: The minority Liberal government has introduced a bill that includes strengthened powers for Canada’s competition watchdog and aims to spur more housing construction by waiving the GST on new rental housing.

The legislation provides new details on a package of policies that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first revealed last week.

Convoy protest trial update: Notes taken during a meeting between city employees and convoy protesters show the City of Ottawa entertained allowing big-rig trucks to remain on the street along Parliament Hill indefinitely, the court heard.

Rupert Murdoch steps down: The 92-year-old Australian media magnate whose creation of Fox News made him a force in American politics, is exiting as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings. His son, Lachlan Murdoch, takes over leadership.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif retires: The Quebec-born offensive lineman who was part of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City NFL team has announced his retirement from professional football. After earning his medical degree from McGill University, he put his pro career on hold to battle the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.

Open this photo in gallery: Super Bowl champion with Kansas City, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif poses next to an ice sculpture of the Vince Lombardi trophy during an event to celebrate his win in Montreal on Feb. 9, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

Canadian and U.S. stocks tumbled, with investor risk appetite dampened by worries that central banks’ restrictive monetary policy will remain in place for longer than anticipated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 423.07 points or 2.1 per cent at 19,791.62, its biggest decline since September, 2022. The dollar traded at 74.16 U.S. cents.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 370.46 points or 1.08 per cent to 34,070.42, the S&P 500 lost 72.2 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 4,330, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 245.15 points or 1.82 per cent to 13,223.98.

TALKING POINT

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is taking the wait-and-see approach. Good luck with that

“Toronto wants you to do what the last dozen guys couldn’t. If you don’t think you can do that right now, then bring on the next victim.” - Cathal Kelly

Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs roll out core lineup at training camp

LIVING BETTER

Tax columnist Tim Cestnick offers two smart RRIF strategies to consider as part of your estate planning. One is naming your spouse as the “successor annuitant” rather than a beneficiary. So your plan continues after you die (as opposed to being wound up with assets transferred to your spouse’s RRIF). Doing so can ensure that your spouse receives an income but that your children will receive the balance of the RRIF when your spouse dies (good in a second marriage situation, for example).

TODAY’S LONG READ

In Newfoundland, giant squid inspire local legends - and questions about why they keep washing up there

Open this photo in gallery: A life-sized replica of the 55-foot long giant squid - designed by Canadian artist Don Foulds and a permanent fixture at the Giant Squid Interpretation Site at GLover's Harbor, Nfld. - on Aug. 14, 2023.Johnny C.Y. Lam/The Globe and Mail

Newfoundland’s giant squid sprang onto the world stage in October, 1873. Fishermen were out in a tiny boat near Bell Island in Conception Bay when they saw what looked like debris floating on the surface. But when they poked it with an oar, a creature sprang to life and slung two great tentacles over the side of the boat.

The son of one of the fishermen grabbed an axe and chopped off a tentacle, later delivering it to the home of St. John’s naturalist Moses Harvey, who photographed it. While there were reports of giant squid going back to the late 1700s, this was the first evidence that giant squid were real and not simply mythical creatures of the deep.

“To grow up in Newfoundland is to be captivated by the story of the giant squid,” said Jenny Higgins, whose book Devilfish, about Newfoundland’s giant squid, will be published this fall. It’s the season when the “real-life sea monsters” are most likely to be seen. Read the full story by Lindsay Jones

