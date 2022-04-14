Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada is sending up to 150 troops to Poland to assist efforts to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s military assault on their country.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Canadian Armed Forces members will work at refugee reception centres operated by the Polish military to help with the processing of Ukrainians who are headed for points across Europe. She said Canadians will offer some medical care and mental-health support as well as spiritual services.

She said the Canadian soldiers will also offer support for Ukrainians wishing to work and study in Canada.

Russian warship badly damaged

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet with missiles overnight, with one saying Thursday it sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship’s evacuation but that it was still afloat.

The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital would be a major military and symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Russia did not acknowledge any attack but said a fire aboard the warship, which would typically have 500 sailors on board, forced the entire crew to evacuate the vessel. It later said the fire had been contained and that the ship would be towed to port with its guided missile launchers intact.

Read more:

Russian navy officers line up on the deck as the guided missile cruiser Moskva (Moscow) sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea Nov. 16, 2021.Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43-billion

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk took aim at Twitter Inc. with a US$43-billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” Musk, who is already the company’s second-largest shareholder, said in a letter to the San Francisco-based company’s board on Wednesday. The offer was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Musk’s offer price of US$54.20 a share represents a 38-per-cent premium to Twitter’s April 1 close, the last trading day before his 9.1-per-cent stake in the social media platform was made public.

Musk, the richest person in the world according to a tally by Forbes, rejected an invitation to join Twitter’s board this week after disclosing his stake, a move analysts said signalled his takeover intentions as a board seat would have limited his shareholding to just under 15 per cent. Musk told Twitter it was his “best and final offer” and said he would reconsider his investment if the board rejects it.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.Patrick Pleul/The Associated Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Why a federal salmon study that found viruses at B.C. fish farms took 10 years to be released: For 10 years, Kristi Miller-Saunders could not fully disclose the results of her study that showed a virus spreading among fish-farmed salmon in British Columbia. The federal Fisheries Department in the government of Stephen Harper would not release the 2012 report into open-net fish farms, a position that continued with the Trudeau government.

Brookfield outbids Canadian pension for Australian telecom: Brookfield Asset Management is part of a coalition that won the bidding to acquire an Australian telecom company in a $3.4-billion deal.

Health Canada approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 drug to prevent infection: Health Canada has approved AstraZeneca’s antibody combination to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection in immunocompromised people. The drug, named Evusheld, is intended for people who cannot receive a typical vaccine or for whom vaccines alone won’t provide enough immunity.

Federal government declines to intervene in telecom MVNO policy ruling: The federal cabinet has declined to intervene in a ruling by Canada’s telecom regulator that forces the Big Three national wireless carriers and SaskTel to sell network access to eligible regional competitors known as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday at the end of a holiday-shortened week as bond yields resumed their uphill climb and investors contended with mixed earnings and economic data. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted weekly losses ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Canada’s TSX ended Thursday with a slight gain, with the heavy-weighted energy, financials and materials sectors all doing their part in keeping the index out of the red. For the week, the index lost about 20 points.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped Thursday, following two days of declines, after a flurry of U.S. economic data such as retail sales and jobless claims and the European Central Bank’s announcement of less aggressive than expected tightening plans. Canadian bond yields followed in their path, with the 10-year up 13.9 basis points at 2.775 per cent, its highest level since January 2014. Canada’s 5-year yield, influential on the setting of fixed mortgage rates, retested 11-year highs.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 17.68 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 21,855.70. Energy stocks rose about 1 per cent, with financials gaining 0.2 per cent and materials 0.5 per cent. Canadian tech stocks, like in the U.S., were also the weakest part of the market, falling 2.3 per cent.

