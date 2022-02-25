Good evening, let’s start with the latest in Ukraine:

Russian troops and armoured vehicles entered parts of Ukraine’s capital as the Ukrainian government started handing out weapons to citizens, urging them to make Molotov cocktails to slow the Russian advance.

The Defence Ministry said Russian reconnaissance units were in the northern Obolon neighbourhood of the city, close to Kyiv’s historic Podil district, a place of cafés and cobblestoned streets that is now a frontline.

“We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment!” the official statement said. “Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in Kyiv even as Russian forces pushed toward his office, and called for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

“I want to appeal once again to the president of the Russian Federation. Fighting is taking place all over Ukraine. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” Mr. Zelensky said in a video address from inside the Presidential Administration building in the capital.

Amnesty International said on Friday that Russia’s war against Ukraine “has been marked by indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected objects such as hospitals,” and that at least six civilians had been confirmed as killed in the first day of attacks. Agnès Callamard, the group’s secretary-general, said some of the attacks on civilian areas “may be war crimes.” As night fell, the roar of fighter jets mixed with the thud of artillery fire somewhere in the dark, and residents were repeatedly forced to flee into bomb shelters.

An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities across Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky said over 130 military personnel and civilians had been killed in the fighting.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is asking its allies to stand by promises of unprecedented sanctions against Russia. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and several other countries announced sanctions on Russian banks, oligarchs and technology exports. But on Friday, Zelensky urged the West to take stronger measures, including: omitting Russia from the international payment system, SWIFT; imposing an oil embargo; revoking travel visas for Russians and recalling ambassadors. In a video message, the President chided “the indecision of politicians” and said Ukraine’s allies “must act without delay.”

Late on Friday afternoon, Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will sanction Putin as part of a third set of severe, co-ordinated sanctions against the country. Canada will also bring in sanctions on Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and Putin’s chief of staff. Trudeau also says Canada is confirming its support to remove Russia from the SWIFT payment system, a critical part of the global banking system. He says excluding Russian banks from the system would make it even harder for Putin to “finance his brutalities.”

More news and analysis from the Globe’s correspondents:

In photos: Missile attacks on Kyiv

A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 1 of 38

People at a temporary shelter in a civic centre after crossing the border into Hungary as they flee Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 2 of 38

People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 3 of 38

Volunteers from Krakow offer free soup, sandwiches and snacks to refugees. About 50 people from Krakow have come to help.Anna Liminowicz /The Globe and Mail 4 of 38

The lone Ukrainian language school in Przemysl has turned its gym into a makeshift shelter that can accommodate 100 refugees.Anna Liminowicz /The Globe and Mail 5 of 38

A Ukrainian cries as she waits for relatives at the Medyka Polish Ukrainian border crossing on February 25, 2022.Omar Marques/Getty Images 6 of 38

Bomdo, a Ukrainian living in Poland hugs his son and daughter who crossed the Polish Ukrainian border with their mother on February 25, 2022 in Medyka, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 7 of 38

Empty bread shelves in a supermarket on February 25 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 8 of 38

A girl stands at the edge of the crater made by Russian cruise missile shot in Kyiv.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail 9 of 38

A local resident tries to clean the debris after an explosion of the remnants of a Russian missile in Kyiv.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail 10 of 38

Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck in the ground following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 11 of 38

Medics transport a person wearing a military uniform into an ambulance near a damaged unidentified military truck near a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.OLGA YAKIMOVICH/Reuters 12 of 38

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured in cross fire inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 13 of 38

Vehicles wait in line at a security checkpoint on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 14 of 38

A Ukrainian serviceman checks a vehicle at a security checkpoint on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 15 of 38

A woman and two children leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, on Feb. 25, 2022.PETER LAZAR/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 38

Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on Feb. 25, 2022.STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 38

Ukrainian servicemen on patrol on a road in Kharkiv talk with a civilian on Feb. 25, 2022.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 18 of 38

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Vadim Zamirovsky/The Associated Press 19 of 38

Firefighters work at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell hit, on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 38

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her home following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 21 of 38

A man looks out of the window of a damaged apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 22 of 38

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building on Koshytsa Street in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 25, 2022.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 38

A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 24 of 38

A woman walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 25 of 38

People run to take shelter while sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 26 of 38

