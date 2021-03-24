Evening Update: Canada slaps sanctions on nine Russian officials over Navalny; Ontario budget includes billions of dollars to keep battling COVID-19

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Europe plans tighter restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine exports but Canada is not expected to be affected

The European Commission has proposed new restrictions on vaccine exports that are primarily aimed at countries which import vaccines made in the European Union but export none in return. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, contends that Britain - which produces AstraZeneca vaccines at two plants - has imported almost 11 million doses from the EU but has not sent any to EU countries.

Canada is the second-biggest recipient of EU-produced vaccines, after Britain, but the draft rules could leave it in the clear. Canada’s vaccine plants do not make COVID-19 vaccines (it intends to build capacity), and its vaccination rate is lower than the EU’s.

Meanwhile, India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of Covishield, according to a Reuters report. The possible impact on Canada is not yet clear.

Read more:

Ontario tables budget that includes billions of dollars to continue the fight against COVID-19

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled a budget this afternoon that includes billions of dollars to keep battling COVID-19, but also outlines his government’s approach to fixing its finances as the pandemic recedes, which he says will not include new taxes or funding cuts.

The province’s second pandemic budget projects a $33.1-billion deficit in 2021-22, shrinking from the record $38.5-billion in 2020-2021. Among the budget highlights:

$1-billion on vaccination rollout over two years and $2.3-billion this year for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing

The COVID-19 child benefit payment doubles from $200 to $400 a child, and $500 for a child with special needs

$4.9-billion over four years to hire 27,000 new personal support workers and nurses for long-term care facilities

There is also help for hard-hit sectors and a renewed small-business grants program.

Canada hits nine Russian officials with sanctions over Moscow’s persecution of critic Alexey Navalny

Canada has slapped sanctions on nine Russian government officials for the poisoning and prosecution of Alexey Navalny, joining other Western allies who acted earlier. They prohibit Canadian financial institutions from providing services to these officials and freeze any assets they hold in Canada.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, was jailed earlier this year for parole violations in a decision that the West has condemned as politically motivated. He is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence in a prison camp east of Moscow.

He returned to Russia in January from Germany where he had been recuperating from being nearly fatally poisoned with a nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his illness and questioned whether he really was poisoned.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Cargo ship blocks all Suez Canal traffic: A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said today, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system, including shipments from Asia to ports in Montreal and Halifax, experts say.

NHL referee Tim Peel fired: Tim Peel’s career as an NHL referee is over after his voice was picked up by a TV microphone saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators, an incident that put the notion of “makeup” calls squarely in the spotlight. “There is no justification for his comments no matter the context or intention,” NHL vice-president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said in a statement. Opinion: The firing of NHL referee Tim Peel will change the nature of hockey’s written vs. real rules conspiracy - Cathal Kelly

Buy a Tesla with bitcoin: Tesla customers can now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin, CEO Elon Musk says, which he added would not be converted into traditional currency, but he gave few other details.

Pope orders pay cut: Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10-per-cent pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See’s income.

RIP George Segal: The actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966′s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and worked into his late 80s on the TV sitcom The Goldbergs, has died at 87, owing to complications from bypass surgery.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks closed lower today as investors set aside optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Canada’s main index also dropped, even as oil prices roared back from yesterday’s plunge, with Shopify weighing on the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 3.09 points or 0.01 per cent to 32,420.06, the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points or 0.55 per cent to 3,889.14 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 265.81 points or 2.01 per cent to 12,961.89.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 41.51 points or 0.22 per cent at 18,628.29.

TALKING POINTS

Is Stanley Tucci’s food and travel show brilliantly timed or baloney?

“Every time Tucci says ‘Oh my God’ after tasting something, which he does a lot, you want more information than comes in a tourism brochure. Sometimes what Tucci offers, in his beautifully modulated voice, is simply bad, simplified history and worse social science.” - John Doyle

I wish the Vatican could see what I see in same-sex unions: authentic love

“The Vatican seems to be hung up on genitalia; they would negate wholesale the entirety of a lifelong, committed, loving relationship because the genitalia of two men or two women don’t ‘fit’ together.” - Michael Cassabon, former priest

TODAY’S LONG READ

Astronomers glimpse black hole’s magnetic personality

Open this photo in gallery The supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy M87 reveals a delicate spiral pattern in this image, based on a re-analysis of observations made in 2018. The pattern is caused by the influence of powerful magnetic fields on the radio waves that are emitted by the hot gas circling around the black hole. ​ ​ EHT Collaboration​

Astronomers have added a twist to their first-ever picture of a black hole.

A new take of the historic image, released today, shows that in addition to a fearsome gravitational pull, the black hole also emanates a powerful magnetic field that threads through the hot gas orbiting around it, giving the picture a van Gogh-esque swirl.

While the presence of magnetic forces near the black hole has long been suspected, it has never been observed until now.

Avery Broderick, a researcher at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Waterloo, Ont., was part of the team that spent two years carefully teasing the magnetic signal out of the image – an achievement he compared to being able to watch a play in its entirety after previously only hearing snatches of dialogue at the stage door. “Now we can watch the drama unfold.” Read Ivan Semeniuk’s full story here.