TALKING POINTS

China is caught in a COVID-19 trap of its own making

“By staking so much on the zero-COVID strategy, the Chinese political leadership has positioned itself between a rock and a hard place. If it doubles down, it will further hamper the country’s economic recovery, imposing costs that the people no longer believe to be worthwhile. But if it eases COVID-19 restrictions, infections and deaths will likely increase rapidly as the virus spreads through a population that lacks the level of immunity found in most other comparable countries.” – Nancy Qian

Inflation-spurred tax revenue benefits Ottawa

“Since it’s rare for the average price level to remain constant over any significant period of time, inflation has and always will be with us, to a greater or lesser extent. While the current relatively rapid inflation rate has captured public attention, the causes, consequences – and crucially, the beneficiaries – of inflation remain largely unknown to many Canadians.” – Steven Globerman

Rape as a tool of war: This column contains disturbing material

“Every time there is news about rape being used as a tool of subjugation and terror – whether it’s in Myanmar or Tigray or Rwanda or Colombia or, now, Ukraine – there’s almost always a preface that the material will shock and disturb. And there’s almost never an acknowledgment that these acts of sexual violence are not random or isolated, but a deliberate strategy of war.” – Elizabeth Renzetti

A Le Pen victory in France would sow chaos in Europe and NATO

“So far, no credible poll has placed Ms. Le Pen ahead of Mr. Macron on the second ballot. Most surveys show him with a lead of between four and eight percentage points over the National Rally Leader. Still, that is a razor-thin margin compared to Mr. Macron’s 32-percentage-point margin of victory over Ms. Le Pen in 2017. This race is, well, a race.” – Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Thinking of summer travel? The pros say act fast, be insured and don’t expect a deal

After two years of cancelled plans, postponed trips and the overall anxiety of living in a pandemic, Canadians are itching to get away this summer and visit someplace new.

Tour operators, whose businesses slowed to a trickle in the past 24 months, say bookings to international destinations have soared since March and many predict sales will reach levels this summer and fall not seen since 2019.

“We ran over 1,000 trips in March and we’ve almost doubled that for April,” says Bruce Poon Tip, founder of Toronto-based G Adventures, a small-group holiday company that focuses on community tourism. “We are cautiously optimistic we will meet prepandemic levels” in the last half of the year, he says.

However, Kylan Falk, vice-president of the luxury boutique agency Civilized Adventures in Calgary, says pent-up demand for travel – coupled with increasingly scant availability at many hotel and car rental agencies – have combined to create a perfect storm of summer sellouts. Popular destinations such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, “which seem to be on everyone’s travel bucket list this summer,” are getting tougher and tougher to book, Falk says.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Are NFTs and the metaverse the future of fashion?

A virtual Gucci Garden space is opening its doors to everyone on Roblox for two weeks, starting today, May 17, 2022.Gucci

Forget spring’s hot new colour or must-have accessory. This season, fashion brands are embracing nonfungible tokens – or NFTs – as if they’re the latest it-bag. The likes of Gucci and Louis Vuitton are eagerly testing out different approaches to selling digital wearables and triggering avalanches of jargon-heavy buzz with every step.

NFTs have a reputation for being confusing, and they are, in part because they are several things all at once. For starters, they are a method of establishing ownership, kind of a coat check ticket representing an asset purchased with cryptocurrency. They are a component of “smart contracts,” meaning they can confer royalties to their creators when they’re resold, which may be attractive to artists and businesses looking for new revenue streams. They have also become a faddish, scam-riddled subculture that many consider exploitative and gimmicky. And they are a potentially important component of a speculative, decentralized future-internet called the “metaverse” that does not exist – yet.

Fashion NFTs represent branded clothing or novelties that only exist virtually, or are a digital twin of a physical item. Some have a practical use – for instance, they can be “skins” or outfits compatible with avatars on a specific gaming platform. But most often people just buy them as a form of internet-based conspicuous consumption, says Matt Klein, a cultural researcher studying online behaviour.

“It’s always been hard to signal status online,” he says. “NFTs are a solution as their prices are so high and they’re currently viewed as an investment opportunity – the expensive wristwatches or sports cars of the Internet.”

