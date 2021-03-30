Evening Update: Canada to get five million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses than planned in June

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Vaccine updates and more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canada will be receiving five million more Pfizer doses in June than it previously planned, and AstraZeneca will ship 4.4 million by the end of that month.

Story continues below advertisement

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has also confirmed that the first deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive at the end of April. Even without J&J, and barring any unexpected interruptions in production or export, Canada is in line to get more than 44 million doses before Canada Day.

Still, COVID-19 is spreading faster in many parts of the country, driven by variants that are making people sicker. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says hospitalizations are up 6 per cent in the past week and patients needing critical care is up 14 per cent.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says he is “extremely concerned” about spiking infections and is considering additional restrictions to combat the surge, though he didn’t specify what those measures might be. That may be concerning to hair salons in Toronto, which were told this past Friday they could reopen April 12.

The pandemic has upended the hairstyling industry, forcing salons to close or limit capacity under public-health orders and resulting in a major economic impact on the tens of thousands of people who work in the sector.

Open this photo in gallery Ediri, left, and Lucky Okurame soft-launched the Lucky Hair & Beauty Studio in Regina in December. Michael Bell/The Globe and Mail

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Trudeau says he didn’t know about the allegations regarding Vance in 2018 when his office was alerted

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he did not personally know about allegations regarding then chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance that were brought to the attention of his office in 2018.

The Trudeau government has faced political pressure in recent weeks from opposition parties over how it handled concerns about Vance that were brought to the attention of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on March 1, 2018, by Gary Walbourne, who was military ombudsman at the time.

Sajjan’s recent testimony before a parliamentary committee on the matter also sparked concerns inside the military ombudsman’s office. An analysis conducted for the watchdog and obtained by The Globe and Mail says that Sajjan was wrong to suggest that ordering an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct complaint brought to his attention by Walbourne would have amounted to political interference.

Separately today, Sajjan that Canada will keep up to 850 troops in Iraq and the surrounding region until next March in the fight against the Islamic State.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Day 2 of Chauvin trial: As onlookers pleaded with Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd’s neck, Chauvin just gave them a “cold” and “heartless” stare, the teenager who shot the harrowing video of the arrest testified today at Chauvin’s murder trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Meng proceeding continues: A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou says the case before the B.C. Supreme Court is “unprecedented” in that the extradition request from the United States violates international law.

SpaceX rocket breaks apart: An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely today after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, the company said. Debris from the spacecraft was found scattered eight kilometres away from its landing site.

More award nominations for Schitt’s Creek: Canadian Screen Awards nominations were released today, with Schitt’s Creek leading the TV pack with 21 nods, Indigenous zombie thriller Blood Quantum taking 10 in the feature film category. Film editor Barry Hertz unpacks the surprises and intrigue here in this year’s nominee list.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks closed lower today as the Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a 14-month high, bolstered by hopes of stronger growth and inflation ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Canada’s main index also lost ground, led by the materials sector as the price of gold slipped nearly 2 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 104.41 points or 0.31 per cent to 33,066.96, the S&P 500 fell 12.54 points or 0.32 per cent to 3,958.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.26 points or 0.11 per cent to 13,045.39.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P/TSX Composite index slipped 13.66 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,705.56.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

You think housing prices are high now? The longer Ottawa dithers, the worse it will get

“This is a time to be bold. Ottawa could even look at ideas such as tying Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. funding to cities that loosen restrictions on development with the aim of, as fast as possible, building new housing.” - Globe editorial

A prescription for fixing elder care? Australia has already written the script

Story continues below advertisement

“In both Australia and Canada, hospital and physician care are fully covered by medicare, but long-term care and home care are not. The result is ration and inequity: There are long wait lists for subsidized care, and people who can pay get better access.” - André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Take a break from screen time to learn the relaxing art of calligraphy at The Globe’s next Craft Club event. Join Jana G. Pruden and Danielle Sweeney, who does hand lettering professionally and for fun, tonight at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. You can get an idea of what materials to have on hand here, and catch up on other activities with our Facebook group.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Cheap debt is fuelling trading bets. Archegos and Robinhood are proof it can backfire – spectacularly

The worst has been avoided, with Archegos Capital Management’s collapse failing to send markets into a tailspin, but a record level of debt continues to fuel daily trading activity – which means the fund’s implosion won’t be the last.

Story continues below advertisement

Archegos, which managed US$10-billion of client money, collapsed last week after getting hit with margin calls, which are requests from its lenders to repay the money borrowed to fund trading positions. Last month, retail trading platform Robinhood was forced to raise US$3.4-billion in emergency capital after its clients borrowed excessive amounts of money to trade volatile stocks such as GameStop.

Both scenarios were resolved without a broader fallout, but a record US$814-billion has been borrowed to fund trading positions, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United States. All that debt makes financial markets highly susceptible to sharp corrections. Read Tim Kiladze’s full analysis here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.