Hundreds of residents from a residential building damaged by a missile gather in a bomb shelter in the basement of a school on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 27 of 38

People take pictures of the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 38

The wreckage of a vehicle lies on a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 25, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 29 of 38

Ukrainian servicemen walk around fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 30 of 38

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 31 of 38

People leave Kyiv after Russia continues massive military operating against Ukraine on February 25, 2022.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 32 of 38

People rest on the floor of a metro station, which is being used as an air raid shelter, in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 25, 2022.IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/Reuters 33 of 38

People queue to donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 38

People donate blood for the army at the Blood Service Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 25, 2022.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 38

Ukrainian families fleeing the conflict in their country are seen walking along a road near the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary on February 25, 2022.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 38

People sit in a bus heading to the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine on February 25, 2022.KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters 37 of 38

People from Ukraine who have fled the violence and crossed the border into Poland are offered coffee in Medyka on February 25, 2022.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 38 of 38

MARKET WATCH

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended sharply higher for a second day on Friday, with the Dow registering its biggest percentage gain since 2020 as the market rebounded from the sharp selloff leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices fell below $100 a barrel, easing some concerns about higher energy costs.

The S&P 500 gained 95.95 points, or 2.24 per cent, to end at 4,384.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 223.28 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 13,695.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 34,058.75.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 344 points, or 1.66 per cent, to end at 21,106.

TALKING POINTS

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a bigger gamble than he imagines

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a bigger gamble than his blitzkrieg takeover of Crimea in 2014. Capturing, pacifying and governing all of Ukraine will be much harder to achieve – as he discovered, also in 2014, when he tried to seize Donetsk and Luhansk. If he fails, and if the cost of failure is high enough, he may have to reconsider. Ukraine’s friends and allies must do the utmost to make sure that happens.” -The Editorial Board

Rhetoric isn’t enough. Ukraine needs stronger action from the West

“The question needs to be asked: How many Ukrainians need to die before the West adopts the aggressive actions needed to deter a thug such as Vladimir Putin? As I have been restating for months, Russia had long ago inoculated itself against Western sanctions through such measures as moving into a tighter trade and economic embrace with China.” -Michael Bociurkiw

The West needs to support the Ukrainians - for their sake and ours

“If, starting in 2014, we had gotten serious about helping to build up Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself, reduced European energy dependence on Russia, purged the sewage lakes of Russian dirty money swilling around London (grad) and imposed more sanctions on the Putin regime, we might be in a better place. But we have to start from where we are.” -Timothy Garton Ash

A travel ban on Russians could avert further conflict in Ukraine

“There is another set of sanctions that would bite, and could quickly help turn popular opinion against Mr. Putin: An indefinite ban of travellers from Russia by democratic nations.” -Sam Blyth

Vladimir Putin was who he said he was. Now, the rest of the world has to catch up

“We are now in a dangerous period of brinkmanship. NATO and the West need to show military resolve and unity to blunt Mr. Putin’s far-reaching ambitions, but they must also be careful: No one, including Mr. Putin, knows where a major ground war will end.” - Gary J. Smith

Let’s seize – not freeze – the wealth of Putin’s cronies

“We can punish Mr. Putin and his confederates not just by freezing their wealth, but seizing it and making them pay for this heinous crime. The proceeds could then be turned over to help the Ukrainian people and the inevitable wave of refugees. The Frozen Assets Repurposing Act currently before the Canadian Senate would give the government the requisite tools to pursue such a course of action if passed.” - Ratna Omidvar, Lloyd Axworthy and Fen Hampson

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Patrick King denied bail: Patrick King, one of the leaders of the truck convoy that came to Ottawa and became entrenched in the city’s downtown core for more than three weeks, has been denied bail. King, a 44-year-old from Red Deer, Alberta, is charged with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Justice Michael Moldaver to retire: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have a chance to push an increasingly divided Supreme Court to the left with the retirement in September of Justice Michael Moldaver, a Stephen Harper appointee. Moldaver’s retirement date was announced on Thursday.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Meet 50 emerging leaders reinventing how Canada does business

The Globe narrowed down 50 ‘Changemakers’ – entrepreneurs, academics and executives – whose dedication, perseverance and enthusiasm might just give us the lift we need to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full list here.

