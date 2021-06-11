Evening Update: Canada to share 100 million vaccines with low-income countries

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada will contribute 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low-income countries as part of an effort to ensure equitable access across the globe, a donation that will take the form of financial support and by forgoing future deliveries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make the announcement at the end of the G7 meeting in Cornwall, U.K., on Sunday. Currently, every other G7 country has pledged vaccine donations to regions in need. The G7 is also considering a move to reallocate $100-billion from the IMF to help nations that are struggling with COVID-19.

At a press conference Friday, a health official said Canada’s donation is not expected to hinder the country’s domestic vaccine rollout.

Opinion: After a me-first pandemic, G7 leaders feel the need for some defensive globalism – Campbell Clark

Explainer: COVID-19 vaccine questions answered: dose mixing, life after the vaccine and more

Tension in East Jerusalem as Israel awaits a new government

While last month’s ceasefire in the region has held, tensions are still high as the dispute over home ownership in the city’s Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods continues.

Meanwhile, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, is also facing changes. Several parties are attempting to form a coalition government and, if successful, could oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and end his 12 years of rule.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of Israel’s small United Arab List party, joined forces with the coalition parties, and is now in a position to be a potential kingmaker.

The Globe and Mail’s European Bureau Chief Eric Reguly is in East Jerusalem, and discusses the situation on the latest episode of The Decibel.

MPs pass motion to convene emergency Islamophobia summit

The House of Commons unanimously passed an NDP motion today that calls on the government to hold an emergency summit on Islamophobia by the end of July. The motion comes after Sunday’s attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., that killed four people and left a boy in hospital.

Earlier today, the mother of the suspect in the attack released a statement through her lawyer, in which she said she is “deeply grieved by the horrific tragedy” and praying for the victims.

In the wake of the attack, Alberta also announced the creation of a grant program for security to deter hate crimes. The program is set to become operational in the coming months, and the grants will be for everything from security cameras to protection planning, training and education.

Opinion: The attack in London did not occur in a vacuum. It is a reflection of my city – and of Canada - Leenat Jilani, contributor to The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Meng lawyers seek publication ban on HSBC materials: Huawei’s chief financial officer is seeking a publication ban on new evidence in her fight against U.S. extradition. The materials were obtained through a Hong Kong court.

Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave: Conservative MP Tom Kmiec recently introduced a bill in the House of Commons that would give at least eight weeks of bereavement leave for parents, an issue that is personal for him after he lost his own daughter three years ago.

New federal policy restricts thermal coal mine projects: A policy change announced today means that new and expanded thermal coal mines are unlikely to go ahead because of their ‘unacceptable’ environmental impacts.

Weston family considers sale of Selfridges department store: The Canadian billionaire family has been offered £4-billion ($6.86-billion) from a potential buyer for Selfridges Group. The discussions are still in the preliminary stages and involve the high-end Selfridges department stores, and potentially other chains as well.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed above the 20,100 level for the first time Friday, propelled by further gains in the energy sector as oil reached fresh multi-year highs. A week that saw a further decline in bond yields also served to calm investors’ recent concerns over surging inflation in some parts of the economy.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 88.88 points at 20,138.35. The energy sector led the charge, advancing 1.19%, but it was a broad-based advance.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.41 points, or to 34,480.65, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points to 4,247.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.09 points to 14,069.42.

TALKING POINTS

The end of Keystone can be the beginning of renewal for Alberta

“This is what transition means, and Alberta finds itself on the front lines of it. Providers of capital – both public and private – have created a miniboom in the province’s clean tech sector.” - Jeffrey Jones

The Canadian Charter’s notwithstanding clause is increasingly indefensible

“The rogue-court scenarios invoked in its defence bear no resemblance to the circumstances in which it has actually been deployed: Whether beating up on unpopular minorities, as in Quebec, or excusing arbitrary executive acts, Ford-style, its practitioners have shown precious little concern for preserving parliamentary democracy, as opposed to enlarging government power.” - Andrew Coyne

Seeking greener pastures: The pandemic is spurring a millennial back-to-the-land movement

“For some, working online, away from big city offices, has put home ownership within the realm of possibility. We can grow potatoes, hike out our back doors, live closer to our parents and watch our children play in the dirt.” - Fiona McGlynn, contributor to The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Caley Joy Photography/Explore Summerside/Handout

Hidden Canada, 2021 Edition: Hit the Road

In the fourth edition of The Globe and Mail’s annual travel guide, you’ll find unique places to explore across the country. From the treetops of the West Coast to an up-and-coming city in the east, from ice fishing to coastal scenery, there are lots of locations to choose from.

The guide also includes Arctic adventures in Nunavut, Manitoba’s Waterfall Alley, as well as the country’s only First Nation-owned and -operated park built from the ground up.

Since the country is still recovering from the pandemic, the travel feature also links to our guide to Canada’s reopening and interprovincial travel rules.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

737 Max report calls for overhaul of Canada’s approval process for new planes

When the 737 Max was introduced four years ago, it was Boeing’s fastest-selling commercial aircraft. It didn’t take long, though, for the plane to become one of the industry’s deadliest.

Over the course of five months in late 2018 and early 2019, two brand new 737 Max planes crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 346 people, including 18 Canadians. Both disasters were linked to the plane’s software, which ultimately forced the nose of the aircraft toward the ground.

Transport Canada approved the new plane design, but relied on data from the U.S. federal aviation authority. Now, a new federal report said that Transport Canada needs more stringent procedures for vetting new aircraft, and should be less reliant on the FAA.

Evening Update is written by Menaka Raman-Wilms. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.