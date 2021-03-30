Evening Update: Canada to get five million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses than planned in June

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Evening Update: Canada to get five million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses than planned in June

S.R. Slobodian
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Vaccine updates and more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canada will be receiving five million more Pfizer doses in June than it previously planned, and AstraZeneca will ship 4.4 million by the end of that month.

Story continues below advertisement

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has also confirmed that the first deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive at the end of April. Even without J&J, and barring any unexpected interruptions in production or export, Canada is in line to get more than 44 million doses before Canada Day.

Still, COVID-19 is spreading faster in many parts of the country, driven by variants that are making people sicker. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says hospitalizations are up 6 per cent in the past week and patients needing critical care is up 14 per cent.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says he is “extremely concerned” about spiking infections and is considering additional restrictions to combat the surge, though he didn’t specify what those measures might be. That may be concerning to hair salons in Toronto, which were told this past Friday they could reopen April 12.

The pandemic has upended the hairstyling industry, forcing salons to close or limit capacity under public-health orders and resulting in a major economic impact on the tens of thousands of people who work in the sector.

Open this photo in gallery

Ediri, left, and Lucky Okurame soft-launched the Lucky Hair & Beauty Studio in Regina in December.

Michael Bell/The Globe and Mail

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Trudeau says he didn’t know about the allegations regarding Vance in 2018 when his office was alerted

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he did not personally know about allegations regarding then chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance that were brought to the attention of his office in 2018.

The Trudeau government has faced political pressure in recent weeks from opposition parties over how it handled concerns about Vance that were brought to the attention of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on March 1, 2018, by Gary Walbourne, who was military ombudsman at the time.

Sajjan’s recent testimony before a parliamentary committee on the matter also sparked concerns inside the military ombudsman’s office. An analysis conducted for the watchdog and obtained by The Globe and Mail says that Sajjan was wrong to suggest that ordering an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct complaint brought to his attention by Walbourne would have amounted to political interference.

Separately today, Sajjan that Canada will keep up to 850 troops in Iraq and the surrounding region until next March in the fight against the Islamic State.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Day 2 of Chauvin trial: As onlookers pleaded with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd’s neck, Chauvin just gave them a “cold” and “heartless” stare, the teenager who shot the harrowing video of the arrest testified today at Chauvin’s murder trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Meng proceeding continues: A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou says the case before the B.C. Supreme Court is “unprecedented” in that the extradition request from the United States violates international law.

SpaceX rocket breaks apart: An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely today after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, the company said. Debris from the spacecraft was found scattered eight kilometres away from its landing site.

More award nominations for Schitt’s Creek: Canadian Screen Awards nominations were released today, with Schitt’s Creek leading the TV pack with 21 nods, Indigenous zombie thriller Blood Quantum taking 10 in the feature film category. Film editor Barry Hertz unpacks the surprises and intrigue here in this year’s nominee list.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks closed lower today as the Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a 14-month high, bolstered by hopes of stronger growth and inflation ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Canada’s main index also lost ground, led by the materials sector as the price of gold slipped nearly 2 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 104.41 points or 0.31 per cent to 33,066.96, the S&P 500 fell 12.54 points or 0.32 per cent to 3,958.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.26 points or 0.11 per cent to 13,045.39.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P/TSX Composite index slipped 13.66 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,705.56.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

You think housing prices are high now? The longer Ottawa dithers, the worse it will get

“This is a time to be bold. Ottawa could even look at ideas such as tying Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. funding to cities that loosen restrictions on development with the aim of, as fast as possible, building new housing.” - Globe editorial

A prescription for fixing elder care? Australia has already written the script

Story continues below advertisement

“In both Australia and Canada, hospital and physician care are fully covered by medicare, but long-term care and home care are not. The result is ration and inequity: There are long wait lists for subsidized care, and people who can pay get better access.” - André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Take a break from screen time to learn the relaxing art of calligraphy at The Globe’s next Craft Club event. Join Jana G. Pruden and Danielle Sweeney, who does hand lettering professionally and for fun, tonight at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. You can get an idea of what materials to have on hand here, and catch up on other activities with our Facebook group.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Cheap debt is fuelling trading bets. Archegos and Robinhood are proof it can backfire – spectacularly

The worst has been avoided, with Archegos Capital Management’s collapse failing to send markets into a tailspin, but a record level of debt continues to fuel daily trading activity – which means the fund’s implosion won’t be the last.

Story continues below advertisement

Archegos, which managed US$10-billion of client money, collapsed last week after getting hit with margin calls, which are requests from its lenders to repay the money borrowed to fund trading positions. Last month, retail trading platform Robinhood was forced to raise US$3.4-billion in emergency capital after its clients borrowed excessive amounts of money to trade volatile stocks such as GameStop.

Both scenarios were resolved without a broader fallout, but a record US$814-billion has been borrowed to fund trading positions, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States. All that debt makes financial markets highly susceptible to sharp corrections. Read Tim Kiladze’s full analysis here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies