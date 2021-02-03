Evening Update: Canada the only G7 country to take vaccines from fund for developing nations; Proud Boys among 13 groups added to terrorist organization list

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada is the only G7 country to take vaccines from fund for developing nations

Data released today show Canada is the only member of the G7 to exercise the option to draw on a supply of COVID-19 vaccines meant primarily for developing countries.

The COVAX program, co-ordinated by the World Health Organization and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, pools funds from wealthier countries to buy vaccines for themselves and for 92 low- and middle-income nations.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand told The Canadian Press that up to 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine could arrive through COVAX by the end of March and up to 3.2 million total by the end of June. But the document released today by Gavi shows Canada has only been allotted 1.9 million doses.

Health Canada has not yet authorized the vaccine from AstraZeneca but a decision from the regulator is expected soon.

Opinion: Canada’s vaccine-procurement efforts have been shrouded in unjustified secrecy – Robyn Urback

In Ontario, most elementary and secondary schools will return to in-class learning next Monday, the province has announced. Those in Toronto, Peel and York regions, however, will resume the following week, on Feb. 16.

There are few more divisive issues in this pandemic than keeping classrooms open, education reporter Caroline Alphonso writes. Almost a year in, there is still no conclusive evidence regarding transmission in schools and to what extent children drive the spread of the virus.

Read more: Alberta extends quarantine to 24 days for people who live with COVID-19 variant patients

Proud Boys among 13 groups added to Canada’s list of terrorist organizations

Ottawa has added the Proud Boys to its designated list of terrorist organization along with 12 other groups, including Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said today that four of the groups that were added are considered ideologically motivated violent extremist groups: Atomwaffen Division, the Base, the Proud Boys and Russian Imperial Movement.

Groups on the list may have their assets seized, and there are criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws by selling software to police, watchdogs say

Four government privacy watchdogs from across Canada say that U.S.-based facial recognition firm Clearview AI broke the laws intended to govern privacy in Canada by selling its software to police.

“What Clearview does is mass surveillance and it is illegal,” federal privacy commissioner Dan Therrien said in a statement. His remarks urged changes to Canadian legislation and followed a year-long investigation undertaken in conjunction with his counterparts in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.

Clearview AI became the focus of international controversy in January, 2020, amid revelations about how the U.S. startup amassed and analyzed billions of images of faces that people posted to popular social media sites.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

CIBC drops sale of FirstCaribbean stake: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is abandoning a deal to sell a a 66.7-per-cent stake in Barbados-based FirstCaribbean International Bank after it was blocked by regulators.

Label suspends Morgan Wallen: Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur and radio stations have removed his music from their playlists.

Viola Desmond’s fine repaid: Nearly 75 years after she refused to leave the whites only section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre, the province has symbolically repaid Viola Desmond’s $26 fine and court costs. Desmond’s sister Wanda Robson accepted a readjusted total of $1,000 that will be used for a one-time scholarship to Cape Breton University.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed mixed today, as Wall Street investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. Canada’s main stock index rose as the energy sector got a lift from crude oil prices hitting their highest level in a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.12 points or 0.12 per cent to 30,723.60, the S&P 500 gained 3.86 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,830.17 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.24 points or 0.02 per cent to 13,610.54.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 41.42 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,915.91.

TALKING POINT

The GameStop revolution that never was

“GameStoppers became convinced that, by buying shares in a failing company, they were sticking it to the man, changing the system, bankrupting the hedge funds for the lulz. What did the fundamentals matter, so long as everyone believed?” – Andrew Coyne

LIVING BETTER

Fans of Schitt’s Creek are rejoicing in the Canadian sitcom’s five nominations for Golden Globe awards, including a best supporting actor nod for series creator Dan Levy. Here’s a look at biggest surprises, snubs and whaaaaaat-the-heck headscratchers of the nominations, released today.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Saturday Night Live might not be prime time, but it’s prime real estate for music guests

Open this photo in gallery The Tragically Hip perform on Saturday Night Live on March 25, 1995. Norman Ng/The Associated Press

In 1995, the Tragically Hip were headlining arenas in Canada. South of the border, they were a bar band. They needed an introduction to U.S. audiences, and Dan Aykroyd did them that big favour on Saturday Night Live.

Such a thing would not happen today. Saturday Night Live once took chances, used to break bands. Now it books veteran acts – legacy music on legacy television – or presents only the hottest newcomers. There’s no room for the nascent.

Aykroyd had been invited back by producer and fellow Canadian Lorne Michaels. The movie star and SNL alumnus lobbied successfully to bring the Hip with him.

On Saturday, Canadian writer-actor Dan Levy hosts Saturday Night Live. Do you think he had a say in who the musical guest would be? Not a chance. Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

