Evening Update: Canada-U.S. border expected to stay closed to June 21; Tanzanian hospitals overwhelmed by surge in secret COVID-19 cases, U.S. says

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Canada-U.S. border expected to stay closed to non-essential travel to June 21

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s not ready to announce the extension of Canada-U.S. border restrictions that are set to expire next week, sources tell The Globe that they are expected to continue until June 21. The border was closed to all non-essential travel to help prevent the spread of COVID-29 on March 21, then extended to May 21.

Sources say Canada has asked for a 30-day rollover, and Washington almost certainly will agree. The hard debate will come next month when there will likely be different views on when to begin to lift the restrictions, a senior source says.

Update on relief measures for small businesses and students

Nearly $1-billion in partially forgivable loans are now available through Canada’s six regional development agencies for small and medium-sized businesses that aren’t eligible for other pandemic relief programs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the details of the $962-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, which was announced last month. Businesses can begin applying for the program today.

At his daily press briefing, Trudeau also said students and recent graduates will be able to apply for financial relief on Friday. The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will provide students $1,250 a month for up to four months, with an extra $750 for students with disabilities or dependents.

Excess deaths did not spike in first three months of 2020 as coronavirus took hold, Statscan data show

The first three months of 2020 did not register an unusual spike in deaths even as COVID-19 began to take hold in Canada, according to a Statistics Canada report that experts warn is too limited and lacking in data to be useful.

The figures provide a first look this year at “excess deaths” in Canada, which go beyond what could be expected given trends from past years and deaths already attributed to the coronavirus.

But data missing in the report include details on the causes of death this year and numbers for Ontario – the second-hardest hit province after Quebec.

Tanzanian hospitals overwhelmed by dramatic rise in secret COVID-19 cases, U.S. says

Hospitals in Tanzania are becoming overwhelmed by a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases despite official secrecy on the crisis, the U.S. embassy has warned in a highly unusual statement.

Rumours have been growing for weeks about a wave of hidden deaths in the country, where videos on social media have documented a number of mysterious night burials by mask-wearing gravediggers and pallbearers.

Tanzania, a major recipient of Canadian foreign aid, stopped issuing official updates on the coronavirus in late April after a surge of new cases, The Globe’s Africa bureau chief Geoffrey York reports.

Read more:

Statistics Canada stops early release of jobs data as leak investigated

Statistics Canada says it will no longer provide details about its labour force survey to government officials ahead of time, after key information was leaked before the official release this past Friday.

Bloomberg News reported key numbers from Friday’s employment report more than half an hour before the 8:30 EDT release time, citing “a person familiar with the matter.” The Finance Minister’s office said such leaks are “unacceptable,” and Statscan said it is investigating the matter. The survey is one of the most important economic – and market-moving – indicators of the month.

Neighbour reported Nova Scotia mass shooter’s domestic violence, weapons to police years ago

A former neighbour of the gunman behind last month’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia says she reported his domestic violence and cache of firearms to the RCMP years ago and ended up leaving the community herself because of fears of his violence.

Brenda Forbes said that in the summer of 2013, she told police about reports that the gunman had held down and beaten his common-law spouse behind one of the properties he owned in Portapique.

Domestic violence is being examined as a key aspect of the mass shooting, as police have said the rampage began on the night of April 18 after he restrained and beat his common-law spouse before she managed to escape.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock market index tumbled today as hopes ebbed for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and a major wealth fund blacklisted some Canadian oil companies. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down nearly 377.95 points or 2.54 per cent at 14,503.21, with the energy sector falling 5.4 per cent.

Wall Street stocks slid after as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes because of the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 516.81 points or 2.17 per cent to 23,247.97, the S&P lost 50.12 points or 1.75 per cent to end at 2,820.00 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.38 points or 1.55 per cent to 8,863.17.

TALKING POINTS

The parents are not okay

“Until isolation and distancing measures can be loosened, and schools safely accessed for all children, we need to ease the burden on parents. And the external drivers of much of this stress – workplaces and the education system – must do their part.” - Pediatrician Robin C. Williams and Jean Clinton, child psychiatrist

In supporting Taiwan, Canada does the right thing – well, almost

“The crux of the matter in this initiative is to plug a blind spot in the global health system by allowing the participation of a country whose response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplary. There was no need whatsoever to include a reference to Taiwan’s qualification as a state.” - J. Michael Cole, Taipei-based senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute in Ottawa and the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, D.C.

LIVING BETTER

While most of us still you can’t go out to restaurants or bars to celebrate occasions, we can add a great bottle of wine to the table at home to make a meal feel special. Wine columnist Christopher Waters shares nine recommendations for splurge-worthy wines. The bonus: You’ll save on the mark-up restaurants traditionally charge. Sign up here for the Good Taste newsletter, and you will receive all the latest on food and wine delivered to your inbox every Wednesday.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A team of coronavirus medics from Canada leave Italy as saviours and honorary citizens

Open this photo in gallery Cellist Andrea Nocerino plays of Cremona, Italy, for emergency hospital staff and patients. (Photo by Bev Kauffeldt) Bev Kauffeldt​,/The Globe and Mail

On the night of May 2, a well-known local musician, Andrea Nocerino, arrived in the parking lot of the main hospital in Cremona, in Northern Italy, where 80 medics and support staff – about 20 of them Canadian – had opened a COVID-19 field hospital. Wearing a mask, he unpacked his cello from its yellow carbon case and set up in the “safe area” among the 14 white tents erected by the Christian relief charity Samaritan’s Purse.

The night was warm and clear and the stars were shining, remembered John Troke, 43, the hospital’s Canadian nursing team leader. “He was playing between the tents,” he said. “He played for the patients and staff, and it was a beautiful moment. Only about 10 days earlier we were in a very harsh environment, and his performance sort of marked a transition point for us. The worst was behind us.”

This week, the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital is being dismantled, sanitized and packed up. On the weekend, the charity’s DC-8 cargo plane will collect the equipment and the exhausted team members from nearby Verona and fly them back to their home base in North Carolina. Only one team member became infected with COVID-19 – a remarkable achievement given the high infection and fatality rates among front-line Italian doctors – and made a full recovery. Read Eric Reguly’s full story here.

